(Task and Purpose)   Buy house near an air force base, call cops to complain about jet noise   (taskandpurpose.com) divider line
52
    More: Murica, United States Air Force, C-17 Globemaster III, C-5 Galaxy, Air Force Base, 512th Airlift Wings, F-22 Raptor, jet noise, police department  
52 Comments
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Simple solution: Arrest or issue citations to these entitled a-holes for misuse of 911 per the laws on the books.
Oh what's that? They're white, middle class, and the angry lady's name is Karen?
Then I guess the Police are powerless to stop it. Better just deal with all those calls with a smile and tell Karen you are the Manager
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Ma'am, you moved next to an Air Force base. Would you like them to drop a JDAM on your current location now?"
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not saying the callers are overreacting, but it looks like they were specifically calling about the noise from an air show, and the snarky "Enjoy the sound of freedom for the next few days," response kind of reinforces why people think cops are jerks.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"That ain't noise, doofus! That's FREEDOM DECIBELS!!"

Should be a penalty for such nonsense. A few hours of community service, maybe cleaning up after the air show.
 
kkinnison [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
almost like people building a home near a rail line, then complaining about the train noises.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a reason why houses near Air Force bases sell for cheaper then houses in the same region but further away from the base.  I'm sure they weren't complaining about the money they "saved".

/got used to being under an F-16 approach
//my hearing ain't what it used to be
///what?
 
mochunk [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or we could stop having airshows? What other reason is there other than justification for the military to bring out their billion dollar toys and show them off, since they aren't being used otherwise. And waste all that jet fuel and pollution becauese hooray muricuh. farking clown shoes.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just tell the callers you have an officer working on it. Have an officer at the air show  and have him yell at the jets 'quiet down' once every hour or so then go back to enjoying his corn dogs and whatnot.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mochunk: Or we could stop having airshows? What other reason is there other than justification for the military to bring out their billion dollar toys and show them off, since they aren't being used otherwise. And waste all that jet fuel and pollution becauese hooray muricuh. farking clown shoes.


While airshows are billed as a public spectacle, the performance is just a serendipity. Every one of those flights is a training flight for flight crews, something they MUST do to stay proficient.

They would be done anyway, they just get scheduled into a grouping that can be done in front of an audience on that particular day.

I know, it's fun to get your opinions from Facebook, but it never makes you look smart.
 
Aardvark Inc. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wessoman: "Ma'am, you moved next to an Air Force base. Would you like them to drop a JDAM on your current location now?"


"Not right now, thanks. Can you maybe wait till I'm hosting a wedding reception? That'd be peachy-keen."
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

indy_kid: "That ain't noise, doofus! That's FREEDOM DECIBELS!!"

Should be a penalty for such nonsense. A few hours of community service, maybe cleaning up after the air show.


Dover PD basically posted that to FB.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or, you could end up in jail. Like this assclown.
https://www.wtkr.com/2012/07/31/virginia-beach-man-pleads-guilty-to-laser-dazzling-naval-aircraft
https://www.pilotonline.com/news/crime/article_f0852b16-7243-519d-b5c0-06764d38b52b.html
 
mochunk [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zgrizz: mochunk: Or we could stop having airshows? What other reason is there other than justification for the military to bring out their billion dollar toys and show them off, since they aren't being used otherwise. And waste all that jet fuel and pollution becauese hooray muricuh. farking clown shoes.

While airshows are billed as a public spectacle, the performance is just a serendipity. Every one of those flights is a training flight for flight crews, something they MUST do to stay proficient.

They would be done anyway, they just get scheduled into a grouping that can be done in front of an audience on that particular day.

I know, it's fun to get your opinions from Facebook, but it never makes you look smart.


See this is the problem with fark, and anything these days. No one can simply disagree with someone or something without making some kind of insult. How about just a fark you then. fark this place.
 
Loris [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live aways from an air force base, but in the flight path. I knew this when I bought this house. I also love the fighter jets, so I don't mind the noise. It gives me a heads-up to run out and see.

Even if I did want to complain, I wouldn't call 911. Call a non-emergency number if you want to file a complaint. "Jets are loud" is not an emergency.
 
