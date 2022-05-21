 Skip to content
(KCTV5 Kansas City)   Montgomery County High School holds ceremony for senior Jacob Bradley as he signs letter of intent for A. Alabama B. Texas A&M C. Notre Dame D. Fast Flow Plumbing   (kctv5.com) divider line
WGJ [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Remember kid, a plumber only needs to know three things
1. Payday is Friday
2. shiat flows downhill
3. The boss is a sonofabiatch
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's kinda charming
 
Gough
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WGJ: Remember kid, a plumber only needs to know three things
1. Payday is Friday
2. shiat flows downhill
3. The boss is a sonofabiatch


Two more important details:

Don't put your fingers in your mouth.

Hot on the left, cold on the right.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gough: WGJ: Remember kid, a plumber only needs to know three things
1. Payday is Friday
2. shiat flows downhill
3. The boss is a sonofabiatch

Two more important details:

Don't put your fingers in your mouth.

Hot on the left, cold on the right.


"Oh, that's gonna be expensive"
"It needs to be brought up to code"
"I have one back at the shop.  Just don't use the water until I come back"
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smart kid! And one less whinger and whiner for student loan relief.
 
Officer Barrelroll
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that as Montgomery County in Maryland and was extra confused.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A relative of mine started out in plumbing back in the 70s.  It wasn't all that long until he had his own company and in 81 we visited his house....with the grass landing strip and twin-engined Beechcraft.

And these days they make even MORE money.  Kid should do well.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if McDonalds has high school recruiters.

So, what kind of uniform policy does DQ have?  Really?  McDs gives you your uniforms.
Pizza's lame.  Burgers are where it's at.
If you can understand pictures, McDs has the advanced training you want.
 
the unabomber was right
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Officer Barrelroll: I read that as Montgomery County in Maryland and was extra confused.


Thats what I thought as well. I came here hoping it was going to be about the United Association Local 5 program.

Get paid at $20/hour straight out of high school with 2 raises a year. Free school 1 day a week. Then graduate in 5 years and be making $45/hr not even including benefits.

President Biden actually visited their training facility last August.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I wonder if McDonalds has high school recruiters.

So, what kind of uniform policy does DQ have?  Really?  McDs gives you your uniforms.
Pizza's lame.  Burgers are where it's at.
If you can understand pictures, McDs has the advanced training you want.


Let me tell you, those guys at Burger King are gonna stick you on the fryer.  Girls aren't going for the guy covered in grease.  We'll set you up day one center register.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a good thing a plumber knows how to plumb, because if you need his services, he's going to be laying his pipe inside you.
 
Gough
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: That's kinda charming


THIS!

Glad to see more recognition of co-op and apprenticeship programs.  Learning that there are other approaches to post-secondary education and training has been an expensive lesson, for both individuals and as a nation.

/I've been on construction projects where everyone had a least one graduate degree.
 
mekkab
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Officer Barrelroll: I read that as Montgomery County in Maryland and was extra confused.


Samsies, but Plumbers get paid here, too.


/And yes, skip out on 200k tuition debt and get right into it.
//And who isn't excited by dielectric nipples?!
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: A relative of mine started out in plumbing back in the 70s.  It wasn't all that long until he had his own company


You touched on the key point.  Sounds like the guy will be working for a union shop which will take better care of him than most.  Most ma and pa places would use him up and spit him out paying jack.  Plumbing work and other similar work is a sure path to knee injury and early retirement unless you are the one using up the young ones.
 
Hobo as a nerd
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Gough: WGJ: Remember kid, a plumber only needs to know three things
1. Payday is Friday
2. shiat flows downhill
3. The boss is a sonofabiatch

Two more important details:

Don't put your fingers in your mouth.

Hot on the left, cold on the right.


I actually met someone who was mad because her hot and cold were mislabeled.  The resultant problem with the washing machine was blamed on the appliance delivery people, by her, instead of the people who misplumbed the house.  She was definitely a Karen.
 
synithium
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I pledge allegiance intent to Fast Flow Plumbing of Kentucky, and to the quality service for which it stands, One company, fixing clogs, very professional, with Drano and pipe-snaking for all.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
But will the plumbing company allow the kid to benefit off of his likeness in the 'Joe the Plumber  2023' video game?
 
Gough
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Hobo as a nerd: Gough: WGJ: Remember kid, a plumber only needs to know three things
1. Payday is Friday
2. shiat flows downhill
3. The boss is a sonofabiatch

Two more important details:

Don't put your fingers in your mouth.

Hot on the left, cold on the right.

I actually met someone who was mad because her hot and cold were mislabeled.  The resultant problem with the washing machine was blamed on the appliance delivery people, by her, instead of the people who misplumbed the house.  She was definitely a Karen.


Oh, yeah!  I've been reminded of this where we are right now.  The guy (Batman, really) who plumbed this place in '67 missed that detail in a number of places:  the laundry, the outdoor hose bibs, and one shower.  That last one has resulted in a few painful lessons, although they are amusing to the people in the next room, who hear the exclamations and the sound of someone madly clawing at the sides of the shower stall.
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
A FB connection has been posting pictures from the school she works at with the kids doing similar signing ceremonies. They do them for whatever the kids' next steps are: university, trade school, apprenticeship, military service. They have a table setup where the photograh each kid "signing" and then holding up a College pennant or a Go Army banner, or a apprenticeship program certificate, or whatever.

Seems pretty cool, and definitely designed for the parents to share on the socials
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Gough: baka-san: That's kinda charming

THIS!

Glad to see more recognition of co-op and apprenticeship programs.  Learning that there are other approaches to post-secondary education and training has been an expensive lesson, for both individuals and as a nation.

