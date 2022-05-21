 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Day 87 of WW3: Mariupol has fallen while Russia advances on Lysychansk and Severodonetsk in the East, Zelensky intends to make Russia pay (literally), and Ukrainian pilots are even more bad-ass than we knew. It's your Saturday invasion thread   (apnews.com) divider line
40
    More: News, Ukraine, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Russian army, World War II, last stronghold of Ukrainian resistance, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russian attack  
•       •       •

425 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 21 May 2022 at 8:30 AM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
A_Flying_Toaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Glory to Ukraine.

Fark user imageView Full Size

/🇺🇦
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

A_Flying_Toaster: Glory to Ukraine.

[Fark user image image 425x425]
/🇺🇦


I'm thinking the Kuril Islands might spark joy.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In before the first tractor picture.
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good morning hope everyone is well. My male child had his sinus surgery yesterday and is recovering well. My instructor of the quarter board is complete, and next week I get to take some training instead of delivering it so that's exciting leading into a four day weekend. Hope everyone else has an excellent weekend, and .ore Russian tanks lose their turrets.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you are wondering how things are going in Russia...

Fine. Just fine. They're putting in new fountains

Fark user imageView Full Size


And...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ZELENSKYY IS STILL ALIVE!!!!!

i.guim.co.ukView Full Size


US President Joe Biden has signed the massive $40 billion aid package to Ukraine, a White House official has confirmed.
The bill was flown to Seoul after the Senate passed it in the hours after Biden departed Washington for his trip.
Biden is currently attending a state dinner with the South Korean president. He signed the aid package off-camera earlier Saturday.

Russian forces continue to prevent people from evacuating the Kherson region into Ukrainian-controlled territory, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said Saturday, accusing Russia of "terror tactics."
Villages there are on the verge of a humanitarian crisis, President Volodymyr Zelensky's office said Saturday.
Kherson has been occupied by the Russians since early in the invasion of Ukraine, and Russians have been allowing Ukrainians who want to flee only to go to Crimea, which Russia occupied and annexed eight years ago.
Ukrainians in the region have told CNN about critical shortages of medicines, and Russian harassment, disappearances and violence against people who have remained.
Convoys of cars trying to leave the area have been blocked for days at a time and sometimes fired upon.
The deputy head of the Kherson regional council, Yurii Sobolevskyi, said Saturday the Russian occupiers' "organizational incompetence and criminal actions ... are driving the Kherson region into a deeper humanitarian crisis."
He said Ukrainian local governments were refusing "to collaborate with the occupiers," which was creating a leadership vacuum.
The Russians trying to govern the occupied territories "do not know how to solve the problems of communities; their interests are limited to 'collecting taxes' and redistributing property and other assets," Sobolevskyi charged.


At least six people have been killed in Russian attacks on the city of Severodonetsk in Ukraine's Luhansk region in the past day, the head of the regional military administration said Saturday.
The dead include two people sheltering in a school basement, Serhiy Hayday said, adding that three people had also been wounded when Russians fired on the school.
"Two people died on the spot, three more were hospitalized. Two killed and one wounded are members of the same family," Hayday said in a statement on Telegram.
Residents of Severodonetsk had been hiding since the beginning of the war, according to Hayday.
Two women were killed by Russian shelling in Lysychansk and Privillia, and a man and a woman died near their house in Severodonetsk, he said, without specifying how they died.
The Russians "have thrown all their forces and efforts into the assault on Severodonetsk and cutting off the Lysychansk-Bakhmut route, so that we can't evacuate people, deliver the humanitarian aid or deliver any supplies or ammunition to our defenders," the official added.
Luhansk is one of two regions of Ukraine that has been partly controlled by Russian-backed separatists since 2014, along with Donetsk. The latest phase of the Russian invasion includes attempts to take full control of the regions.
"Fighting is currently taking place on the outskirts of Severodonetsk," Hayday said, asserting that Ukrainian forces had repulsed 11 enemy attacks. He said Ukrainian defenders had destroyed Russian tanks, artillery systems and combat vehicles in the fighting, and shot down two Russian drones.
A cooling tower at the Azot nitrogen ammonia plant in Severodonetsk caught fire during a Russian attack, Hayday said, but the fire was extinguished and did not spread.
He said about 1,000 people were in the plant's bomb shelters, and said authorities have tried to provide these people with everything needed: Generators, water and humanitarian aid.
"Thank God, there are not many chemical substances there, as Azot was not working to its full capacity, as it used to during Soviet times. But anyway there are the remnants of chemicals, which are hazardous and highly explosive," he warned.


