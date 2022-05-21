 Skip to content
(ABC 15 News)   Students and parents are furious that consequences exist   (wpde.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A prank would be something like changing the text on the school's sign or something clever.  This was just straight up vandalism.  Farking idiots are (probably not) learning the last life lesson that HS will teach them, finding out.
 
f150 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They had full permission to do this.  Yet won't name the person who gave them permission.  Sounds legit to me.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vandalism is just a prank when your daddy owns a dealership
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You think high school graduation is a milestone..an achievement. It's not... it's bullshiat.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

I can imagine they had permission to enter. I doubt they had permission to do all they did. By hiding who let them in, they might be saving that person's job.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
High school ain't shiat. Skip graduation and look for a job.

/high school grad
// BS computer science
///MS software engineering
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Feminine pads stuck to doorways, walls, and stop signs

Don't mess with PMS
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Where are the freaking pictures of the damage? Jeez!
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

"Hey is it ok if we vandalize the entire school, break shiat and perhaps steal money from the office?"

Unnamed official "uh.. why would I give you permission to do that,"

"Senior prank"

UO "Oh yeah for sure. This will be one for the ages."
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
student: "We spent a lot of hours in clubs. Student-athletes. College classes while taking regular classes doing a lot. Working and still maintaining good grades. A, B honor roll. And you mean to tell us that we can't walk? All of this hard work. That makes no sense," said Wilds.

parent: "If I was a parent that knew they allegedly broke again, we would not have let these kids go. It was planned. We would not have let them go down there if they trespassed. Theft. Damaged property. These kids work hard. I invested in my daughter. Because that's what parents do. That's why we are here. My daughter worked hard,"

admin: "due to the amount of damage and vandalism done, teams of custodians and school staff worked from midnight to the start of school to make sure the school opened and operated as usual on Friday."'

to quote a comedian: "know what else works hard? a washing machine."

FFS it is a high school graduation, if this is the peak of your life, then I guess it is the hill you want to die on.
 
thornhill
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This happened at my high school. But the kids who participated in the "scavenger hunt," that resulted in property damage and theft outside of the school too, were a clique of affluent white kids, and they were ultimately allowed to participate in graduation. It created a pretty big rift in the school - the admin couldn't claim that white privilege wasn't a thing at the school after that.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'd let them walk if they paid the overtime wages of everyone who worked to clean up their mess. (I'd say they had to clean it up themselves, but the timing would't work out so that school function.)

A prank is something funny. There's nothing funny about what they did.

/my high school had to have the principal approve the prank
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If they had done something like put a funny face on a picture (without destroying the picture) or just moved furniture around, that's one thing.  Hell, my HS class TP'd the entrance office - which was a standalone structure in the entrance hall.  Just wrapped it in toilet paper.

These kids destroyed things and made a huge mess.

If they did get permission from someone to enter the building, great.  Wanna bet they didn't have permission to destroy things.  Farking idiots.
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"It was just a senior prank. All we did was put toilet tissue and saran wrap all around the school. But, the principal is trying to make it seem like it's more than what it was"

I wonder why the principal is saying that.  Hmmm...

Cameras intentionally obscured with debris
Doors and windows egged
Chalk paint used to graffiti walkways, walls, and windows
Syrup and confetti spread throughout the buildings
Chocolate sauce poured on the walkways and tracked inside
Shaving cream sprayed in water fountains and on lockers, display cases, and windows
Trash cans containing food and milk turned over and garbage spread throughout the yard and buildings
Light poles, water fountains, and doorways wrapped in plastic wrap
The principal's office and the central office broken into and vandalized
A Falcon mascot headpiece removed from the display case and left in the courtyard with shaving cream on it
Feminine pads stuck to doorways, walls, and stop signs
Classroom furniture thrown down the hallway
Gym equipment and team water bottles removed from storage and thrown around the gym
Hand sanitizer dumped in the hallway
Various construction items brought on campus and left inside the building
In addition to the vandalism, several items and money were stolen from the main office.

Stupid principal, picking on those poor, poor kids.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

at least there is a list of things that needed repaired that may have been conveniently "vandalized" in this:

-Cameras intentionally obscured with debris
-Doors and windows egged
-Chalk paint used to graffiti walkways, walls, and windows
-Syrup and confetti spread throughout the buildings
-Chocolate sauce poured on the walkways and tracked inside
-Shaving cream sprayed in water fountains and on lockers, display cases, and windows
-Trash cans containing food and milk turned over and garbage spread throughout the yard and buildings
-Light poles, water fountains, and doorways wrapped in plastic wrap
-The principal's office and the central office broken into and vandalized
-A Falcon mascot headpiece removed from the display case and left in the courtyard with shaving cream on it
-Feminine pads stuck to doorways, walls, and stop signs
-Classroom furniture thrown down the hallway
-Gym equipment and team water bottles removed from storage and thrown around the gym
-Hand sanitizer dumped in the hallway
-Various construction items brought on campus and left inside the building
-In addition to the vandalism, several items and money were stolen from the main office.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
bjornpaige.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

Hail Satan.
 
Loris [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They're lucky there aren't charges. Skipping the ceremony is better than a criminal record.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Senior pranks=stupid.  Just get the hell out of there and move on with your life.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Haze them

filmfork-cdn.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Greil
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We did a senior prank of hopping the fence and hanging "300" posters everywhere(our mascot was the spartan). Easily untied rope or duct tape, no broken locks, and only one of them required so much as a stepladder to take down safely.