/I've been on construction projects where everyone had a least one graduate degree.


We need this. Trade needs more respect.   They make good money, and competent people can have a great life taking this route (and make even more).

My own father took us from migrant farm work to home owners as a plumber, and my brother makes more than I did at my physics jobs.

The only time I got way ahead was much much later.  But most people I know who went physics still make significantly less than a good plumber.

Trade jobs really need Another look by competent people.  Ditch the rat race and get some skills and get paid.

If more places celebrated an apprenticeship (and they REALLY should), this whole land would be a better place.

/my 2 cents
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: A relative of mine started out in plumbing back in the 70s.  It wasn't all that long until he had his own company and in 81 we visited his house....with the grass landing strip and twin-engined Beechcraft.

And these days they make even MORE money.  Kid should do well.


An old friend of my dads was a working plumber who similarly branched out on his own.

Never got too big (just a few guys), but it did afford him a nice horse ranch outside of Minneapolis and two yachts. One on the St Croix River not far from his ranch and another on the canal in the backyard of his winter place in Florida.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

mekkab: Officer Barrelroll: I read that as Montgomery County in Maryland and was extra confused.

Samsies, but Plumbers get paid here, too.


/And yes, skip out on 200k tuition debt and get right into it.
//And who isn't excited by dielectric nipples?!


Fark user imageView Full Size


wait what

/Ph.D. in chemistry but sometimes I wonder what would happen if I went into the trades
//I don't have to take my work home all the time for one
 
squidloe
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Good for the kid, I hope he enjoys a lot of success. Nothing wrong with the trades, more should be done to accommodate kids who want to go into them.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Gough: Hobo as a nerd: Gough: WGJ: Remember kid, a plumber only needs to know three things
1. Payday is Friday
2. shiat flows downhill
3. The boss is a sonofabiatch

Two more important details:

Don't put your fingers in your mouth.

Hot on the left, cold on the right.

I actually met someone who was mad because her hot and cold were mislabeled.  The resultant problem with the washing machine was blamed on the appliance delivery people, by her, instead of the people who misplumbed the house.  She was definitely a Karen.

Oh, yeah!  I've been reminded of this where we are right now.  The guy (Batman, really) who plumbed this place in '67 missed that detail in a number of places:  the laundry, the outdoor hose bibs, and one shower.  That last one has resulted in a few painful lessons, although they are amusing to the people in the next room, who hear the exclamations and the sound of someone madly clawing at the sides of the shower stall.


Okay, that needs clarification. I remember the last time Batman used his plumbing skills to save the UN.

2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Tonyboy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Gough: Hobo as a nerd: Gough: WGJ: Remember kid, a plumber only needs to know three things
1. Payday is Friday
2. shiat flows downhill
3. The boss is a sonofabiatch

Two more important details:

Don't put your fingers in your mouth.

Hot on the left, cold on the right.

I actually met someone who was mad because her hot and cold were mislabeled.  The resultant problem with the washing machine was blamed on the appliance delivery people, by her, instead of the people who misplumbed the house.  She was definitely a Karen.

Oh, yeah!  I've been reminded of this where we are right now.  The guy (Batman, really) who plumbed this place in '67 missed that detail in a number of places:  the laundry, the outdoor hose bibs, and one shower.  That last one has resulted in a few painful lessons, although they are amusing to the people in the next room, who hear the exclamations and the sound of someone madly clawing at the sides of the shower stall.


I've spent enough time along the Mexican border to know that C can mean caliente and H can mean helado.  And right vs left is a random thing.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vegan T-Rex
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Officer Barrelroll: I read that as Montgomery County in Maryland and was extra confused.


We do still have plumbers here. I imagine some even live in Bethesda.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Gough: baka-san: That's kinda charming

THIS!

Glad to see more recognition of co-op and apprenticeship programs.  Learning that there are other approaches to post-secondary education and training has been an expensive lesson, for both individuals and as a nation.

/I've been on construction projects where everyone had a least one graduate degree.


We have a pretty good VoTec school here next to the high school.  Last time I was there they had a huge note board as you walked in with photos of kids covered in grease, carrying boards, sweating over a stove, etc

The sign read something like "Do these look like Honors students?  They are"

I always though that was a great message
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Went to school. Learned something. Got a real job.

This kid is an American success story.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Great, another crack addict.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Hobo as a nerd: Gough: WGJ: Remember kid, a plumber only needs to know three things
1. Payday is Friday
2. shiat flows downhill
3. The boss is a sonofabiatch

Two more important details:

Don't put your fingers in your mouth.

Hot on the left, cold on the right.

I actually met someone who was mad because her hot and cold were mislabeled.  The resultant problem with the washing machine was blamed on the appliance delivery people, by her, instead of the people who misplumbed the house.  She was definitely a Karen.


Truly amazing amount of places I've seen that do not follow that.  Get to play the fun, "Turn on the left one, wait... wait... wait... wait... Ok unless this place has the tiniest water heater ever and the longest pipe runs... turn on the right one, wait... wait..."

/or better still the geniuses that use marked handles/levels/whatever and get that backwards
//of course, C stands for Calor, right?
///and H stands for Hypothermia
 
bucket_pup
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Vegan T-Rex: Officer Barrelroll: I read that as Montgomery County in Maryland and was extra confused.

We do still have plumbers here. I imagine some even live in Bethesda.


Yeah, I was a bit confused too..........but I know a few guys that live in Bethesda and earn a fine living building MRI safe rooms all over the local area. Everyone should know enough trade skills to keep their home running even if they have advanced degrees.
 
