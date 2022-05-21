 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Nebraska anglers unhappie with crappie citations. Sappie tag not available   (ftw.usatoday.com) divider line
    More: Murica, Angling, Fishing, Nebraska anglers, Poaching, comments section, Hunting, Overfishing, Nebraska Game  
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Snappie, Subbie.
 
Mock26
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ban them from fishing for the rest of their lives.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Public fish fry sponsored by cops, donated to the needy, or just thrown in the garbage?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Give a man a fish and he eats for a day. Teach a man to fish and he doesn't want to work.
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Make them clean them all.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My grandfather loved fishing for Crappie, and could he ever catch them.  I remember coming home with 75+ on trips with him. There was no limit, and being an orphan during the depression meant none of them went to waste.
 
