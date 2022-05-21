 Skip to content
(Marijuana Moment)   US Federal Court: Delta-8 is 100% legal.
    More: Spiffy, psychoactive cannabinoid delta-8 THC, panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals, Cannabis, Ninth Circuit, delta-8 THC, Boyd Street Distro, consumer products, Drug Administration  
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
SO close.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Employment drug testing still can't tell the two apart. Considering 1 is legal and the other isn't, I expect some interesting court cases claiming wrongful termination to pop up soon.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Employment drug testing still can't tell the two apart. Considering 1 is legal and the other isn't, I expect some interesting court cases claiming wrongful termination to pop up soon.


Probably won't as more employers are requiring new hires to sign arbitration documents and older hires already know the ropes and can't be easily replaced.  So employers focus on the newbies, let them work for up to the deadline of probation or benefits eligibility, and then cut them loose.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
For fark's sake legalize it already.

I remember my parents telling me about booze with a lower alcohol content back in the day and thinking it was stupid then.

Up next, weed with small increments of THC.

Plenty of money will be wasted enforcing these stupid laws.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Weed laws are similar to office policies that are there because "that's how it's always been done".

Zero deaths and less harm than legal booze and tobacco.  Not a single reason to keep it illegal except to prop up narcotic divisions.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Employment drug testing still can't tell the two apart. Considering 1 is legal and the other isn't, I expect some interesting court cases claiming wrongful termination to pop up soon.


They'll still get employees for being "intoxicated".  If I blow over 0.0 on a breathalyzer while on the clock, it's an instant termination unless I can prove the breathalyzer was broken.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: SO close.


The local "smoke shop" near me now ha Delta 9 edibles.  I assume they are using the same workaround as for delta 8 and extracting it from hemp, but still it is a schedule I drug being sold openly in stores. It seems like they're trying to push that boundary even more than the D8 retailers did.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: dionysusaur: SO close.

The local "smoke shop" near me now ha Delta 9 edibles.  I assume they are using the same workaround as for delta 8 and extracting it from hemp, but still it is a schedule I drug being sold openly in stores. It seems like they're trying to push that boundary even more than the D8 retailers did.


Stay away from there! You never know when one of those THC brain-addled junkies might pull a knife and cut you because you look like a lizard person to them. It happened to me.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Private_Citizen: Employment drug testing still can't tell the two apart. Considering 1 is legal and the other isn't, I expect some interesting court cases claiming wrongful termination to pop up soon.

They'll still get employees for being "intoxicated".  If I blow over 0.0 on a breathalyzer while on the clock, it's an instant termination unless I can prove the breathalyzer was broken.


I really hope your job is position where your actions might actually harm or kill someone, and not just some dystopian shiathole. Either way, really makes me glad I'm self employed, and not subject to that sort of shenanigans.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: gilgigamesh: dionysusaur: SO close.

The local "smoke shop" near me now ha Delta 9 edibles.  I assume they are using the same workaround as for delta 8 and extracting it from hemp, but still it is a schedule I drug being sold openly in stores. It seems like they're trying to push that boundary even more than the D8 retailers did.

Stay away from there! You never know when one of those THC brain-addled junkies might pull a knife and cut you because you look like a lizard person to them. It happened to me.


Is that you, Becky?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

scotchcrotch: Weed laws are similar to office policies that are there because "that's how it's always been done".

Zero deaths and less harm than legal booze and tobacco.  Not a single reason to keep it illegal except to prop up narcotic divisions.


We should outlaw narcotics divisions.  They're inefficient and serve only to exacerbate and oppress.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

scotchcrotch: For fark's sake legalize it already.

I remember my parents telling me about booze with a lower alcohol content back in the day and thinking it was stupid then.

Up next, weed with small increments of THC.

Plenty of money will be wasted enforcing these stupid laws.


When Canada legalized it literally nothing changed. The sun still comes up in the morning and there were no plagues of locusts. The shiat is already easy to get all you're doing by keeping it illegal is giving people unlucky enough to be caught with it a criminal record.
 
TWX
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Employment drug testing still can't tell the two apart. Considering 1 is legal and the other isn't, I expect some interesting court cases claiming wrongful termination to pop up soon.


I'm more curious what this does to Idaho's enforcement against commercial hemp transports that cross the state.  They've taken an approach of seizing trucks and cargo and arresting drivers and requiring the drivers and trucking companies to defend themselves in court.  By the time the cases are settled the livelihood and life of the trucker is upended, the cargo has gone bad, and everyone's out a bunch of money for something that doesn't get people high.

It would be interesting if Idaho tries to seize a truck again and is immediately found on the wrong side and ordered to release the driver and return the truck and its cargo post-haste.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
For a moment, I thought that was another COVID variant.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
X - Delta 88 Nightmare (Official Video)
Youtube RwOe-6vbjXo
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: NM Volunteer: Private_Citizen: Employment drug testing still can't tell the two apart. Considering 1 is legal and the other isn't, I expect some interesting court cases claiming wrongful termination to pop up soon.

They'll still get employees for being "intoxicated".  If I blow over 0.0 on a breathalyzer while on the clock, it's an instant termination unless I can prove the breathalyzer was broken.

I really hope your job is position where your actions might actually harm or kill someone, and not just some dystopian shiathole. Either way, really makes me glad I'm self employed, and not subject to that sort of shenanigans.


Government.  All employees have to follow the drug policy, whether cops, heavy equipment operators, site supervisors, or city hall drones.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

scotchcrotch: For fark's sake legalize it already.
I remember my parents telling me about booze with a lower alcohol content back in the day and thinking it was stupid then.
Up next, weed with small increments of THC.
Plenty of money will be wasted enforcing these stupid laws.


Will people buy it?  well then plenty of money will be wasted on these products, so it's all good.
It's a mystery to me why consumers always act like everything is being forced down their throats, while they shop for the same crap as fast as some asshole can introduce it.  Take some personal responsibility, FFS.

I visited the pot store the other day, and they seem to be over CBD.  The miracle ingredient, especially if you couldn't get real pot.  They took all the CBD out of the weed and sold it separately, like it was something special.  I can't even imagine how much money some people made from selling CBD products, but everyone was buying it for years.  If you lived out west and couldn't get some pot, you'd go try some CBD because why not, it's expensive but if it gets you HIGH, then price is no object.

I guess they caught on.  Nobody buys CBD anything anymore, unless they're professional athletes.  Now it's terpenes.  I got to hear all the terpenes in my pot, they are really the greatest and add so much taste and have medicinal benefits and NOBODY does THC anymore, what kind of dinosaur are you?  We're now into more woke things than just getting high, and you have to be into the taste, and you have to explore your terpenes.

No, what I was asking is what is on sale?
 
