(Fox 13 Tampa Bay)   She was two fries short of a Happy Meal, but she created a McMess and acted like a McNut... she ended up a McBurglar   (fox13news.com) divider line
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I love Sheriff Grady Judd.

Also why did she twerk at the McDonald's staff?
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Robble robble, wobble wobble?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Farking cretin.  Some people don't know how to function in a society.  How come nobody punched her in the mouth?
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: Farking cretin.  Some people don't know how to function in a society.  How come nobody punched her in the mouth?


They didn't want to get in the line of fire from the other employees.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

433: [Fark user image image 425x238]

Robble robble, wobble wobble?


This is gonna be another fecal assault story, isn't it?
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Farking cretin.  Some people don't know how to function in a society.  How come nobody punched her in the mouth?


Plus, she's been arrested before. She's a drain on society and will likely never contribute in any kind of positive way. It's sad that people like this are out there living on the taxpayer's dime. I wonder how many kids she has that we all support?

I truly hope she turns it around eventually, but I doubt that will happen.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Farking cretin.  Some people don't know how to function in a society.  How come nobody punched her in the mouth?


-
How come nobody punched her in the mouth?

You probably answered your own question there.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What's up with her eyelashes in the right photo?  Is that a thing now?

She is WAY to young to be calling 911 for incorrect burger orders.   That 50yo + behavior.... or it's drugs, it's probably drugs.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

433: [Fark user image image 425x238]

Robble robble, wobble wobble?


And she even twerked on the way out...

Well, if you're going to order the McTrashyB*tch, you may as well Super Size it.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: What's up with her eyelashes in the right photo?  Is that a thing now?

She is WAY to young to be calling 911 for incorrect burger orders.   That 50yo + behavior.... or it's drugs, it's probably drugs.


Probably a combo meal of drugs and significant personality disorders.
 
docilej
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ma'am, this is a McDonalds!!!
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: What's up with her eyelashes in the right photo?  Is that a thing now?

She is WAY to young to be calling 911 for incorrect burger orders.   That 50yo + behavior.... or it's drugs, it's probably drugs.


Ok, im.amswering my own question.  Looks like maybe she had stupidly long eyelash extensions a LONG time ago and never had a fill in or took them off.

Still think it's drugs behavior... could have been a great night if they just gave ther the right order
 
