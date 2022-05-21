 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Jalopnik)   Red Bull gets your wings clipped   (jalopnik.com) divider line
20
    More: Obvious, Federal Aviation Administration, Air safety, skydiving pilot cousins, Aircraft, Luke Aikins, pair of Red Bull, FAA regulations, Red Bull  
•       •       •

1172 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 May 2022 at 9:14 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a valuable life lesson here somewhere, just not sure what it is...
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Aikins' petition, he argues that the twin Cessnas would not technically be aircraft during the skydiving portion of the stunt, but free-falling objects, and thus not required to have a pilot onboard.

lol.  He should get together with that guy who faked his plane's "emergency" with multiple camera angles for youtube likes recently.
 
bisi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Red Bull not taking responsibility when a stunt they sponsor goes wrong? Inconceivable!
 
Greil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember seeing the stunt advertised. My only though was that it seemed unnecessarily reckless and pointless.

At least no one's hurt.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. They asked permission, were denied, and then went ahead anyway and caused a crash. They're too stupid to keep their licences.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The FAA doesn't have the power to sanction Red Bull. The DoJ might be able to do something later though. The FAA can only take action against the pilots. Red Bull wasn't operating as an airline, cargo carrier, or charter company at the time of the accident.
 
Lindseys Lil Ladybugs
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Greil: I remember seeing the stunt advertised. My only though was that it seemed unnecessarily reckless and pointless.

At least no one's hurt.


A lot of them are. A few years ago a woman who was wing-walking got pulverized just for a needlessly dangerous stunt.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Pilots can defy the FAA?  Not in my universe.

The FAA ultimately disagreed, writing that the only legal way for the stunt to take place would be with a pilot at the controls of each plane throughout. But the cousins went ahead with the stunt anyway.

So..... Any bets on Red Bull contract stating aircraft and pilot operations must be legal in country where it occurs?
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Lindseys Lil Ladybugs: Greil: I remember seeing the stunt advertised. My only though was that it seemed unnecessarily reckless and pointless.

At least no one's hurt.

A lot of them are. A few years ago a woman who was wing-walking got pulverized just for a needlessly dangerous stunt.


That would be a low inverted pass with rider on top.

Have seen many times.

Not as dangerous as base jumping with a wingsuit but close.
 
ranchguy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
easy, do not do the stunt in the US.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Nocrash: Pilots can defy the FAA?  Not in my universe.

The FAA ultimately disagreed, writing that the only legal way for the stunt to take place would be with a pilot at the controls of each plane throughout. But the cousins went ahead with the stunt anyway.

So..... Any bets on Red Bull contract stating aircraft and pilot operations must be legal in country where it occurs?


I'm sure Red Bull's lawyers built an armored contract that is basically "We give you insane amount of money for stunt. If stunt goes bad in any way, you're on your own"
 
noitsnot
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Nocrash: Pilots can defy the FAA?  Not in my universe.


Don't old guys just fly airplanes around in the sticks and say fark the FAA?
 
bisi
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Lindseys Lil Ladybugs: Greil: I remember seeing the stunt advertised. My only though was that it seemed unnecessarily reckless and pointless.

At least no one's hurt.

A lot of them are. A few years ago a woman who was wing-walking got pulverized just for a needlessly dangerous stunt.


Red Bull is a marketing company, more than it is a drink manufacturer. They reinvest something like a third of their profits into marketing and the extreme shiat is their biggest niche.

People die at Red Bull events all the time. I mean like several a year. They don't give a fark - it's free publicity!
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A link in the article going to Avweb states lead pilot Atkins did not inform the rest of the team that the exemption had been denied by the FAA.

/he in some trouble
 
Russ1642
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Nocrash: Pilots can defy the FAA?  Not in my universe.

The FAA ultimately disagreed, writing that the only legal way for the stunt to take place would be with a pilot at the controls of each plane throughout. But the cousins went ahead with the stunt anyway.

So..... Any bets on Red Bull contract stating aircraft and pilot operations must be legal in country where it occurs?


That's the sort of thing that's a given in any contract. It certainly doesn't need to be explicitly stated, although I bet they're adding that to the fine print now.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

noitsnot: Nocrash: Pilots can defy the FAA?  Not in my universe.

Don't old guys just fly airplanes around in the sticks and say fark the FAA?


Right up to the point an FAA inspector days "don let me catch you flying that thing until you get your whatever"

But you are absolutely correct. In the boonies there are pilots with 30 years experience who never completed their license or never had a biennial flight review and who do there own repairs. I can give you their names.  The fools will have to take out a equity loan just to pay an aviation lawyer if they ever get caught.

Hint: Be a little careful who you fly with.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Someone in power at Red Bull is an absolute idiot.

Red Bull wastes time and money on stupid, potentially deadly PR stunts. Meanwhile, they can't even get their product on the shelves. I suppose we're supposed to believe Red Bull can't stock shelves because of some pandemic related shortage; because of a supply chain issue originating in China.

Is water manufactured in China?
Is sugar imported from China?

Will Red Bull executives whine and cry when their company starts losing money? Good. Cry more. I'll replace Red Bull with your salty, salty tears.
 
wage0048
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Greil: I remember seeing the stunt advertised. My only though was that it seemed unnecessarily reckless and pointless.

At least no one's hurt.


No, it's a shame they didn't both die in the process of their stupid stunt.

The world would be rid of two surplus idiots and it would have been an even better lesson to everyone else who might be tempted to do this.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Good. They asked permission, were denied, and then went ahead anyway and caused a crash. They're too stupid to keep their licences.


Stupid and irresponsible.
 
SwitchLord
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Not only dangerous, stupid, unnecessary and a waste of a good aircraft. It also was environmentally impacting. The aircraft is full of fuel, oils/ lubricants and other hazardous materials. If it catches fire you can multiply that by 10. Stupid human tricks.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.