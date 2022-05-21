 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   If you were looking for it: first mass shooting of the weekend   (ktla.com) divider line
37
•       •       •

aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even worse: if you *weren't* looking for it.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Doesn't "mass shooting" still equal "spree killer"? Because some gang assholes shooting at each other really shouldn't be defined that way.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Or, as the rest of world says, "Another day ending in 'y' in the glorious United States of America"
 
Summoner101
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: [Fark user image image 400x223]


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"A witness who did not want to be identified said she saw a car drive up and someone open fire. She said shots were also fired across the street at the Mobil gas station."

HE HATES THESE CANS! STAY AWAY FROM THE CANS!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

drewogatory: Doesn't "mass shooting" still equal "spree killer"? Because some gang assholes shooting at each other really shouldn't be defined that way.


Are the lives of those killed in a gang shooting  worth differently to you than those killed in a mall?  Why is that?
 
IRS.Agent.009
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Summoner101: drewogatory: Doesn't "mass shooting" still equal "spree killer"? Because some gang assholes shooting at each other really shouldn't be defined that way.

Are the lives of those killed in a gang shooting  worth differently to you than those killed in a mall?  Why is that?


Qlown out front shoulda told ya
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This doesn't count as a mass shooting. It was at a party. It's basically the modern version of turning off the music and flicking the lights on and off. The shooting just lets you know the party is over.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Summoner101: drewogatory: Doesn't "mass shooting" still equal "spree killer"? Because some gang assholes shooting at each other really shouldn't be defined that way.

Are the lives of those killed in a gang shooting  worth differently to you than those killed in a mall?  Why is that?


Do I have less sympathy if you were engaged in an active gunfight when you got shot? Who the fark doesn't? What kind of dumb ass question was that?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Changing my going out in public wardrobe from Mugatu's Sexy biatchcouture, to Australian brand RunFasterGear, and their 'Met a Stranger in the Alps. Run!' collection.

/staying in clothing style is still Farker couchouflage
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Mass shooting, yes.  Ideologically motivated?  Probably not.  Not to trivialize gun violence or the suffering of those subject to it, but amplifying coverage of non-ideological mass shootings is a technique used by extremists to induce desensitization to mass shootings that are ideologically driven.  After all, if gang members are opening fire upon crowds in their own neighborhoods, is it really any worse--or more importantly, any more newsworthy--if a youngster from a rural town travels 200 miles to open fire upon a similar crowd?
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

MythDragon: This doesn't count as a mass shooting. It was at a party. It's basically the modern version of turning off the music and flicking the lights on and off. The shooting just lets you know the party is over.


You don't have to stop bleeding, but you can't bleed here
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Just the warm up mass shootings. Saturday night is the prime time mass shooting.
 
Abox
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Summoner101: drewogatory: Doesn't "mass shooting" still equal "spree killer"? Because some gang assholes shooting at each other really shouldn't be defined that way.

Are the lives of those killed in a gang shooting  worth differently to you than those killed in a mall?  Why is that?


Seems more avoidable
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So them third world, shiat hole countries where them men wear dresses and pack AKs everywhere?  Why don't they have mass shootings like Merica?  Is they too Stoopid to know what them guns is for?  Or can they just afford the gun and an empty clip?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This wasnt a mass shooting.  If we counted all these types of shootings as mass shootings, it would ruin The Narrative.

1.  I appears to be at a night club or similar venue.
2.  No race or description of the shooter.  So likely not a white maga or white ultra maga.
3.  Probably not a fully semi automatic assault rifle 15.
4.  No manifesto.
5.  Biden hasnt denounced this shooting.

Not a mass shooting.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

drewogatory: Doesn't "mass shooting" still equal "spree killer"?


No
 
Golden Brown Delicious
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
FTA:

Police later confirmed that eight additional victims had been shot in the incident, many of which self-transported to local hospitals.

Tell me this happened in the USA without telling me this happened in the USA.