Situation in Lyman deteriorated overnight. I'm with Ukrainian forces, police, medics evacuating civilians & it's near-constant artillery duels. American M777 howitzers working nearby, troops say. People fleeing are distraught, describe desperation. 100+ evacuated so far today. -- Christopher Miller

A transformer substation caught fire on the territory of the Central Aerohydrodynamic Institute in #Zhukovsky (#Moscow region), reports #Russian media.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that today 700,000 people are defending #Ukraine.

Yesterday, #Putin awarded #Russian war criminal Arsen Pavlov ("Motorola") posthumously with the Order of Courage. Pavlov is known for this video which shows him randomly firing with a grenade launcher at #Donetsk, just for fun.

#Germany has agreed with #Qatar to supply liquefied natural gas in order to reduce dependence on gas from #Russia. Gas supplies from Qatar are expected by 2024.

#British Foreign Secretary
@trussliz
thinks that not only #Ukraine but also #Moldova should be armed according to #NATO standards, reports
@BBCNews
. It is planned to replace obsolete Soviet weapons and military equipment with modern weapons from NATO countries.

President Volodymyr #Zelenskyy announced his intention to rebuild the famous cargo plane "Mriya". The previous one existed in a single copy and was destroyed by the occupiers during an attack on the #Hostomel airfield.

Yesterday, a march with the title "For Freedom from the Soviet Legacy" was held in the center of #Riga, the capital of #Latvia. They demanded the dismantling of a #Soviet monument, which for many is a symbol of occupation.

#Serbia imposed sanctions against #Belarus The country joined the #EU on the issue of restrictions due to the war in #Ukraine. The sanctions are directed against the financial and transport system of Belarus.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

notmyjab: [Link][Fark user image image 486x378]


Really dumb question, but what are those two guys with that cable doing on the crew? What's their function?
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ivan is visiting near Moscow and is still careless with his cigarettes...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Public Call Box: notmyjab: [Link][Fark user image image 486x378]

Really dumb question, but what are those two guys with that cable doing on the crew? What's their function?


I am not arty but I think they are handling the ram Link

The limited number of times I have been on a gun it has been strictly ceremonial, so don't take my word for it.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
The Ukrainian military effectively destroyed two enemy tanks in the Luhansk region.

Kick start the morning boom

/now for some coke zero caffeine
//morning all
///three
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

notmyjab: [Link][Fark user image image 486x378]


Marine Corps Artillery
Youtube CdO_0twP_CU
They're good, but this is what really good looks like
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Tracianne: ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
The Ukrainian military effectively destroyed two enemy tanks in the Luhansk region.

Kick start the morning boom

/now for some coke zero caffeine
//morning all
///three


twofer!
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That's a shame.  Taking Mariupol is something I didn't want to hear.  As long as that siege had held for, I thought Russia would back off.

But no...  Now they are advancing.

Is there no way to put an end to this thing?
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hello, everyone, and welcome to


Putin's Folly (A Quinn-Martin Production)!


Today's Episode: "The Crosby Skates At Midnight," or "The Class of '87 Had Its Dreams!"


Have a great day!
 
Zeroth Law [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: That's a shame.  Taking Mariupol is something I didn't want to hear.  As long as that siege had held for, I thought Russia would back off.

But no...  Now they are advancing.

Is there no way to put an end to this thing?


