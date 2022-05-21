 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   WHO is working on more monkeypox guidance as cases rise. EXCELLENT QUESTION   (finance.yahoo.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Epidemiology, David Heymann, AIDS, sexual contact, Infectious disease, Pandemic, World Health Organization, Health officials  
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"What seems to be happening now is that it has got into the population as a sexual form, as a genital form, and is being spread as are sexually transmitted infections, which has amplified its transmission around the world," Heymann said.

Thankfully, I have granted myself immunity from this devilish scourge....
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, who is the monkey farker.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop putting your dick in everything.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snort: Stop putting your dick in everything.


You sir, are not my supervisor.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Okay, who is the monkey farker.


Not me and you can't prove it.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This would not be happening if everyone was in a monogamous relationship.  But some dude has to hog it all.  And some chick has to be all:
No, I want someone who pants aren't high wader.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snort: Stop putting your dick in everything.


What about on everything?  That feels like an acceptable compromise.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The monkey chew tobacco on the streetcar line?
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh well, no more fetish festivals for a while

u.flokkr.netView Full Size


/ participants probably picture something different if you say"super-spreader"
 
melfunction [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Some of us have received small pox vaccinations. It was a long time ago but maybe we're protected from those exotic, African rodent pets.
 
sforce
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
On the bright side, if they restart vaccinating against smallpox to protect against this, the only younger children that should need it are alter boys and anyone close to or working with Kevin Spacey.
 
cryptozoophiliac [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That headline is very stupid and I laughed harder than I should have.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
bing.comView Full Size
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Third Base!
 
Bot v2.38beta
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The name of the band?
 
Bungles
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm not sure what logic he's using to suggest it's a new "sexual form"? The previous core method of transport was spit. Kissing seems still the most likely route outside of a family household, and the Spanish outbreak at the sauna would logically suggest that first over some new sexually transmitted variant.

All it would take would be a short chain of men from the initial holiday encounter in Africa via Europe to the US. It wouldn't require sex, just a chain of unfortunate kisses - it just happens it hit into a specific person who allowed that to spread.

It could be exactly the same virus as the last few decades, just hit a lucky transmission route.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
WHO working on more monkeypox guidance as cases rise - senior adviser?
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

Say it.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Patient zero?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Bungles: I'm not sure what logic he's using to suggest it's a new "sexual form"? The previous core method of transport was spit. Kissing seems still the most likely route outside of a family household, and the Spanish outbreak at the sauna would logically suggest that first over some new sexually transmitted variant.

All it would take would be a short chain of men from the initial holiday encounter in Africa via Europe to the US. It wouldn't require sex, just a chain of unfortunate kisses - it just happens it hit into a specific person who allowed that to spread.

It could be exactly the same virus as the last few decades, just hit a lucky transmission route.


BJ's.

He is talking about BJs.
 
truthandjustice
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Okay, who is the monkey farker.


Practically speaking, wouldn't a monkey rip your head off if you tried that?
 
Bungles
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

aungen: Bungles: I'm not sure what logic he's using to suggest it's a new "sexual form"? The previous core method of transport was spit. Kissing seems still the most likely route outside of a family household, and the Spanish outbreak at the sauna would logically suggest that first over some new sexually transmitted variant.

All it would take would be a short chain of men from the initial holiday encounter in Africa via Europe to the US. It wouldn't require sex, just a chain of unfortunate kisses - it just happens it hit into a specific person who allowed that to spread.

It could be exactly the same virus as the last few decades, just hit a lucky transmission route.

BJ's.

He is talking about BJs.



Given monkeypox lesions most commonly happen on the hands and arms, more likely hand jobs than BJs, if we're going to go there.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Snort: Stop putting your dick in everything.


I don't often add new farkies, but sometimes they write themselves

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
from what I've read, it's a gay sex thang, and no, monkeys are not involved
 
Sleeper_agent [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What's the big deal? It's just gross and inconvenient. It only has like a 1% mortality rate. Oh crap. Covid has about a 1% mortality rate.
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

waxbeans: This would not be happening if everyone was in a monogamous relationship.  But some dude has to hog it all.  And some chick has to be all:
No, I want someone who pants aren't high wader.


Haha hey now don't give them more ideas, this sounds like how Hogpox starts!
/pants, what are those lol
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
read this
Monkeypox: Time to worry or one to ignore? - BBC News
 
scalpod
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Has anyone seen Randy? RANDY!!!
 
tinyarena
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Harry Wagstaff:

Third Base!

Costello: I'm only asking you, who's the guy on first base?
Abbott: That's right.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Snort: Stop putting your dick in everything.


I'm not quitting mashed potatoes and you can't make me
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease: from what I've read, it's a gay sex thang, and no, monkeys are not involved


But involving monkeys isn't forbidden either, though yeah?
 
