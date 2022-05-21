 Skip to content
(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for May 21 is paradox, as in: Two physicians in love make a lovely paradox   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 21 May 2022 at 10:02 AM



I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Back To The Future II - Pair O'Docs
Youtube Tlox-FlYmS4
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's a paradox, and then there's several worfs
Fark user imageView Full Size


/boating humor
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MIAppologia [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Oh dear, that was awful.

Has Ceeps wandered over into Main or something?
 
jamspoon [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
