(BBC-US)   Fifty Brazilian couples get married at the same time. The cake must have been huge   (bbc.com) divider line
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I like the idea of a community wedding. Pool resources, don't tell anyone in catering or bands it's a wedding, might be fun and affordable. Keep the invite list down, but still have plenty of people.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I like the idea of a community wedding. Pool resources, don't tell anyone in catering or bands it's a wedding, might be fun and affordable. Keep the invite list down, but still have plenty of people.


My problem with that is I've met people in this community
 
