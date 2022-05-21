 Skip to content
(WSBTV)   Road rage victim follows shooter back to his house. Who could possibly have predicted what happens when they get there   (wsbtv.com) divider line
Fano
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You're not here for the raging, are you?
 
sephjnr
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
He fixed the cable?
 
Watubi
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's funny how road rage victims always claim they didn't do anything to provoke it.  If you drove like a d*ck just admit it, it still doesn't justify a shooting
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Watubi: It's funny how road rage victims always claim they didn't do anything to provoke it.  If you drove like a d*ck just admit it, it still doesn't justify a shooting


3/10
 
Russ1642
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"It was really random. I didn't even expect it." The victim said. "The fact he could have shot me, not that I wasn't gonna slide."

Anyone know what this means?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They had a touching heart to heart conversation, resulting in them becoming life long friends, and have subsequently hired a ghost writer to draft a treatment to pitch to Lifetime?
 
honk
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"I went to change the lanes, and the guy refused." The victim said.

As in, you just started to pull over without a signal and without even checking to see if someone was there?

I've seen that before. I certainly don't condone or approve what the shooter did, but it's legal to think about it.
 
FunkyBlue
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The "victim" stopped from shooting back with his gun to defend himself and decided to get the police involved.

Chuck, you followed a guy that shot at you to his house. At that point, you're the aggressor. No defense there.
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

FunkyBlue: The "victim" stopped from shooting back with his gun to defend himself and decided to get the police involved.

Chuck, you followed a guy that shot at you to his house. At that point, you're the aggressor. No defense there.


That's not even remotely correct. You have every right to follow someone who has attempted to murder you. The police will strongly recommend NOT doing that, but it is perfectly legal (and moral) to do so. As long as you don't engage with them directly nor threaten them with a weapon of your own.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

FunkyBlue: The "victim" stopped from shooting back with his gun to defend himself and decided to get the police involved.

Chuck, you followed a guy that shot at you to his house. At that point, you're the aggressor. No defense there.


Sooooo....let the guy who shot at someone go and execute the victim. You are one tough hombre.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

honk: "I went to change the lanes, and the guy refused." The victim said.

As in, you just started to pull over without a signal and without even checking to see if someone was there?

I've seen that before. I certainly don't condone or approve what the shooter did, but it's legal to think about it.


I've encountered several assholes that refuse to let me in the lane, even though I am signaling, and they can tell I need to get in to get to an exit etc, sometimes forcing me to speed up dramatically or hit the farking brakes, because they are adamant I have massively change speed to get behind them, or get way out in front of them. farking assholes that make the road dangerous for everyone

It's not a god damned race track, and it sure as shiat is not YOUR lane, so chill the fark out, take a breath, stop being an asshole and let people in so traffic can flow and people can get to where they need to go without dealing with your bullshiat
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
> "It was really random. I didn't even expect it."

... but a few minutes before ...

> "I went to change the lanes, and the guy refused." The victim said. "He waved the gun, and then he shot it, he shouted at my car, and he hit it."

Yeah, I mean, this plot has all the complexity of a Dr. Seuss book!
 
Russ1642
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: > "It was really random. I didn't even expect it."

... but a few minutes before ...

> "I went to change the lanes, and the guy refused." The victim said. "He waved the gun, and then he shot it, he shouted at my car, and he hit it."

Yeah, I mean, this plot has all the complexity of a Dr. Seuss book!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fireclown
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
He fixes the cable?
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: honk: "I went to change the lanes, and the guy refused." The victim said.

As in, you just started to pull over without a signal and without even checking to see if someone was there?

I've seen that before. I certainly don't condone or approve what the shooter did, but it's legal to think about it.

I've encountered several assholes that refuse to let me in the lane, even though I am signaling, and they can tell I need to get in to get to an exit etc, sometimes forcing me to speed up dramatically or hit the farking brakes, because they are adamant I have massively change speed to get behind them, or get way out in front of them. farking assholes that make the road dangerous for everyone

It's not a god damned race track, and it sure as shiat is not YOUR lane, so chill the fark out, take a breath, stop being an asshole and let people in so traffic can flow and people can get to where they need to go without dealing with your bullshiat


So you want them to speed up dramatically or hit their farking brakes because you didn't make your lane change early enough?
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The victim said he decided not to use his own gun to defend himself and instead got the police involved.
"I could have shot him at that point but now I'm in the back of that car to whether I was right or wrong. Now I gotta prove that I was right," the victim said.

