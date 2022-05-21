 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   Russia stops passing gas   (thehill.com) divider line
23
    More: Strange, European Union, Russia, Finnish energy company Gasum, supply of natural gas, Estonia, Poland, Gasum's CEO Mika Wiljanen, Europe  
•       •       •

583 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 May 2022 at 12:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Before looking, I thought there was a 90% chance the article was about a refusal to sell gas to a Western country and a 10% chance that there was a borscht shortage.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Finland: "We're used to the cold, how about you - Comrade Signpost"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was Russian to the bathroom while everyone else was Stain because I had to Putin
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. Finalnd gets like 5% of its energy from Russia. They're gonna be fine. At least according to Finns on Twitter.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They need to sell it much more desperately than the West needs to buy it. Their geological structures don't lend themselves to shut-in wells, and assuming they do shut their wells down, restarting them will require access to capital and materials that they no longer can get.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JammerJim: Meh. Finalnd gets like 5% of its energy from Russia. They're gonna be fine. At least according to Finns on Twitter.


Yep. Finland has already shrugged & moved on with their day.

Russia needs that income, though. It's going to be amusing as hell to watch as Russia's economy keels over because the ruble isn't worth the paper on which it's printed and they can't sell anything with which to shore up the ruble's value.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Finland: "We're used to the cold, how about you - Comrade Signpost"
[Fark user image 237x211] [View Full Size image _x_]


My favorite finnish soldier story:

Soldier OD's on Meth, Has Crazy Adventure | Tales From the Bottle
Youtube MRHm26fKKb8
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Schlubbe: They need to sell it much more desperately than the West needs to buy it. Their geological structures don't lend themselves to shut-in wells, and assuming they do shut their wells down, restarting them will require access to capital and materials that they no longer can get.


That's interesting. So if they can't sell it they have to vent it to the atmosphere?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Build nuclear. A Chernobyl event only happens every 40 or so years. And it turns out does much less damage to the planet and it's inhabitants than using fossil fuels. Ok there's a 2 dicked toad and cross eyed deer. But they don't seem to mind. Especially the toad.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Let me know when the EU finally stops all purchases, or when India and China stop buying Russian oil.

I'm on Finland's side in this, but ultimately they're an irrelevantly tiny part of the financial crunch for Russia.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Seriously, it's fun watching investors stare at the ruble's "rally" because Russia found enough U.S. dollars to avoid default. One reason for that "rally" was that Russia has demanded oil & gas payments in rubles - if they're cutting folks off, well...

Let's see what happens in 90 days, shall we?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Let me know when the EU finally stops all purchases, or when India and China stop buying Russian oil.

I'm on Finland's side in this, but ultimately they're an irrelevantly tiny part of the financial crunch for Russia.


This. The sudden influx of U.S. dollars that Russia used to avoid defaulting came from somewhere, after all...
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Heh, they threatened this a while back and Finland basically laughed at them. In fact I think Finland hasn't even been paying for this gas because they wouldn't pay in rubles. So this is really more of a case of Russia talking tough while desperately trying to stop the bleeding rather than carrying out punishments.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I thought it was going be about Taco Bell getting out of Russia.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Eno • Seven Deadly Finns (1974) UK
Youtube MStPDYJQaWE
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Let me know when the EU finally stops all purchases, or when India and China stop buying Russian oil.

I'm on Finland's side in this, but ultimately they're an irrelevantly tiny part of the financial crunch for Russia.


At this point, all Russia is doing is making it harder on themselves and making their gas cheaper for whoever's still buying it.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

JammerJim: Meh. Finalnd gets like 5% of its energy from Russia. They're gonna be fine. At least according to Finns on Twitter.


My wife's family living in Finland isn't really caring. More of a "Ok, sure." kind of thing.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

JammerJim: Meh. Finalnd gets like 5% of its energy from Russia. They're gonna be fine. At least according to Finns on Twitter.


Sweden can squeeze a few more watts out of their nuke plants to sell to Finland.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Reverse the flow of the pipeline and pump raw sewage back to Russia.

Yes, I know that's not how any of this works.
 
Olthoi
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If the EU leaders had any balls, they would cut off the flow of gas themselves.
 
flamesfan [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I think more liquefied natural gas ports and more renewables will relieve the pressure from cutting off the russian pipelines. Putin is only able to fund the war by funds from oil and gas sales.
The biggest and most effective sanction will be shutting off the pipelines.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Gawdzila: Heh, they threatened this a while back and Finland basically laughed at them. In fact I think Finland hasn't even been paying for this gas because they wouldn't pay in rubles. So this is really more of a case of Russia talking tough while desperately trying to stop the bleeding rather than carrying out punishments.


Russia is the big, stupid bully on the playground. It can hurt if they hit you, but mostly everybody hates them and laughs at them. All their "friends" like the Republicans and China have mostly abandoned them, and act like they were never friends in the first place.
Everything Putin is doing now, is for show, directed at the citizens of Russia, to keep the brains washed.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

flamesfan: I think more liquefied natural gas ports and more renewables will relieve the pressure from cutting off the russian pipelines. Putin is only able to fund the war by funds from oil and gas sales.
The biggest and most effective sanction will be shutting off the pipelines.


To maximize the effectiveness, you have to shut off the routes to India and China.

MAYBE we could influence India (for instance, I'm sure the US would love to become their new arms supplier), but I doubt China is interested in anything other than cheap oil and a chance at taking over Siberia through economics.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.