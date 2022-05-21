 Skip to content
(CNBC) Old Mother Putin went to the cupboard to get his poor soldiers some drones
    News, NATO, Russia, Turkey, Russia's economic minister, Ukraine, Finland's NATO bids, gas supplies, Ukrainian authorities  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So, opening up another front in Syria makes perfect sense. See, Sheeple? THIS is what 5D chess looks like.

Or a dude out of his mind on pain meds.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Rover took over...

/Dice fan
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin had a mother?  I thought he was a Soviet experiment with fecal coli-form bacteria that gained limited sentience.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What drones do they even have?  The little quadcopters you can buy on TV for $59.99 (roughly 1T rubles)?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: So, opening up another front in Syria makes perfect sense. See, Sheeple? THIS is what 5D chess looks like.

Or a dude out of his mind on pain meds.


Time for Japan to say, "You know the Kuril islands you claim? Mine."
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just wish Trump was dying in agony in full view of the world, too.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dontgetserious.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russian folk tale of an axe porridge
Youtube NWyChHA-Gcw
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When he went there,
The cupboard was bare,
And the mfs still don't get phones
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And when he got there the cuppord was bare. Then Patron bit his dick off and he bled to death in agony, ukraine lived happily ever after, The end.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: hubiestubert: So, opening up another front in Syria makes perfect sense. See, Sheeple? THIS is what 5D chess looks like.

Or a dude out of his mind on pain meds.

Time for Japan to say, "You know the Kuril islands you claim? Mine."


Why you gotta try and get your October Revolution speedrun into our WWII speedrun? We're doing just fine.

Dear leader is already out of his mind on meds... If we cheat and make him pop pills fast enough he'll clip through the floor and land right in the Furherbunker.
 
teh great bozack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's an old mother somethin' but I'd have gone a different direction than "Hubbard".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Olympic Trolling Judge: What drones do they even have?  The little quadcopters you can buy on TV for $59.99 (roughly 1T rubles)?


TL;DR version: there's a video of some Ukrainian fighters taking one apart. It's a hobby drone with a DLSR camera in it.
 
Olthoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like the balance of dems and GOP on the banned list to not make it obvious, but the inclusion of Soros and Clinton... well, it makes the Russian-GOP propaganda connection obvious.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Olympic Trolling Judge: What drones do they even have?  The little quadcopters you can buy on TV for $59.99 (roughly 1T rubles)?

TL;DR version: there's a video of some Ukrainian fighters taking one apart. It's a hobby drone with a DLSR camera in it.


DSLR camera. The camera is the most expensive part of the whole thing.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How will the tankies get enough copium to survive?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jesterling
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The manned craft were feeling neglected..


🔴 Russian Mig-29 shot down
Youtube N75Khf31XFc
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Humpity Trumpity sat on a wall
Humpity Trumpity had a great fall
And all Putin's horses
And all Putin's men
Couldn't put Trumpity
Together again.

Am I doing this right? It's been a long hard time.

/ Nice use of nursary rhymes, altough they have been spoiled by people who failed to read to their Millennials and Generation Z.
 
EJ25T
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

teh great bozack: He's an old mother somethin' but I'd have gone a different direction than "Hubbard".

[Fark user image image 425x310]


One of the most hilarious TV re-dubs of a movie line I ever saw was actually Pulp Fiction on TBS or something. At the end diner scene where Jules tells Ringo to get his wallet out of the bag, the line was "It's the one that says 'Bad Mother Hubbard' on it."
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

EJ25T: teh great bozack: He's an old mother somethin' but I'd have gone a different direction than "Hubbard".

[Fark user image image 425x310]

One of the most hilarious TV re-dubs of a movie line I ever saw was actually Pulp Fiction on TBS or something. At the end diner scene where Jules tells Ringo to get his wallet out of the bag, the line was "It's the one that says 'Bad Mother Hubbard' on it."


Never fight a stranger in the Alps.
 
flamesfan [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Here is Operator Starski with the Orlan Unboxing.


"Unboxing" of Russian "Orlan"
Youtube 1sPKSMeonxg
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This takes care of a few thousand drones

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tranquil Hegemony [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

EJ25T: teh great bozack: He's an old mother somethin' but I'd have gone a different direction than "Hubbard".