Whoa there, WTF? You're going to have to turn in that US citizenship. You had a gun, you were shot at, and you chose not to shoot back? You just missed a perfect opportunity to live out an action movie fantasy and start shooting wildly, missing the guy with every shot, but hitting several nearby houses and a killing someone out walking their dog.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

fireclown: He fixes the cable?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Russ1642:

Shot back
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The Exit Stencilist:

Fixing cable
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Watubi: It's funny how road rage victims always claim they didn't do anything to provoke it.  If you drove like a d*ck just admit it, it still doesn't justify a shooting


He was in a red Mustang, which tells me all I need to know. Black BMW's and white F-150's tend to also have erratic drivers.
 
Pixter
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Does anyone feel safer that these two guys are driving around with loaded guns?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

sephjnr: He fixed the cable?


frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Pixter: Does anyone feel safer that these two guys are driving around with loaded guns?


Only because they're not cops.

/Less of a chance they can get away with shooting people.
 
whitebuffaloburgers
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: honk: "I went to change the lanes, and the guy refused." The victim said.

As in, you just started to pull over without a signal and without even checking to see if someone was there?

I've seen that before. I certainly don't condone or approve what the shooter did, but it's legal to think about it.

I've encountered several assholes that refuse to let me in the lane, even though I am signaling, and they can tell I need to get in to get to an exit etc, sometimes forcing me to speed up dramatically or hit the farking brakes, because they are adamant I have massively change speed to get behind them, or get way out in front of them. farking assholes that make the road dangerous for everyone

It's not a god damned race track, and it sure as shiat is not YOUR lane, so chill the fark out, take a breath, stop being an asshole and let people in so traffic can flow and people can get to where they need to go without dealing with your bullshiat


Sounds like you need to better plan your drive. Being aware of what lane you are in and giving yourself enough time to get to the proper lane are all part of being a good driver.

Do you get flipped off a lot in traffic and have no idea why?
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
An armed society is a polite society.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Watubi: It's funny how road rage victims always claim they didn't do anything to provoke it.  If you drove like a d*ck just admit it, it still doesn't justify a shooting


"red mustang". Yeah he did something.

Agree it's not OK to shoot someone for being an asshole, but I'll still bet the guy is an asshole.
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

cew-smoke: FunkyBlue: The "victim" stopped from shooting back with his gun to defend himself and decided to get the police involved.

Chuck, you followed a guy that shot at you to his house. At that point, you're the aggressor. No defense there.

That's not even remotely correct. You have every right to follow someone who has attempted to murder you. The police will strongly recommend NOT doing that, but it is perfectly legal (and moral) to do so. As long as you don't engage with them directly nor threaten them with a weapon of your own.


Longer than the time it takes to record the tag number is stupidity on your part and undermines your complaint.
 
Hankie Fest [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A paragraph FTA:
I took this picture of the car that APD put him in.

What a strange thing for the reporter to put in. Reporters rarely refer to themselves like that in a story.
 
Abox
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"I could have shot him at that point but now I'm in the back of that car to whether I was right or wrong. Now I gotta prove that I was right," the victim said.

Yeah if you're gonna carry a gun in the car you'll want that dashcam too.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

FunkyBlue: The "victim" stopped from shooting back with his gun to defend himself and decided to get the police involved.

Chuck, you followed a guy that shot at you to his house. At that point, you're the aggressor. No defense there.


If you shoot at me you are lucky if I don't ambush you inside your house.
 
Bslim
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Buttstuff?
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: The Exit Stencilist:

Fixing cable


Is this just a modmin having fun with an old account?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Watubi: It's funny how road rage victims always claim they didn't do anything to provoke it.  If you drove like a d*ck just admit it, it still doesn't justify a shooting

He was in a red Mustang, which tells me all I need to know. Black BMW's and white F-150's tend to also have erratic drivers.


white F-150's are the radio delete base model fellows save up beer can recycle money to buy. they're a breed unto themselves.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"That was when the victim said the shooter went inside and got more guns to shoot at him"

I know I shouldn't chuckle at this sentence but I did.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

FunkyBlue: The "victim" stopped from shooting back with his gun to defend himself and decided to get the police involved.

