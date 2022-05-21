 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Geraldo Riverski proudly shows off Russia's fearsome 2S4 Tyulpan self-propelled mortar as it attacks Ukrainian targets   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Maybe showing anyone who cared to log in and share geo-tagged video information was not the best idea fellas?

I thought that the Russians were supposed to have competent cybercriminals. Or is that just the Troll Farms looking to extort and they never bothered to give their rank and file the bare minimum for security training? Cripes, they might have just tracked the reporter's phone to the damn thing.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Rivet Joint has entered the chat:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

No, no. Sharing geo-tags in photos, videos, and livestreams is most strategy, comrades. Please keep up the good work.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if it's salvageab- nope.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bwa... hmm... bwa haha.  Trying not to laugh.  Bw, bw, bw, bwahahaha, ah hahaha ah hahahahaha.  

I realize there is some irony in posting a song by the guy who wrote Imagine here, but this seems appropriate.

Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)
Youtube 7-SSa-D1i-M
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(me, watching vid)

Hmm... what distinguishes a mortar from artill-- oh, it's on fire...

"Noice!"
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obligatory

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
maybeyoushould
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB:

Geraldo did an in store event at a bookstore I worked at in Manhattan. I was ordered to find him a diet coke, which I had to go to a bodega 2 blocks away to find. The whole walk back and all the way up the elevator from the entrance of the bookstore to the 3rd floor event space I shook that thing as hard as I could. It exploded in his stupid face and he screamed at me while diet coke fizz dripped from his stupid moustache. He tried to have me fired and the manager told him to eat shiat.

Several months later I fired for unrelated reasons.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shoots but can't scoot?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blyat!
 
flamesfan [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The orcs are so stupid that they published a video of a mobile weapon and did not move the weapon to avoid being attacked when the video was seen by the defending forces. It is like the orcs have no clue that geolocation of video is simple.
The mortar did explode spectacularly once the Orc-be-Gone was applied. Need to see more booms like this.
 
please
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they OK?
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Hahaha.

And people thought it was political when okd traitor Geraldo got banned from being embedded
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Before I loaded the post, I honestly was 50/50 on whether it was going to actually be Geraldo embedded with the Russians. With Fox, that felt like a plausible scenario.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

What Russia has is a hell of a lot of cybercriminals.  The vast majority can not be trusted with speak-and-spell, let alone a computer.  Their successes have been due to nothing but luck.  Throw enough people at a problem and you are bound to come out ahead on a rare occasion.  That is also their standard military doctrine.
 
balial [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This has got to be the most incompetently run war since the Iraq invasion.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snotnose
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wasn't it the orcs that 10-15 years ago tested a new torpedo.  Which, when launched, did a 180 and hit the sub that launched it?
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
flamesfan [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

I recall the orcs also lost a plane load of high ranking officers that went to investigate the accident.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Who needs the Kwik-E-Mart?
 
Spectrum
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Not just the weapon, but the whole area is smashed. The buildings look fine in the propaganda video, but they are smashed in the drone video. This was a major attack.

This was probably located by counter-artillery radar, but geo-located is also possible. Either way, I approve.
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Need someone to photoshop some balloons and a get well soon card onto that wreck
 
Spectrum
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
And it just occurred to me that maybe the reason it didn't move is because it couldn't. Out of fuel or broken down. Too bad.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Before I loaded the post, I honestly was 50/50 on whether it was going to actually be Geraldo embedded with the Russians. With Fox, that felt like a plausible scenario.


Likewise. In fact when I opened the link I was searching for Gerry. It took me a bit to realize it wasn't really him. Plausible indeed.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Their troll farms are focused on convincing people they already believe. Magnifying the idiot if you will.

In the battle for the internet, that we lost, it's not the messengers who are spamming media with lies that matter. Their only value is disseminating the messaging from the villains to the petty villains who just happen to always vote republican.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Is "orcs" a Fox News thing, or is some other channel broadcasting dumb-shiat propaganda terms now?
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Oh they interrupted Ivan alrighty. Right in the kisser they did.
 
jtown
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LrdPhoenix [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

bughunter: Hmm... what distinguishes a mortar from artill--


Generally speaking, angle of fire.  Also size and range.  Mortars usually fire at high upward angles, artillery uses shallower angles.

Mortars tend to be smaller, and also have shorter range since they're lobbing their shells up high.  Mortars are useful because they can easily fire from behind cover (say, shooting over a building from behind it like this one was) and hit targets in cover, since they're shooting almost straight up and the shell comes almost straight down.  Also makes it difficult to locate exactly where the mortar is firing from since there's little directional information (of course, if you send a picture of where it is, someone with some local knowledge probably wouldn't have too much trouble pinpointing it).

Also have small mortars made to be carried by one or two people.

There are some designs that have shallower angle and are basically made to be smaller and easier to transport artillery but still called a mortar.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Die In Fire you farks
 
flamesfan [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Orc is the term the Ukrainians call the occupying russian forces.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

It's a way of dehumanizing the Russian soldiers that have been sent to their inevitable death. Take is as you will.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

It's what Ukrainians call Russian soldiers.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The Russians in Bucha etc. did a pretty good job of dehumanizing themselves without any assistance.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Snotnose: Wasn't it the orcs that 10-15 years ago tested a new torpedo.  Which, when launched, did a 180 and hit the sub that launched it?


Pretty sure this is why Putin hasn't launched the nukes.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

It's what everyone should call Russian soldiers.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Not gonna argue that. They've made the case time and again. I was just making a point.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

I assume you're new to these threads?
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

                          They've been self identifying all along.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: Die In Fire you farks


They did.
 
flamesfan [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Orcs = Occupying Russian Convicts
 
anuran
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Snotnose
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

IMHO it's a Fark thing, I've never seen it used outside of Fark.  As I was posting to Fark, well, ....
 