[Fark user image image 425x310]

One of the most hilarious TV re-dubs of a movie line I ever saw was actually Pulp Fiction on TBS or something. At the end diner scene where Jules tells Ringo to get his wallet out of the bag, the line was "It's the one that says 'Bad Mother Hubbard' on it."


My favorite was Die-Hard, which not only had "Yippee ki yay, MISTER FALCO" but also a botched one: "BLEEP of a biatch!"
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

8 inches: Rover took over...

/Dice fan


I think Rover is technically a drone. He can fly and he's remotely operated.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Man... a Ford plant would really fark them over. It comes preloaded with explosives.
 
ChuckRoddy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: I just wish Trump was dying in agony in full view of the world, too.


He will forever live rent free in your brain.

But hey, Biden's son and other corruption helped us get into this mess, and Ukraine is paying the price. Maybe I dunno, lying to Russia about expanding NATO, getting Ukraine to cancel a 15 billion dollar oil deal, and having a the drug addicted son on the payroll didn't go far to convince Russia that they're weren't a puppet of the west. 

Or were we under the impression that we can just fark Russia time and time again and have them not finally just lose it?
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: So, opening up another front in Syria makes perfect sense. See, Sheeple? THIS is what 5D chess looks like.


It is, actually. It's what 5D chess looks like when you don't understand the rules, don't have all the pieces and only brought four or five pawns to play with, and everyone else at the table is playing poker and staring at you like you're an idiot. Which you clearly are.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ChuckRoddy: Barricaded Gunman: I just wish Trump was dying in agony in full view of the world, too.

He will forever live rent free in your brain.

But hey, Biden's son and other corruption helped us get into this mess, and Ukraine is paying the price. Maybe I dunno, lying to Russia about expanding NATO, getting Ukraine to cancel a 15 billion dollar oil deal, and having a the drug addicted son on the payroll didn't go far to convince Russia that they're weren't a puppet of the west. 

Or were we under the impression that we can just fark Russia time and time again and have them not finally just lose it?


......yawn......
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ChuckRoddy: Barricaded Gunman: I just wish Trump was dying in agony in full view of the world, too.

He will forever live rent free in your brain.

But hey, Biden's son and other corruption helped us get into this mess, and Ukraine is paying the price. Maybe I dunno, lying to Russia about expanding NATO, getting Ukraine to cancel a 15 billion dollar oil deal, and having a the drug addicted son on the payroll didn't go far to convince Russia that they're weren't a puppet of the west. 

Or were we under the impression that we can just fark Russia time and time again and have them not finally just lose it?


Thank you for your insightful commentary Mr. Alex Jones.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Does Erdogan contemplate closing the Bosphorus to the West as soon as Putin announces he's won the "special police action" against Ukraine?  I'd hate to hear our guardians didn't see that coming.  Rules simpler than that got the GOP the Supreme Court.

Of course, nothing like getting into your missile launcher and finding the US can brick it remotely.
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
After months of fighting, russia has declared victory over a bombed-out steel plant.

Really aiming high there, aintcha guys.
 
roofmonkey
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chicagogasman [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ChuckRoddy: Barricaded Gunman: I just wish Trump was dying in agony in full view of the world, too.

He will forever live rent free in your brain.

But hey, Biden's son and other corruption helped us get into this mess, and Ukraine is paying the price. Maybe I dunno, lying to Russia about expanding NATO, getting Ukraine to cancel a 15 billion dollar oil deal, and having a the drug addicted son on the payroll didn't go far to convince Russia that they're weren't a puppet of the west. 

Or were we under the impression that we can just fark Russia time and time again and have them not finally just lose it?


yawn
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Drones have been a real nightmare for the Russians in this war. Ukraine has a large drone hobbyist community before the war and the way they have retrofitted off the shelf tech to work together with IEDs in addition to all the stuff we're handing over.

The Russians seem to not have the kind of air power to deploy that we thought they did, at the very least they don't know how to coordinate their forces in sync like western ones. Plus outdated weapons and bad morale. Vietnam much Russia?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ChuckRoddy: But hey, Biden's son and other corruption helped us get into this mess, and Ukraine is paying the price. Maybe I dunno, lying to Russia about expanding NATO, getting Ukraine to cancel a 15 billion dollar oil deal, and having a the drug addicted son on the payroll didn't go far to convince Russia that they're weren't a puppet of the west.