DVD
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zgrizz: mochunk: Or we could stop having airshows? What other reason is there other than justification for the military to bring out their billion dollar toys and show them off, since they aren't being used otherwise. And waste all that jet fuel and pollution becauese hooray muricuh. farking clown shoes.

While airshows are billed as a public spectacle, the performance is just a serendipity. Every one of those flights is a training flight for flight crews, something they MUST do to stay proficient.

They would be done anyway, they just get scheduled into a grouping that can be done in front of an audience on that particular day.

I know, it's fun to get your opinions from Facebook, but it never makes you look smart.


______________________________

I know you were responding to a possible far-left "all military is bad" post, but I think that your statement could really be taken to heart by the 24/7 tuned into NewsCrack and Faux News crowd.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a difference between the sounds a base will make just by existing and functioning and air shows, though.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not unlike two calls I remember from my time with the alarm company. One was when Prince Charles was visiting UCLA and the Marines were clearing the campus. Old biddy calls to complain about their Chinooks: "they're very loud, and I can't sleep." Yes, ma'am, it's the Marines setting up for Prince Charles. "Well, can you call them and tell them to do it later?" O_o

Another was after the space shuttle landed at Edwards AFB one time. I take a call from a very irate lady "There were just two loud booms over my house!!" Yes ma'am, the space shuttle just landed. Long pause, then *click*.

People are idiots.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is an article placed by the 911 Operator Union to protect the Buffalo operator, just like all the 'live on a cruise ship not a retirement home' articles.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: There's a difference between the sounds a base will make just by existing and functioning and air shows, though.


Air shows happen infrequently and are announced well in advance of the event. It's not like these fools wake up on any given day and are like "surprise y'all! Air show today hahaha!"
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: There's a difference between the sounds a base will make just by existing and functioning and air shows, though.


Yeah.
Air shows are generally quieter, and only one weekend a year.

Regular flight ops are every day.
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live next to NAS Oceana on one side, and work next to it on the other side, so I get it. Some days it is completely overwhelming.  Its worse than living next to a commercial airport, because military aircraft are much louder.

Still, I knew all this when I bought my house, so I forfeited my right to complain. Even if deep in my heart, I secretly hope the next round of BRAC closes it all and sends the fighter wings to some other state
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Loris: I live aways from an air force base, but in the flight path. I knew this when I bought this house. I also love the fighter jets, so I don't mind the noise. It gives me a heads-up to run out and see.

Even if I did want to complain, I wouldn't call 911. Call a non-emergency number if you want to file a complaint. "Jets are loud" is not an emergency.


I don't know about where you live, but around here calls to the non-emergency line now go to the PSAP (911 call center). I'm not sure if they show up on the operator's console with a different code, but it's going to the same place and being answered by the same people.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: Not unlike two calls I remember from my time with the alarm company. One was when Prince Charles was visiting UCLA and the Marines were clearing the campus. Old biddy calls to complain about their Chinooks: "they're very loud, and I can't sleep." Yes, ma'am, it's the Marines setting up for Prince Charles. "Well, can you call them and tell them to do it later?" O_o

Another was after the space shuttle landed at Edwards AFB one time. I take a call from a very irate lady "There were just two loud booms over my house!!" Yes ma'am, the space shuttle just landed. Long pause, then *click*.

People are idiots.


this should be a poster on every building.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

VictoryCabal: I live next to NAS Oceana on one side, and work next to it on the other side, so I get it. Some days it is completely overwhelming.  Its worse than living next to a commercial airport, because military aircraft are much louder.

Still, I knew all this when I bought my house, so I forfeited my right to complain. Even if deep in my heart, I secretly hope the next round of BRAC closes it all and sends the fighter wings to some other state


No, it won't.
Oceana exists because the aircraft carriers are at Norfolk.

They need that place to come to while the carrier is in port.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Enjoy the sound of freedom."
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
litespeed74
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The lunatic nextdoor crowd where I live has shiat like this.
I moved to rural areas and complain about deer eating my flowers.

fark these people. Seriously. fark off.
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

YouPeopleAreCrazy: VictoryCabal: I live next to NAS Oceana on one side, and work next to it on the other side, so I get it. Some days it is completely overwhelming.  Its worse than living next to a commercial airport, because military aircraft are much louder.