Chuck, you followed a guy that shot at you to his house. At that point, you're the aggressor. No defense there.


This is a dumb comment.  Whoever believes it is dumb.  Whoever wrote it is super dumb. I am a little dumber for having read it.

Dumb
 
Russ1642
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: iamskibibitz: Watubi: It's funny how road rage victims always claim they didn't do anything to provoke it.  If you drove like a d*ck just admit it, it still doesn't justify a shooting

He was in a red Mustang, which tells me all I need to know. Black BMW's and white F-150's tend to also have erratic drivers.

white F-150's are the radio delete base model fellows save up beer can recycle money to buy. they're a breed unto themselves.


I think you might be having a stroke.
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: The Exit Stencilist: honk: "I went to change the lanes, and the guy refused." The victim said.

As in, you just started to pull over without a signal and without even checking to see if someone was there?

I've seen that before. I certainly don't condone or approve what the shooter did, but it's legal to think about it.

I've encountered several assholes that refuse to let me in the lane, even though I am signaling, and they can tell I need to get in to get to an exit etc, sometimes forcing me to speed up dramatically or hit the farking brakes, because they are adamant I have massively change speed to get behind them, or get way out in front of them. farking assholes that make the road dangerous for everyone

It's not a god damned race track, and it sure as shiat is not YOUR lane, so chill the fark out, take a breath, stop being an asshole and let people in so traffic can flow and people can get to where they need to go without dealing with your bullshiat

So you want them to speed up dramatically or hit their farking brakes because you didn't make your lane change early enough?


It happens to me fairly frequently that I signal my intent to change into an open space in the lane next to me, and someone else who is already in the lane accelerates from behind into said open space, preventing me from moving over even though I am signaling. Maybe that's what they mean? Many drivers just can't seem to bear the idea of someone getting in front of them.
 
robxiii
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: honk: "I went to change the lanes, and the guy refused." The victim said.

As in, you just started to pull over without a signal and without even checking to see if someone was there?

I've seen that before. I certainly don't condone or approve what the shooter did, but it's legal to think about it.

I've encountered several assholes that refuse to let me in the lane, even though I am signaling, and they can tell I need to get in to get to an exit etc, sometimes forcing me to speed up dramatically or hit the farking brakes, because they are adamant I have massively change speed to get behind them, or get way out in front of them. farking assholes that make the road dangerous for everyone

It's not a god damned race track, and it sure as shiat is not YOUR lane, so chill the fark out, take a breath, stop being an asshole and let people in so traffic can flow and people can get to where they need to go without dealing with your bullshiat


Get a good EV.  The insta-speed makes these types of drivers obsolete.   Here, people don't let you merge on the highway, they actually speed up and close the gap.  No problem, in 0.05 seconds I just go in front of the guy he is now tailgating.   Go fark yourself now lol

/Actually a passive driver
//Cant even use autopilot, as it doesn't drive as polite as I do :P
 
IRS.Agent.009
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ThighsofGlory: cew-smoke: FunkyBlue: The "victim" stopped from shooting back with his gun to defend himself and decided to get the police involved.

Chuck, you followed a guy that shot at you to his house. At that point, you're the aggressor. No defense there.

That's not even remotely correct. You have every right to follow someone who has attempted to murder you. The police will strongly recommend NOT doing that, but it is perfectly legal (and moral) to do so. As long as you don't engage with them directly nor threaten them with a weapon of your own.

Longer than the time it takes to record the tag number is stupidity on your part and undermines your complaint.


reporting that to cops and then what?  "we didn't see nothin.  nothin we can do."
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: An armed society is a polite society.


...yeah, I think 'Murica, as a whole, disproves that theory. It's a shame, as I like Heinlein, but we apparently have 120.5 guns per 100 people with a registered to unregistered firearm ratio of 1:365.3 - we are, far and away, the most armed society on the goddamned planet.

Even casual observation indicates that we, as the most armed society on the planet, are by no means the most polite society on the planet. It's a fun quote, but it's likely time to put it out to pasture as wishful thinking.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

honk: "I went to change the lanes, and the guy refused." The victim said.

As in, you just started to pull over without a signal and without even checking to see if someone was there?

I've seen that before. I certainly don't condone or approve what the shooter did, but it's legal to think about it.