"Holy f*ck, you've been shot! I'm calling an ambulance!"

"The hell you are, I ain't some rich motherf*cker. Now help me duct tape this torn up shirt around my arm so I can drive myself to the ER."

/I know, it's redundant because we're already discussing a mass shooting
//also, the fact that we're apparently now down to arguing over the semantics of whether it's a 'mass shooting' or a 'spree killing' because we've effectively given up on having any actual productive debate about gun control
///slashies
 
Toxic Park
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well, the usual suspects will be by soon to tell us not wasn't political motivation so it doesn't really count.

Just "gang" violence. Cough cough!!
 
drewogatory
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Golden Brown Delicious: FTA:

Police later confirmed that eight additional victims had been shot in the incident, many of which self-transported to local hospitals.

Tell me this happened in the USA without telling me this happened in the USA.

"Holy f*ck, you've been shot! I'm calling an ambulance!"

"The hell you are, I ain't some rich motherf*cker. Now help me duct tape this torn up shirt around my arm so I can drive myself to the ER."

/I know, it's redundant because we're already discussing a mass shooting
//also, the fact that we're apparently now down to arguing over the semantics of whether it's a 'mass shooting' or a 'spree killing' because we've effectively given up on having any actual productive debate about gun control
///slashies


One short ambulance ride can fark up your credit for years if you're low income. Ask me how i know. Wouldn't have let them take me if I was awake goddammit.
 
olorin604
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
We could slightly cut down on mass shootings easily, all we would have to do is raise the number of victims to double digits.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Just the warm up mass shootings. Saturday night is the prime time mass shooting.


Nickelback - Saturday Night's alright for Fighting (GOOD QUALITY)
Youtube T7DL1FUQY9U
 
Golden Brown Delicious
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

drewogatory: Golden Brown Delicious: FTA:

Police later confirmed that eight additional victims had been shot in the incident, many of which self-transported to local hospitals.

Tell me this happened in the USA without telling me this happened in the USA.

"Holy f*ck, you've been shot! I'm calling an ambulance!"

"The hell you are, I ain't some rich motherf*cker. Now help me duct tape this torn up shirt around my arm so I can drive myself to the ER."

/I know, it's redundant because we're already discussing a mass shooting
//also, the fact that we're apparently now down to arguing over the semantics of whether it's a 'mass shooting' or a 'spree killing' because we've effectively given up on having any actual productive debate about gun control
///slashies

One short ambulance ride can fark up your credit for years if you're low income. Ask me how i know. Wouldn't have let them take me if I was awake goddammit.


Exactly. It's completely 'normal' for someone in the US to avoid an ambulance ride at literally any non-monetary cost, short of certain death, for that very reason.

Every other developed nation on earth: *SMDH*
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

olorin604: We could slightly cut down on mass shootings easily, all we would have to do is raise the number of victims to double digits.


Who is "we"?

I havent been shooting.  Nobody I know has been shooting.  The shootings appear to have 2 main types.  Night club and maga.  I dont night club and i dont maga.

Im doing my part.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If people would just stay home, you would not get shot, and all these shooter freedumbs could remain protected.

I mean, they are going to remain protected no matter what, cause Murica.
 
jso2897
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Toxic Park: Well, the usual suspects will be by soon to tell us not wasn't political motivation so it doesn't really count.

Just "gang" violence. Cough cough!!


Well, that makes it a "them" problem, and not an "us" problem.
 
Cereal Fetish
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: Harry Freakstorm: Just the warm up mass shootings. Saturday night is the prime time mass shooting.

[YouTube video: Nickelback - Saturday Night's alright for Fighting (GOOD QUALITY)]


I'm now more upset that Nickelback did a cover of this song than anything else.

And the nerve of putting "good quality" in the title of a video containing Nickelback...
 
adj_m
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

drewogatory: Doesn't "mass shooting" still equal "spree killer"? Because some gang assholes shooting at each other really shouldn't be defined that way.


