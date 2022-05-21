 Skip to content
(Barron's)   That's not my fetish   (barrons.com) divider line
Slaxl [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"If you come back from a fetish festival with monkeypox, people are going to ask questions about your fetish."

-Aesop
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Puppies?
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well, be happy its the west african strain and not the central african strain (very airborne with 10% CFR)

Unfortunately, a lot of news outlets and prominent twitter doctor accounts (such as Eric Ding) have been conflating the two.
 
Bondith [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I have had it with these monkeyfarking poxes at these Monday-to-Friday festivals.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They don't allow my fetish at the Fetish Festival and that's kind of my fetish.

Now, at the Kinks Festival.  That's where I met Lola. L-O-L-A Lola.
 
Bondith [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Bondith: I have had it with these monkeyfarking poxes at these Monday-to-Friday festivals.


Wait, no, I've got a better one.

I have had it with these motherfarking poxes at this monkeyfarking festival!
 
Salmon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
FTA: "The various tribes in the gay fetish community (leather, rubber, army, skinhead, puppies...)..."

unfortunately read in this voice in my head:

"....The sportos, the motorheads, geeks, sluts, bloods, wastoids, dweebies, dickheads..."
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Salmon: FTA: "The various tribes in the gay fetish community (leather, rubber, army, skinhead, puppies...)..."

unfortunately read in this voice in my head:

"....The sportos, the motorheads, geeks, sluts, bloods, wastoids, dweebies, dickheads..."


You know right now someone's reading that article and going, "Hey they left me out!"
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Patient Zero:  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
