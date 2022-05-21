 Skip to content
(Some Guy) Weeners Bank employs a dick move in response to ransomware gang   (grahamcluley.com) divider line
26
A_Flying_Toaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Big dick energy.

/🍆
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No Goatse? The perfect opportunity to use one!
 
MIAppologia [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sign me up!  :)
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Banks vs hackers

Can both sides lose?
 
MIAppologia [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Banks vs hackers

Can both sides lose?


Hey, good to see you again, munchkin!  How ya been?
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, let me get this straight.  A bank in farking Zambia knows more about internal network security and proper backups (and farking implements it correctly) than half the targeted companies/entities in the Western world.

Just let that sink in for a few moments.
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it a picture of Elon Musk's dick? Then maybe the ransomeware guys could get a horse out of the deal.
 
Chromium_One
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrogSmash: OK, let me get this straight.  A bank in farking Zambia knows more about internal network security and proper backups (and farking implements it correctly) than half the targeted companies/entities in the Western world.

Just let that sink in for a few moments.


The real issue is so many companies refuse to invest in doing the right things for reasons ... be it cost, hubris, whatever.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The disruption, which affected some systems at the Bank such as the Bureau De Change Monitoring System...

"But how do you make money?"
"One word. Volume"
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chromium_One: GrogSmash: OK, let me get this straight.  A bank in farking Zambia knows more about internal network security and proper backups (and farking implements it correctly) than half the targeted companies/entities in the Western world.

Just let that sink in for a few moments.

The real issue is so many companies refuse to invest in doing the right things for reasons ... be it cost, hubris, whatever.


Oh I know, been there, done that.  And yet again, it comes back to what I just said...

A bank in farking Zambia has more common sense than half the targeted entities in the Western world.  They spent what was required to handle a complete clusterfark.  They didn't biatch and whine (well, they probably did, but they still ponied up) and cut this, that, and this other things becuase of the expense, and made the whole system useless.
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: OK, let me get this straight.  A bank in farking Zambia knows more about internal network security and proper backups (and farking implements it correctly) than half the targeted companies/entities in the Western world.

Just let that sink in for a few moments.


It would seem they don't expend a lot of energy on making their workplace more inclusive.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The only way to stop ransomware for good is for it to not be profitable, so yeah, crudely telling them to fark off, right up to sending dick pics? Absolutely appropriate.

That said, as everyone is pointing out in this thread, we expect a fricking bank to actually secure our money and our transactions. It's literally their one job, since they don't pay meaningful interest anymore, and they profit off our savings.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Thoreny: No Goatse? The perfect opportunity to use one!


"Sure, we have the money.  It's in....HERE"
 
shabu
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I think the real question is which dicks are featured.

Did they provide pics of their own staff's dicks, or did they submit dick pics copied from a Bing search result? Did they forward dick pics which had previously been sent to them by others?

If they found a way to do this without violating any policy within their company, then I either applaud their cleverness or decry their out of date policies.
 
shabu
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Next time they should send a link to access the extortion payment.
 
SergeantObvious
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

skinink: Was it a picture of Elon Musk's dick? Then maybe the ransomeware guys could get a horse out of the deal.


Or at least a year in college.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Do they have any branches here in the U.S.? Because I really want to open an account with them now.
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Chromium_One: GrogSmash: OK, let me get this straight.  A bank in farking Zambia knows more about internal network security and proper backups (and farking implements it correctly) than half the targeted companies/entities in the Western world.

Just let that sink in for a few moments.

The real issue is so many companies refuse to invest in doing the right things for reasons ... be it cost, hubris, whatever.


I'm guessing they'd rather the $$$ go to the CEO & shareholders instead of making their customer's accounts safe.
 
Onagarf
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Zambia 1, Russia 0z
 
genner
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: OK, let me get this straight.  A bank in farking Zambia knows more about internal network security and proper backups (and farking implements it correctly) than half the targeted companies/entities in the Western world.

Just let that sink in for a few moments.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Onagarf
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Zambia 1, Russia 0
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MIAppologia: pastramithemosterotic: Banks vs hackers

Can both sides lose?

Hey, good to see you again, munchkin!  How ya been?


Alive and still in Florida. And not sending dick pics
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: OK, let me get this straight.  A bank in farking Zambia knows more about internal network security and proper backups (and farking implements it correctly) than half the targeted companies/entities in the Western world.

Just let that sink in for a few moments.


Yep, they actually backed their shiat up and when they got attacked wiped and restored from those backups.  Some, if not many, or most companies believe the ransom is cheaper than maintaining backups apparently.

That tells me that there's room for the ransomware gangs to up their prices.

My brother and I each have a NAS and they replicate to each other.  We also back up all important data to large external hard drives.  So there are backups of all our important data in two different locations.

FYI, a NAS is not a backup.  It's unlikely but possible that more drives than your RAID can survive will die at the same time.  Power surge, flood, fire, etc.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
long ago Sinko was a temp courier for a Bank franchise in NoNJ USA. went to different branches, picked up small boxes, dropped off locked envelopes. the young ladies working at the Banks just got better and better as the day went on. dressed to the nines, F Me style high heel shoes, great make up. gorgeous young women. what a great job that was.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yeah, someone at the bank obviously paid attention to backups and storing them to take them back to where they were before the infection. This is what should happen with this ransomware shiat.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

