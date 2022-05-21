 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   How did a gun stolen in the '70s in Alaska end up in the hands of an SC middle schooler? Time travel?   (local21news.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's amazing how far things can travel.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
A_Flying_Toaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Anybody seen John Titor lately?
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I assume that if it was stolen in Alaska, it must have made its way south relatively quickly. I can't imagine a scenario where a stolen gun could be easily smuggled across 2 national borders today, especially through Canada.

In fact, I'm a little surprised they'd move it out of state at all. Nobody would look twice at an innocuous service pistol in Alaska especially in the 70s.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Climate change is causing migratory guns to seek out new habitat.
 
Forty-Three [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

thecactusman17: I assume that if it was stolen in Alaska, it must have made its way south relatively quickly. I can't imagine a scenario where a stolen gun could be easily smuggled across 2 national borders today, especially through Canada.

In fact, I'm a little surprised they'd move it out of state at all. Nobody would look twice at an innocuous service pistol in Alaska especially in the 70s.


Back in the pipeline days there was a LOT of coke that moved up here in fishing boats based out of Seattle and such.  Wouldn't be surprised if a stolen gun made its way south via that route.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Further proof if we stopped manufacturing guns tomorrow we'd have enough in circulation to buy/sell/trade/use until at least the turn of the century
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Look for someone who worked on the pipeline and eventually returned to SC. Bet it's someone's grandpa.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thecactusman17: I can't imagine a scenario where a stolen gun could be easily smuggled across 2 national borders today, especially through Canada.


A boat leaving Alaska and headed down to the lower 48 wouldn't cross a national border, would it?

One USA port to another USA port. All the same country.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the 1980's, my brother took a job out of high school as a radio dispatcher with the local (extremely rural) sheriff's office. The good officers there fixed him up with any number of confiscated, unregistered, untraceable guns. I still have a .22 revolver he gave me. Might have come from Alaska, but I have no way of knowing.

TLDNR: guns are everywhere and tons of them are off the regulatory grid.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit Titor. Stop giving kids guns. Your Libertarian Apocalypse fantasy isn't happening in this timeline.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What is the transcontinental speed of a gun-laden Alaskan swallow?
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I've heard of long guns but that's just silly.

/ Gave it a shot.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
And for just $0.70 per day, you can help find this gun a new home where it can kill again as Republican Jesus intended.

Amen and pass the Mountain Dew.
 
jtown
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

thecactusman17: I assume that if it was stolen in Alaska, it must have made its way south relatively quickly. I can't imagine a scenario where a stolen gun could be easily smuggled across 2 national borders today, especially through Canada.

In fact, I'm a little surprised they'd move it out of state at all. Nobody would look twice at an innocuous service pistol in Alaska especially in the 70s.


Depends on who's doing the driving.  I did a road trip loop of North 'murrica about 5 years ago.  Crossed into Canadia at the Peace Arch.  Gave the border talking guy my passport, answered a couple questions, got my passport back, and was on my way.  Nobody behind me so it's not like he was rushing.  I had all my shiat together to show I had "sufficient funds", Canadian coverage on my auto insurance, hotel bookings in Canada, AirBnB booking in the US after my last day in Canada, etc.  I was all set to show I could support myself, had a vacation itinerary, and definite plans to return to the US.  No1Curr.

Almost as quick coming back into the US in Vermont except that border guy nodded at my cooler and asked what was in it.  Ice, soda, and water.  "Have a nice trip."

I could have had my trunk stuffed with guns, drugs, and immigrants.
 
eKonk
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

thecactusman17: I assume that if it was stolen in Alaska, it must have made its way south relatively quickly. I can't imagine a scenario where a stolen gun could be easily smuggled across 2 national borders today, especially through Canada.

In fact, I'm a little surprised they'd move it out of state at all. Nobody would look twice at an innocuous service pistol in Alaska especially in the 70s.


So it's been a good five years or so since I've driven into Canada and back, but unless things have changed significantly, the screening process was basically "Bonjour, Hello. Passport and driver's license? Why are you travelling to Canada? Where will you be staying? How long will you be there? Do you have any drugs, guns, or fireworks? Any maple syrup from outside Canada? One moment...." *taps on computer, hands back documents* "Enjoy your stay."

While they certainly can (and sometimes do) actually screen travelers' vehicles and luggage, the odds of getting through without getting caught seemed very high. Other than covid restrictions, has it changed that much?
 
