(NPR) Hero Eva, a Belgian Malinois, saves her human from mountain lion attack. Doggo is recovering and getting steak soon   (npr.org) divider line
    More: Hero, Dog, Predation, Lion, Erin Wilson, rare mountain lion attack, lot of dog owners, Hunting, Capt. Patrick Foy  
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A sample reference for the doggo

Attempting to groom a Belgian Malanois
Youtube gjX7ubx8QeA
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looks at my blind Pomeranian.

Just as well I'm an avid indoorsman
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Forget steak

Give that doggo a whole side of beef
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Again?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Looks at my blind Pomeranian.

Just as well I'm an avid indoorsman


And here I thought a Pomeranian couldn't BE more worthless.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Gubbo: Looks at my blind Pomeranian.

Just as well I'm an avid indoorsman

And here I thought a Pomeranian couldn't BE more worthless.


/good doggo
//forgot slashies
///three for effect
 
Eravior
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That dog needs to be taken away from the owner. Also, she needs to be banned from hiking. Second damn time this happened.

Although, I am impressed the dog was able to put up a fight so soon after the last attack.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Dog gets its ass whipped by a cat.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: A sample reference for the doggo

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/gjX7ubx8QeA?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


I like this comparison, German Shepherd compared to Malinois.  tl;dw: one's a smart dog, the other is a meat missile with teeth.

Difference between how a Shepherd approach a situation compared to how a Mal approaches a situation
Youtube MxTEllYsD8g
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ski9600: Again?


You think that woman would learn after the first attack about a week ago.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And here my wife is rightly concerned about one of out mutts having a run-in with an opossum.  Mice, rats, squirrels (maybe).  Opossums and raccoons are right out.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Gubbo: Looks at my blind Pomeranian.

Just as well I'm an avid indoorsman

And here I thought a Pomeranian couldn't BE more worthless.


Cute and adorable is more of his strong suit
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Your dog wants stoofvlees met frietjes.
 
thornhill
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: A sample reference for the doggo

[YouTube video: Attempting to groom a Belgian Malanois]


They indicate that the dog may not liked to be groomed; mine hates it, but if you give him frozen peanut butter, you get about a 10 minute window where you can do whatever you want to him.
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Malinois are some bitey mofos.

Too bad the German Shepherd has been bred to inconsequence.
 
Summercat
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I like how she's insistent on not making the mountain lion into a villain.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Summercat: I like how she's insistent on not making the mountain lion into a villain.


Username checks out.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If the lion would throw her frisbee my dog would totally let it eat me.
 