Someone takes this WWII speed run to its logical conclusion with the bunker scene....
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

monsatano: notmyjab: [Link][Fark user image image 486x378]

[YouTube video: Marine Corps Artillery]They're good, but this is what really good looks like


50 Cal Machine Gun Fail!
Youtube XJPao_T6vR8
 
Felgraf
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Remember two weeks ago when that one dude tried to convince us Mariupol had already fallen?

They ever show their face again?
 
Oneiros
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so I started a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do so keep reading.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You could even just call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat.

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Volunteers for Ukraine (for Americans who specifically want a 501(c)3 for their military aid):   https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/

Humanitarian aid:

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:  https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians:  https://www.unicef.ca/en

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

Some newer organizations focused on Ukraine efforts:
Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org
Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/


Other notes & ways to help:

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependent

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in the Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):  https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Ukrainian Global University needs volunteers to talk educational institutions into helping displaced students:  https://uglobal.university/

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers:

Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canadian):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, jackets, hoodies (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/
Posters (Europe?):  https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  There is no need to tell us what you do (but you can if you need it to help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply with a link
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Russia can barely afford to keep its own infrastructure going. How are they going to pay for Ukraine? Unless they go after where the money actually is, in the hands of the oligarchs, but good luck tracking all that down.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Felgraf: Remember two weeks ago when that one dude tried to convince us Mariupol had already fallen?

They ever show their face again?


Yes. With something new.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Warthog: In before the first tractor picture.


The Little Tractor That Could
Youtube gMjgDk3PRzw
 
Lurky McLurkerton
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Russia can barely afford to keep its own infrastructure going. How are they going to pay for Ukraine? Unless they go after where the money actually is, in the hands of the oligarchs, but good luck tracking all that down.


He's urging everyone with Russian assets in their territory to seize/sell them to pay for it.
 
Veloram
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Taking vs. keeping, a primer in two acts.

They'll never be able to hold it without a fierce insurgency.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Tracianne: ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
The Ukrainian military effectively destroyed two enemy tanks in the Luhansk region.

Kick start the morning boom

/now for some coke zero caffeine
//morning all
///three


I like the music. From Red Alert 3 if I am not mistaken.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Felgraf: Remember two weeks ago when that one dude tried to convince us Mariupol had already fallen?

They ever show their face again?


From 5 weeks ago: https://www.fark.com/comments/12271613/150151415#c150151415
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
From the Saturday May 21 Wall Street Journal:
"In a Ukrainian Town, a Collaborator Who Worked With the Russians Now Faces Justice"

(Excerpted because of the paywall.  Good details in the original on russians installing collaborators who are massively unqualified.)
https://www.wsj.com/articles/in-a-ukrainian-town-a-collaborator-who-worked-with-the-russians-now-faces-justice-11652972162?page=1

The Russian-appointed mayor of Dymer tried to persuade locals to support Moscow. He was left behind as the Russians abruptly withdrew.

One of the first Russian checkpoints was set up a short walk from Mr. Kharchenko's family home, where a red truck he used for his clothes- and shoes-trading business remains parked. "I've been waiting for you for so long," Mr. Kharchenko told the Russian troops when they first arrived, showing them his phone and boasting that he watched only Russian media, according to neighbors who say they witnessed the exchange.

.
.
.

The next day, the Russians were gone from Dymer for good. Mr. Kharchenko's friend escaped with them to Belarus. Why Mr. Kharchenko himself has stayed behind is a matter of debate. Iryna, his mother, said she raced to the town hall that morning, warning her son that the Russians were departing. "He told me in response, but why should I leave? I have not done anything bad, it's my home," she said.

Mr. Pidkurhannyi, the mayor, says that Mr. Kharchenko was telling residents at the time that the Russians weren't really abandoning Dymer and would be back within a couple of days. "He really believed that the Russians would be here forever," added Mr. Liskov.

