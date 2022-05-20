 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News West 9)   We may have hit peak Texas   (newswest9.com) divider line
27
    More: Murica, Crime, WINKLER COUNTY, Loving County, Texas, Property, Crimes, United States, Ownership, property owner  
•       •       •

599 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 May 2022 at 2:05 AM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
img0.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Impossible, stupidity knows no bounds
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There aren't any real peaks in Texas.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Exluddite: There aren't any real peaks in Texas.


Just lows. So very many lows.
/so very low
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Loving County has a population of 64 people.

In other words, 1.6% of the population of the county just got arrested
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

The Third Man: Loving County has a population of 64 people.

In other words, 1.6% of the population of the county just got arrested


Cattle rustling

Now that's a fine thing to have on your record, judge.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
HEY!

We don't take kindly to cattle in here.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Judges in Texas are elected and there are zero requirements for qualification.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The county is named after Oliver Loving who started the Goodnight-Loving cattle Trail.
You would think they would know cattle rustlers get treated.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is not peak Texas. No guns, pregnant trailer park cousins, fistfights over barbecue sauce, or getting naked in a Whataburger. This is merely Texas being Texas. Of course so are all the other things I've listed.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I clicked that spring loaded to come back here and smartass, "nope - no ribs," or some such bbq related comment.

WWWEEEEEELLLLPPP., that is farking peak Texas!
 
KB202
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
We're gonna have a fair trial, followed by a first-rate hangin'.
 
KB202
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: This is not peak Texas. No guns, pregnant trailer park cousins, fistfights over barbecue sauce, or getting naked in a Whataburger. This is merely Texas being Texas. Of course so are all the other things I've listed.


So I sat down and wrote another verse and it goes something like this...
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ya crossed the line.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: This is not peak Texas. No guns, pregnant trailer park cousins, fistfights over barbecue sauce, or getting naked in a Whataburger. This is merely Texas being Texas. Of course so are all the other things I've listed.


Lol, bonus points for Whataburger.  Nice.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The most Texas thing I have to offer is a late night call "your horse is in my garden".
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: This is not peak Texas. No guns, pregnant trailer park cousins, gunfights over barbecue sauce, or getting naked in a Whataburger. This is merely Texas being Texas. Of course so are all the other things I've listed.


FTFY
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'd imagine a guy could go to pretty much any bar in Texas to pick up loose cattle.
 
Darth_Lukecash
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The Southern Dandy: Ya crossed the line.

[i.ytimg.com image 480x360]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The Third Man: Loving County has a population of 64 people.

In other words, 1.6% of the population of the county just got arrested


Don't forget, the sheriff and The Magnificent Three rustled .157% of the cattle population.

One for each of them. So much for instituting a sweeping major crime task force, seems they sent a nitpicking minor task force.

/according to cattle numbers from a 2017 census
 
bababa
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Skeet, the cattle rustling judge. Could be a movie script in there somewhere.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Side observation, I've never seen the word "estray" before. Is that a Texas thing? Spanglish?
 
robodog
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Judges in Texas are elected and there are zero requirements for qualification.


County Judge is the chief executive of the county, NOT a magistrate judge. They do hear misdemeanor criminal, minor civil, and probate matters, as well as act as the first level of appeal from the justice of the peace courts which hear similar cases. It's a lot closer to what you might find in mayor's court.
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
  Too obscure for Fark? His family is where the name for estray cattle came from and lived up to his name.

                     
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Side observation, I've never seen the word "estray" before. Is that a Texas thing? Spanglish?


Ehh, old English. Possibly Latin roots. It's the a vs e thing in words. If an animal or person is astray, it's been led by influence on itself. If an animal or person is led estray, it's lead without influence. This is something for A Way With Words.
 
robodog
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Side observation, I've never seen the word "estray" before. Is that a Texas thing? Spanglish?


Goes back to English common law, old term.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.