What's described here is straight trashing the school.
 
The Coquettish Haberdasher [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This wasn't a prank. Pranks are swapping around the language classes (are we taking Franish or Spench today?), rollerblading in the hallways, putting the principal's car on the roof, staging a flash mob at lunch... this was mindless vandalism.

Kids got their final FAFO lesson.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Pranksters: Prankster Larry - SNL
Youtube jORviU2oyMQ
 
barefoot2008
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I would have stayed away from my HS graduation if it was an option. Big deal, nobody is going to care that you didn't go tripping across the stage.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Yeah, if all they did was tp and Saran Wrap the school, I'm pretty sure they would be walking at Graduation.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Hell, sounds like a Tuesday in Detroit.
 
Autumn Moone
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And not a single picture from either side?  That's...weird.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I can only imagine the family with the sign is entirely devastated. Their child worked so hard to overcome Congenital Grammar Deficiency, even learning to discern "moran" from "moron", now they won't be able to see their wunderkind cross the stage
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I was in Basic Training whilst my classmates went through graduation.  Oh why oh why did I miss out on the single greatest achievement of my entire life!?  Everything else has no meaning.
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Yeah, I agree.

I don't trust either side in this one. The principal could be overhyping what they did; some of the kids could have totally taken advantage.

Better evidence is needed.
 
Flint Largechest
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If ALL they did was TP and some plastic wrap, well, thats standard school stuff for 60 or more years.
Sounds like they did far more damage than that.
Duh.
 
henryhill
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
austinkleon.comView Full Size
 
evilmousse
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: You think high school graduation is a milestone..an achievement. It's not... it's bullshiat.


oh no, it's an achievement alright. maybe a common one, but that doesn't sully it. trophies and ceremonies are just symbolism though, and not the true reward of the accomplishment.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I would have cleaned up the school if it meant I could skip graduation.
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

I was trying to figure out what is supposed to say. Maybe that's the principal's name? Only one school official named in the article and it's not Ghere.
 
Greil
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

noitsnot: I would have cleaned up the school if it meant I could skip graduation.


Tell me about it. 5 hours in the Florida sun in those dresses....no thanks. We had a couple people pass out, even.


Loathe though I am to side with a school administrator, there is apparently security footage. The real question is whether or not you and I would ever get to see it.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
they worked hard for 12 long years to be able to walk across the stage and feel as if they're being robbed of a momentous occasion for themselves and their parents.

Yeah, if SC is anything like Florida, they pack about three semesters worth of education into that twelve years.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

noitsnot: I would have cleaned up the school if it meant I could skip graduation.


Amen.

But my grandmother would have flayed me alive before setting me on fire.

I did manage to wrestle a concession out of my parents that I would not have to attend another graduation when I got my other degrees.  That paid off in spades.
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Oh no. Those poor kids don't get to sit through 45 minutes of boring speeches just so they can hear their name called and get an empty folder (the diplomas will be shipped separately). What a beautiful life experience lost.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I am sure that some of the students being penalized just did harmless pranking, and that the malicious actions were the results of a few.  But, you know what, you put yourself into a situation where bad things are going to happen, you can't be that surpized that there are consequences.

And if these kids can learn that, maybe there is hope for the Jan 6insurrectionists,

Who am I kidding.  There is no hope
 
Vern
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

I was expecting an administrator to be named as Ghere in the article. But that name never came up. And the inability to have consistency between upper case and lower case when writing a sign with five words really makes me dubious as to the education of the parents. And as to their claims that the kids worked hard, and they were A and B students who attending all these activities and took college level courses.

You're kid is an absolute genius who is smarter than everyone else, who decided it would be a great idea to break into a school and vandalize it? Somehow, I don't think your kid is that bright.

When I was looking forward to graduation from high school, I put up with it and looked forward to getting out of there. I asked my Dad to call me in sick on the last day of school so we could go fishing. I missed out on perfect attendance, but going fishing with my Dad was more enjoyable.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Don't teach them that they can buy their way out of consequences.
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Lol, it is the principal but the name is spelled wrong on the sign. Or maybe the sign is correct and the school website is wrong. Her name is Cortney Gherke. And I didn't misspell her first name.
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
There's a difference between a prank and vandalism.

Filling up the principal's office with ball pit balls is a prank. What they did is not.
 
Vern
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Vern:
You're kid is an absolute genius who is smarter than everyone else, who decided it would be a great idea to break into a school and vandalize it? Somehow, I don't think your kid is that bright.


Goddammit, "your".
 
Livinglush
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I may get blasted for this, but I think the school is right.  We did a senior prank as well, but we never would have dreamed of crossing the lines these kids did.  Most of this was straight up vandalism.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

thornhill: This happened at my high school. But the kids who participated in the "scavenger hunt," that resulted in property damage and theft outside of the school too, were a clique of affluent white kids, and they were ultimately allowed to participate in graduation. It created a pretty big rift in the school - the admin couldn't claim that white privilege wasn't a thing at the school after that.


Fark user imageView Full Size


I have a feeling a certain standard will be used to enforce the judgment here.
 
fat boy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size

cdn-3.cinemaparadiso.co.ukView Full Size
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I didn't see any of those vandalizers in there helping the custodians clean up the mess they made.

If what you did is "harmless" you wouldn't have any problem helping to clean it up, would you.
 
