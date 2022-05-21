 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SoraNews24)   Japanese man has police called on him for the heinous crime of not updating his old tech   (soranews24.com) divider line
7
    More: Silly, Asahi Shimbun, Mobile phone, Tōhoku region, Laptop, Prefectures of Japan, GSM, Blade, Nikkan Sports  
•       •       •

323 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 May 2022 at 2:55 PM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The next natural step is to embed a blade in the phone.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: The next natural step is to embed a blade in the phone.


They already had a Razr....
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went to Slough in England back in 1995.  I remember wandering about the town late at night and calling 0118 999 881 999 119 7253 because there were a lot of boxes outside the Oxfam offices.

/stupid me thought they were IRA bombs, I had no idea what Oxfam was/is
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it might not be a flip phone but my dad, before he passed, had one of those old candy bar sliders. I always said he would end up with a smart phone but he just didn't want one. With AT&T upgrading their network to 5G and dropping 3G support, they mailed him a new phone to use. A flip phone with 4G. Sadly, he never used it and now it just sits in the box until I take it to them one day and give it back.
 
Bslim
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The Japanese cops went, investigated, and cleared-up the misunderstanding.

Meanwhile in 'Murricah: A Black man would've been shot and strangled while a SWAT team stormed his home to terrify his wife/kids and summarily executed his dogs.

*not necessarily in that order
 
noitsnot
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
American police arrived on the scene and kneeled on the phone's neck until it was no longer a threat.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Alternative headline:

"Goody Two-Shoes Teen Knows No Drug Dealers"
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.