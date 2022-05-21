 Skip to content
(AP News) Forest Service decides not to set things on fire, because things might catch fire (apnews.com)
    Wildfire, Controlled burn, Fire, extreme fire danger, Bushfire, United States National Forest, United States Forest Service  
sammyk [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In other news, the U.S. Forest Service considers conditions in the actual forest and cancels its planned operations based on conditions. They also review planned operations in the fall.

"Our primary goal in engaging prescribed fires and wildfires is to ensure the safety of the communities involved. Our employees who are engaging in prescribed fire operations are part of these communities across the nation,"

Farking government! How incompetent can they be?
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mehhhhhh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/ducks
//repeating
///III
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

sammyk: In other news, the U.S. Forest Service considers conditions in the actual forest and cancels its planned operations based on conditions. They also review planned operations in the fall.

"Our primary goal in engaging prescribed fires and wildfires is to ensure the safety of the communities involved. Our employees who are engaging in prescribed fire operations are part of these communities across the nation,"

Farking government! How incompetent can they be?


I believe the Santa Fe National Forest is going to have vacancies for their Las Vegas District Ranger, Fire Management Officer, Deputy Fire Management Officer and Forest Supervisor. Working for the US Forest Service will have a lasting impact on the nation and will make a difference for generations to come!

Since you're obviously interested in managing the National Forest and are knowledgeable about how they are important in the health, diversity and productivity of the Nation's forests, I look forward to hearing you've applied for these positions, wish you well in the job interview and hope to work with you to answer the call of conservation.

https://www.fs.usda.gov/working-with-us/jobs/apply

/GFY
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The problem with sarcasm in text is that it doesn't always come across as sarcasm.

That's why I personally make it a point to include some over the top absurdity.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Maybe tell the loggers to clean up after a clear cut and Not leave so much fuel on the forest floor. It might help the acreage to not burn down

Piles of Stumps and branches, stacked up from burns that never happened, The microbes are not interested in the abundance of wood left for them

/ if ash is such a good fertilizer, why do they put out the fires?
// Thiere cutting down trees to make wood chips for industry, but leaving all that wood lie thiere to fuel the fires.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm currently in a National Forest in New Mexico, so getting a kick from these replies
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well, I guess we've got to go with Trump forestry tactics...

/s
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
MIAppologia [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Buncha brainiacs over there.
 
