 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some screaming fairgoers)   If you ever get the chance to experience all the fun of a 'fireworks castle' in Mexico you should stand well back. No, further   (mexiconewsdaily.com) divider line
11
    More: Scary, Mexico City, Mexico, part of a fireworks, Greater Mexico City, State of Mexico, Mxico state, fireworks castles, Sunday night  
•       •       •

492 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 May 2022 at 2:35 PM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
waxbeans
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This is what no regulations looks like ladies and gentlemen
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
media.vlipsy.comView Full Size
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And here I thought yelling "INCOMING" was reserved only for the Russians.
 
jtown
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Reminds me of when my dad and one of his buddies used to send up explosive balloons on the 4th.  One balloon got helium, one got acetylene, tie the balloons together and tape a lit cigarette to the acetylene balloon.  "Don't you kids try this!  This his farkin' dangerous!"  "Yeah, no shiat.  We don't even want to be on the same block.  And how are we supposed to get home when you're in the hospital?"  Somehow, they managed to not blow themselves up.  The minor "whoomph" didn't seem worth the risk of burning all the hair off their bodies.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Firework Hammer
Youtube _mIv71Axrp0
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

skiinstructor: [YouTube video: Firework Hammer]


Thanks. I'd only seen the last few seconds of that clip, and without the lead-up it didn't make any sense.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

skiinstructor: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/_mIv71Axrp0?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Came here for the Firework Hammer.  Thanks!
 
SharkInfested
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I was in Bulgaria, in a city with a castle on the hill above town, and they often had fireworks displays on the castle ground, which were gorgeous from town. We were watching from the bridge between the town and the castle, and sure enough, the dry ravine next to us caught on fire - it was August. From our perch on the bridge we could see the firetrucks attempting to approach in what could only be described as a Three Stooges fashion. Locals not giving a shiat and not letting them through, wrong turns and back ups, etc. It was fantastic.

Fortunately, they got there eventually, somehow managed to put the fire out, and all was well.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ less than a minute ago  
No fatalities? Their fireworks suuuuuuck.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.