You guys are like the Inuit with their dozens of names for snow, only with shootings.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: This wasnt a mass shooting.  If we counted all these types of shootings as mass shootings, it would ruin The Narrative.

1.  I appears to be at a night club or similar venue.
2.  No race or description of the shooter.  So likely not a white maga or white ultra maga.
3.  Probably not a fully semi automatic assault rifle 15.
4.  No manifesto.
5.  Biden hasnt denounced this shooting.

Not a mass shooting.


None of the your criteria have anything to do with what a mass shooting is
 
chitownmike
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Toxic Park: Well, the usual suspects will be by soon to tell us not wasn't political motivation so it doesn't really count.

Just "gang" violence. Cough cough!!


They'll probably point out your shiat grammar, too.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

drewogatory: Doesn't "mass shooting" still equal "spree killer"? Because some gang assholes shooting at each other really shouldn't be defined that way.


Spree shooting has multiple shooting sights. The 2014 incel shooter was a spree shooting.
 
jso2897
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

chitownmike: AmbassadorBooze: This wasnt a mass shooting.  If we counted all these types of shootings as mass shootings, it would ruin The Narrative.

1.  I appears to be at a night club or similar venue.
2.  No race or description of the shooter.  So likely not a white maga or white ultra maga.
3.  Probably not a fully semi automatic assault rifle 15.
4.  No manifesto.
5.  Biden hasnt denounced this shooting.

Not a mass shooting.

None of the your criteria have anything to do with what a mass shooting is


They seem as about good as anybody else's.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

chitownmike: AmbassadorBooze: This wasnt a mass shooting.  If we counted all these types of shootings as mass shootings, it would ruin The Narrative.

1.  I appears to be at a night club or similar venue.
2.  No race or description of the shooter.  So likely not a white maga or white ultra maga.
3.  Probably not a fully semi automatic assault rifle 15.
4.  No manifesto.
5.  Biden hasnt denounced this shooting.

Not a mass shooting.

None of the your criteria have anything to do with what a mass shooting is


Sure it does.

Mass shootings are white people killing minorities or children.  Mass shootings get national media and the president has to denounce it.  Mass shootings get new laws passed.

This shooting barely got regional news.  And not a single new gun law will be mulled over by it.

The Narrative says this wasnt a mass shooting.  The Narrative will memory hole this shooting.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Cereal Fetish: WhippingBoi: Harry Freakstorm: Just the warm up mass shootings. Saturday night is the prime time mass shooting.

[YouTube video: Nickelback - Saturday Night's alright for Fighting (GOOD QUALITY)]

I'm now more upset that Nickelback did a cover of this song than anything else.

And the nerve of putting "good quality" in the title of a video containing Nickelback...


I know, right? I saw "good quality" and "Nickelback", and figured posting it would cement my reputation as an unrepentant bastard!
 
Bslim
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"a 20-year-old man named Alan who was attending a party at Tha Blue Flame lounge in the shopping center."

Tha Blue Flame is the name  of my DMX cover K-pop group.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AmbassadorBooze: chitownmike: AmbassadorBooze: This wasnt a mass shooting.  If we counted all these types of shootings as mass shootings, it would ruin The Narrative.

1.  I appears to be at a night club or similar venue.
2.  No race or description of the shooter.  So likely not a white maga or white ultra maga.
3.  Probably not a fully semi automatic assault rifle 15.
4.  No manifesto.
5.  Biden hasnt denounced this shooting.

Not a mass shooting.

None of the your criteria have anything to do with what a mass shooting is

Sure it does.

Mass shootings are white people killing minorities or children.  Mass shootings get national media and the president has to denounce it.  Mass shootings get new laws passed.

This shooting barely got regional news.  And not a single new gun law will be mulled over by it.

The Narrative says this wasnt a mass shooting.  The Narrative will memory hole this shooting.


This - and if they are Black, it's gang violence, if Latino brown it's drugs if Arabic brown it's terrorism, and if White, they're mentally ill.
 