Still, I knew all this when I bought my house, so I forfeited my right to complain. Even if deep in my heart, I secretly hope the next round of BRAC closes it all and sends the fighter wings to some other state

No, it won't.
Oceana exists because the aircraft carriers are at Norfolk.

They need that place to come to while the carrier is in port.


Yeah, I know, but a man can dream.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I lived for a number of years behind Dover Air Force Base in a town called Little Creek. The air shows were allowed but they were during the day and everyone knew about it. The really cool noise was from  the C5 training flights. They were those huge cargo transport ships that looked like they were standing still in the sky because they were so big and flew so slowly. They made an almost subsonic rumble that was somehow soothing. Don't know whether the cops got any complaints about the noise, but I enjoyed it.
 
stuffy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Could never make it as 911 operator. First time some idiot called about jet noise.
"Don't move next to an airport jackass!"
 
jtown
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Arrest them for misuse of 911.  What's the issue?
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
On another note, there ain't much quite like a test cell when they got an F-4 all blocked in and fire up those engines...
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Like I said the other day in here, RE: Langley AFB.

This has been an "air base" since 1917.
Flying loud jets since 1948.

Nobody told you to move here.
STFU.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Simple solution: Arrest or issue citations to these entitled a-holes for misuse of 911 per the laws on the books.


jtown: Arrest them for misuse of 911.  What's the issue?


In some places, 911 is for both emergency and non-emergency use.  I grew up in an area where you called 911 for any sort of police engagement.  It was weird moving to a place where that wasn't the case and I had to look up the non-emergency number for the local police.
 
Deathbymeteor
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

mochunk: zgrizz: mochunk: Or we could stop having airshows? What other reason is there other than justification for the military to bring out their billion dollar toys and show them off, since they aren't being used otherwise. And waste all that jet fuel and pollution becauese hooray muricuh. farking clown shoes.

While airshows are billed as a public spectacle, the performance is just a serendipity. Every one of those flights is a training flight for flight crews, something they MUST do to stay proficient.

They would be done anyway, they just get scheduled into a grouping that can be done in front of an audience on that particular day.

I know, it's fun to get your opinions from Facebook, but it never makes you look smart.

See this is the problem with fark, and anything these days. No one can simply disagree with someone or something without making some kind of insult. How about just a fark you then. fark this place.


So, you get to whine and denigrate something while showing your entire ass on the subject, but can't handle when someone points out that you've showed your entire ass on the subject?

You are the problem here, and a part of the general problem on the internet.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
These homeowners want peace and quiet living near an Air Force base? Tell 'em e's dreaming!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Pershing123: On another note, there ain't much quite like a test cell when they got an F-4 all blocked in and fire up those engines...


CSB
This one time in grad school, had a summer job next to a joint civil/military base. Pull into parking lot a few minutes before my shif and hear some turbines winding up, so I hung around. Two F-4s did a formation takeoff on afterburners, right over me. I had my fingers so far into my ears, I think they touched, and it was still pounding me in ths chest.

A good start to the day. Love F-4s.
/CSB
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I know I've bore-assed Fark with this story before.  My former boss in the Navy used to be in charge of all S-3 Viking jets at Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado, CA. His biggest pain in the butt was a citizens committee that routinely complained about the S-3 jet noise.  The kicker?  The head of the committee was the guy he relieved as boss of all S-3's.
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
But was there twerking at the end of the complaint? One no longer dials 911 for dumb complaint without at least 1x twerk. Their balance is now -1 twerk, so next time they have to produce 2x twerks.

At 3x they just put you right into cryosleep and you wake up in some random year with only Taco Bell to eat.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Took a job at Eglin and moved nearby. Wife complains one day that the jets were waking her up at 9am (the horror). I say "they are jets. They are gonna be loud." She says "Well, can't you do something about it?" I say "...sure. The next time I talk with the base commander I'll tell him to knock that shiat off until at least 11."

About a week later, "Did you talk to him yet?"

And that is one of the many reasons I'm no longer married to her.
 