Or he did not slam on the brakes quickly enough to let the entitled one in front of him to slow him down as well.  Driving slowly?  Go slower and merge behind me.
 
dtbcr
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

whitebuffaloburgers: The Exit Stencilist: honk: "I went to change the lanes, and the guy refused." The victim said.

As in, you just started to pull over without a signal and without even checking to see if someone was there?

I've seen that before. I certainly don't condone or approve what the shooter did, but it's legal to think about it.

I've encountered several assholes that refuse to let me in the lane, even though I am signaling, and they can tell I need to get in to get to an exit etc, sometimes forcing me to speed up dramatically or hit the farking brakes, because they are adamant I have massively change speed to get behind them, or get way out in front of them. farking assholes that make the road dangerous for everyone

It's not a god damned race track, and it sure as shiat is not YOUR lane, so chill the fark out, take a breath, stop being an asshole and let people in so traffic can flow and people can get to where they need to go without dealing with your bullshiat

Sounds like you need to better plan your drive. Being aware of what lane you are in and giving yourself enough time to get to the proper lane are all part of being a good driver.

Do you get flipped off a lot in traffic and have no idea why?


I fully agree that you should plan properly and get in the proper lane early so that you don't have any problems. That said, sometimes, especially when you're driving in an unfamiliar place, you find yourself in situations where a turn comes up unexpectedly. Being courteous to others isn't going to kill anyone, even if you think they're in the wrong.

I'm a Canadian though and don't drive around with an AK-47 and a massive ego, so what do I know.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: honk: "I went to change the lanes, and the guy refused." The victim said.

As in, you just started to pull over without a signal and without even checking to see if someone was there?

I've seen that before. I certainly don't condone or approve what the shooter did, but it's legal to think about it.

I've encountered several assholes that refuse to let me in the lane, even though I am signaling, and they can tell I need to get in to get to an exit etc, sometimes forcing me to speed up dramatically or hit the farking brakes, because they are adamant I have massively change speed to get behind them, or get way out in front of them. farking assholes that make the road dangerous for everyone

It's not a god damned race track, and it sure as shiat is not YOUR lane, so chill the fark out, take a breath, stop being an asshole and let people in so traffic can flow and people can get to where they need to go without dealing with your bullshiat


Next time plan better
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: An armed society is a polite society.


Please stop misusing this quote
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Gawdzila: Many drivers just can't seem to bear the idea of someone getting in front of them.


Welcome to the I-5/I-90 interchange, every farking weekday morning.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Watubi: It's funny how road rage victims always claim they didn't do anything to provoke it.  If you drove like a d*ck just admit it, it still doesn't justify a shooting


Proportional anger is fine. You don't like how someone drives you can flip them off or even call the police. You do not have the right to purposely crash into them or shoot them. The person who shot the gun should go to jail.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
An armed society is a polite society. I guess "polite" in the christian bible is trying to gun someone down because you're having a bad day.

Good to know that's what all christians think.
 
gimlet
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I hate driving. Everyone seems unjustly empowered when they get behind the wheel. I can't wait until robots take over and force everyone to relax.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MycroftHolmes: kpaxoid: An armed society is a polite society.

Please stop misusing this quote


No one ever includes the second sentence. It's important.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

whitebuffaloburgers: The Exit Stencilist: honk: "I went to change the lanes, and the guy refused." The victim said.

As in, you just started to pull over without a signal and without even checking to see if someone was there?

I've seen that before. I certainly don't condone or approve what the shooter did, but it's legal to think about it.

I've encountered several assholes that refuse to let me in the lane, even though I am signaling, and they can tell I need to get in to get to an exit etc, sometimes forcing me to speed up dramatically or hit the farking brakes, because they are adamant I have massively change speed to get behind them, or get way out in front of them. farking assholes that make the road dangerous for everyone

It's not a god damned race track, and it sure as shiat is not YOUR lane, so chill the fark out, take a breath, stop being an asshole and let people in so traffic can flow and people can get to where they need to go without dealing with your bullshiat

Sounds like you need to better plan your drive. Being aware of what lane you are in and giving yourself enough time to get to the proper lane are all part of being a good driver.

Do you get flipped off a lot in traffic and have no idea why?


Going around again when you do miss your exit is also encouraged.  Seen many who feel that backing up on the interstate is the appropriate response.  Probably the same ones who drive into the Bright line train
 