Ms. Stankevych, the town council member, said that, to Russians, collaborators like Mr. Kharchenko were simply disposable. "Why would they need a traitor?" she said. "A man who betrayed once can always betray again."
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I have reservations regarding how these aid packages are being funded; I hope it won't contribute to inflation.
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Little Tankovich knew that if he could remain quiet and motionless the mean Ukrainian tractors would pass him by.  SLAVA UKRAINI
 
nquadroa
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Earliest I've ever been able to make it into one of these threads.

Regardless of where happens with the rest of the war the defense of the steel plant by the defenders of Mariupol will rank right up there with the greatest of tenacious defenses in warfare. It'll join the ranks of Masada, Thermopylae, Bastogne.

It's unreal that they held out as long as they did with basically no support.
 
IamAwake
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

nquadroa: Earliest I've ever been able to make it into one of these threads.

Regardless of where happens with the rest of the war the defense of the steel plant by the defenders of Mariupol will rank right up there with the greatest of tenacious defenses in warfare. It'll join the ranks of Masada, Thermopylae, Bastogne.

It's unreal that they held out as long as they did with basically no support.


Did you not remember the Alamo?
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Felgraf: Remember two weeks ago when that one dude tried to convince us Mariupol had already fallen?

They ever show their face again?


You mean, this guy?

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


:-P

/it's funny to me, dammit
 
nquadroa
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

IamAwake: nquadroa: Earliest I've ever been able to make it into one of these threads.

Regardless of where happens with the rest of the war the defense of the steel plant by the defenders of Mariupol will rank right up there with the greatest of tenacious defenses in warfare. It'll join the ranks of Masada, Thermopylae, Bastogne.

It's unreal that they held out as long as they did with basically no support.

Did you not remember the Alamo?


I refuse to recognize second Florida as being relevant.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

monsatano: notmyjab: [Link][Fark user image image 486x378]

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/CdO_0twP_CU?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1] They're good, but this is what really good looks like


That sure looks like 105mm that the Jarheads are lobbing. Much easier to handle than 155mm shells, which weigh in at about 100 pounds apiece.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Felgraf: Remember two weeks ago when that one dude tried to convince us Mariupol had already fallen?

They ever show their face again?


Yes. Repeatedly.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Omnivorous: Ms. Stankevych, the town council member, said that, to Russians, collaborators like Mr. Kharchenko were simply disposable. "Why would they need a traitor?" she said. "A man who betrayed once can always betray again."


There's a lesson here that certain Fark posters might pay attention to, but of course they won't. Neither will Tucker Carlson.
 
Oneiros
‘’ less than a minute ago  

durbnpoisn: That's a shame.  Taking Mariupol is something I didn't want to hear.  As long as that siege had held for, I thought Russia would back off.

But no...  Now they are advancing.

Is there no way to put an end to this thing?


They were told to surrender by their commanders.

I can only assume that something else is being planned, I just have no idea what.

Like I said yesterday (although with some help in obfuscation from either autokorekt or the filters), maybe they left behind a sapper corps in hiding, and need the russians to stop watching Azovstal.  Maybe they were just stalling for some other nasty surprise that they need the russians to advance to trigger.

Or I guess the supply level might've been getting low, but I don't think everyone would've agreed to come out if that was the only issue.

Only time will tell what's really going on there.  I suspect it isn't quite as clean cut of a win as the russians are claiming.  I only hope that not too many Ukranians are abused as POWs
 
Felgraf
‘’ less than a minute ago  

talkertopc: Felgraf: Remember two weeks ago when that one dude tried to convince us Mariupol had already fallen?

They ever show their face again?

From 5 weeks ago: https://www.fark.com/comments/12271613/150151415#c150151415


Oh jesus that was FIVE weeks ago?

what the fark is time.

Flab: Felgraf: Remember two weeks ago when that one dude tried to convince us Mariupol had already fallen?

They ever show their face again?

Yes. Repeatedly.


Huh. I must have missed or not comitted their name as hard to my memory as I thought I had.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Francis Scarr
@francis_scarr
·
48m
Among the US citizens now banned from entering Russia is actor Morgan Freeman

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.