Or were we under the impression that we can just fark Russia time and time again and have them not finally just lose it?


api.time.comView Full Size
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Astorix
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ChuckRoddy: Barricaded Gunman: I just wish Trump was dying in agony in full view of the world, too.

He will forever live rent free in your brain.

But hey, Biden's son and other corruption helped us get into this mess, and Ukraine is paying the price. Maybe I dunno, lying to Russia about expanding NATO, getting Ukraine to cancel a 15 billion dollar oil deal, and having a the drug addicted son on the payroll didn't go far to convince Russia that they're weren't a puppet of the west. 

Or were we under the impression that we can just fark Russia time and time again and have them not finally just lose it?


Been a while. Last time I saw you was when you were getting your posts deleted for cheering on the guy who ran his car into a crowd of protesters.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ChuckRoddy: hurrr



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Olympic Trolling Judge: What drones do they even have?  The little quadcopters you can buy on TV for $59.99 (roughly 1T rubles)?


I'm surprised the MAGATs aren't sending drones and cash to Putin
 
culebra
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ChuckRoddy: Barricaded Gunman: I just wish Trump was dying in agony in full view of the world, too.

He will forever live rent free in your brain.

But hey, Biden's son and other corruption helped us get into this mess, and Ukraine is paying the price. Maybe I dunno, lying to Russia about expanding NATO, getting Ukraine to cancel a 15 billion dollar oil deal, and having a the drug addicted son on the payroll didn't go far to convince Russia that they're weren't a puppet of the west. 

Or were we under the impression that we can just fark Russia time and time again and have them not finally just lose it?


You are a clown's penis.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: Olympic Trolling Judge: What drones do they even have?  The little quadcopters you can buy on TV for $59.99 (roughly 1T rubles)?

I'm surprised the MAGATs aren't sending drones and cash to Putin


The ruble got pulled off international exchanges by Russia.  And I doubt anyone is doing parcel post to them internationally.  Plus, the patented shredded potato products and MAGAT-shaped fruit don't last very long in transit.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

culebra: ChuckRoddy: Barricaded Gunman: I just wish Trump was dying in agony in full view of the world, too.

He will forever live rent free in your brain.

But hey, Biden's son and other corruption helped us get into this mess, and Ukraine is paying the price. Maybe I dunno, lying to Russia about expanding NATO, getting Ukraine to cancel a 15 billion dollar oil deal, and having a the drug addicted son on the payroll didn't go far to convince Russia that they're weren't a puppet of the west. 

Or were we under the impression that we can just fark Russia time and time again and have them not finally just lose it?

You are a clown's penis.


He tastes funny?
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Olympic Trolling Judge: What drones do they even have?


i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

phalamir: GreatGlavinsGhost: Olympic Trolling Judge: What drones do they even have?  The little quadcopters you can buy on TV for $59.99 (roughly 1T rubles)?

I'm surprised the MAGATs aren't sending drones and cash to Putin

The ruble got pulled off international exchanges by Russia.  And I doubt anyone is doing parcel post to them internationally.  Plus, the patented shredded potato products and MAGAT-shaped fruit don't last very long in transit.


I figured RANDPAUL or one of Poory-poot's other GOP Congresscritters had some secret back channel for funneling crap to their daddy
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: phalamir: GreatGlavinsGhost: Olympic Trolling Judge: What drones do they even have?  The little quadcopters you can buy on TV for $59.99 (roughly 1T rubles)?

I'm surprised the MAGATs aren't sending drones and cash to Putin

The ruble got pulled off international exchanges by Russia.  And I doubt anyone is doing parcel post to them internationally.  Plus, the patented shredded potato products and MAGAT-shaped fruit don't last very long in transit.

I figured RANDPAUL or one of Poory-poot's other GOP Congresscritters had some secret back channel for funneling crap to their daddy


Pooty-poot's
/damn thumbs
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Olympic Trolling Judge: What drones do they even have?  The little quadcopters you can buy on TV for $59.99 (roughly 1T rubles)?


I think I'd have to go into the $200/unit range, but at that price point I think I could come up with something you wouldn't want to meet on the battle field.  Nothing that would take out a tank, but certainly something that could massacre infantry with a swarm.

I'm sure the US military has more talented weapons systems designers on tap than I do.  And if not them, you can be sure the CIA's been doing some nasty work with drones somewhere.
 