Joe Peanut
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm still pissed about the Bridgehampton Raceway, in Long Island, NY.  It was a great racetrack that held all kinds of automotive events from the 1950's until the 1990's.  It held some NASCAR events as well as Can-Am, but it was better know for vintage car shows, as well as national clubs such as Ferrari Club Of America and so on.  I got to race a supped-up Beetle there on a couple of events.  But then rich folks started to buy and develop the land near the track, and new residents moving in started to complain about the noise and pollution.  Eventually the rich new residents won, and the track was converted to a golf course.  Because that's what Long Island needs.  Yet another freeking' golf course.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
/CSB
When I worked public affairs in the army, I got a call from a dependent complaining about the artillery go off on the firing range.
The guns were bothering her baby.  I said I'd take care of it.
That was in 1981.  I guess I should do something about it.
You knew you were in trouble when the voice on the other end says "this is the wife of MAJOR Claptrap."
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Noise is inevitable. Just lay back and enjoy it.
 
Fano
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size

Oblig
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

VictoryCabal: Still, I knew all this when I bought my house, so I forfeited my right to complain.


I know a few people who live up on Whidbey Island and they were okay with the old Prowlers stationed at naval air station, but they all say they never would have moved there had the Growlers been in service at the time.  So it sucks when the usage or operations change in such a way that a bad yet tolerable situation becomes intolerable.

And because you have these folks who are like "you moved next to X, you have no right to complain about X", I've come to see the absolute worst possible use-case for a property happening sometime in the future as a yardstick as to if I want to live anywhere near it.  One day that industrial zone could house a coffee roasting facility, the next it could house a porta-potty cleaning and refurbishment operation.

As I've said a million times in these threads, I put a lot of blame on the local zoning boards for not establishing a special use buffer zone around airports and military bases that prevents residential or commercial development.  That shiat should stay agricultural, timberland, or industrial.  And it should be a large enough area to handle whatever is the worst case scenario for the facility should it change in the future.  Give the folks in the area a tax break for the restriction and save everyone a lot of grief.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

YouPeopleAreCrazy: austerity101: There's a difference between the sounds a base will make just by existing and functioning and air shows, though.

Yeah.
Air shows are generally quieter, and only one weekend a year.

Regular flight ops are every day.


I don't know anything about the subject, but I can't believe this is true.

If it were true, people wouldn't be calling 911
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

kkinnison: almost like people building a home near a rail line, then complaining about the train noises.


Oh gawd! We have those. The warehouse district has many spur lines that cross many roads. They are required by fed law to blow the whistles at a certain level and pattern. People complain to the city and they can't do anything about it. I live a few miles away and hear them sometimes all night long but it doesn't bother me.

I doesn't bother me because I grew up about 100 yards or less from the tracks. The other tracks a bit further had a grade and when they were pulling it our house would sometimes vibrate. When friends were over they would ask how we could stand it. Stand what?

The weird part was the schedule. We never bothered to look into it but when one went missing we noticed. It was a subconscious thing.

/I like hearing them now
//it reminds me of my childhood
///but I would not live any closer
////living near a freeway with the constant noise is way worse
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

iron_city_ap: Just tell the callers you have an officer working on it. Have an officer at the air show  and have him yell at the jets 'quiet down' once every hour or so then go back to enjoying his corn dogs and whatnot.


I really really like this idea.

taskandpurpose.comView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Buy a house near a pig farm.
Whine to newspapers about the smell.
 
Loris [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

robodog: Loris: I live aways from an air force base, but in the flight path. I knew this when I bought this house. I also love the fighter jets, so I don't mind the noise. It gives me a heads-up to run out and see.

Even if I did want to complain, I wouldn't call 911. Call a non-emergency number if you want to file a complaint. "Jets are loud" is not an emergency.

I don't know about where you live, but around here calls to the non-emergency line now go to the PSAP (911 call center). I'm not sure if they show up on the operator's console with a different code, but it's going to the same place and being answered by the same people.


That's interesting. I'm not sure how those are routed here. I would assume that even if both are going to the same call center, they are prioritized differently. Or they should be.

It would make sense to use the same call center though.
 
