 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WYFF 4 Greenville)   Let's find the good side of Saharan dust screwing up South Carolina weather. "It also means more vibrant sunsets and sunrises"   (wyff4.com) divider line
3
    More: Asinine, Sahara, season's first Saharan dust, Atmosphere, good news, common phenomenon, WYFF, NOAA's Atlantic Oceanographic, Saharan Air Layer  
•       •       •

162 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 May 2022 at 3:25 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
danielem1
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Vibrant is a matter of opinion. For example I might find the skies looking like an apocalytic hellscape a bad thing.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Not sure why the asinine tag. This is a fairly normal event.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
moved to SC USA some 8 months ago. holy crap the weather here is sweet. before moving here i never saw a weather report say "perfectly clear", and many days are such. not much rain and it's usually a nice light fall when it comes. Mrs. Swimo bought me binoculars so I can enjoy the birds in the back yard.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.