 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   Art, Gen X movies, weed, and really bad drivers are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, May 12-18 The Cat Came Back Edition   (fark.com) divider line
19
    More: Amusing, Login, Cascading Style Sheets, Jack Nicklaus, Manslaughter, Steve McNair, Sports, Quizzing in Belgium, Fark Weird News Quiz  
•       •       •

195 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 20 May 2022 at 7:57 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1338

Once your score is tallied, you can click on any of the correct answers to be taken to the Fark thread about that story.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So a couple of weeks ago I related that a neighbor's cat had decided to have her kittens at my place, and she wound up moving them to my front porch. Being a nice guy, I decided to feed the kitty since she couldn't leave them. Well, now that the kittens are starting to eat her food, I decided it was time to take them back home.

But... the cat came back, The very next day. And she brought all of her kittens with her. This wasn't like a city with neighbors in shouting distance, I live several hundred yards away from them through a thick forest. So I tried again, this time making sure to get rid of her food dish.

But... the cat came back. The very next day. The cat came back, she wouldn't stay away.

I decided that maybe if I didn't feed her, she'd be more likely to stay at the neighbors' place since they have several cats and a big food dish. I was forgetting that I am dealing with a lethal killing machine who has lived outdoors all of her life. I will say that the only thing weirder than finding a dead squirrel on your porch in the morning is finding half of a dead squirrel on your porch in the evening. On the plus side, I didn't find any percentage of dead squirrel this morning, so waste not, want not, I guess. Less for me to have to clean up.

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and if you want to adopt a kitten. Or three. And their mother.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Cat Came Back - Camp Songs - Kids Songs - Children's Songs by The Learning Station
Youtube LjMffHG1V_Q
 
bababa
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
A certain geographical region is spelled incorrectly.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: So a couple of weeks ago I related that a neighbor's cat had decided to have her kittens at my place, and she wound up moving them to my front porch. Being a nice guy, I decided to feed the kitty since she couldn't leave them. Well, now that the kittens are starting to eat her food, I decided it was time to take them back home.

But... the cat came back, The very next day. And she brought all of her kittens with her. This wasn't like a city with neighbors in shouting distance, I live several hundred yards away from them through a thick forest. So I tried again, this time making sure to get rid of her food dish.

But... the cat came back. The very next day. The cat came back, she wouldn't stay away.

I decided that maybe if I didn't feed her, she'd be more likely to stay at the neighbors' place since they have several cats and a big food dish. I was forgetting that I am dealing with a lethal killing machine who has lived outdoors all of her life. I will say that the only thing weirder than finding a dead squirrel on your porch in the morning is finding half of a dead squirrel on your porch in the evening. On the plus side, I didn't find any percentage of dead squirrel this morning, so waste not, want not, I guess. Less for me to have to clean up.

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and if you want to adopt a kitten. Or three. And their mother.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.


Congratulations.   You now have four cats.   Submit and green your story for next week's Caturday thread.  You'll get takers on the kittens.  The mom, however, trusts you enough to help feed and care for her kittens.  She's yours now.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
One of the questions starts with a lower-case word "a".

It's been hitting the 100s here.  I don't know if that means it will get really really higher in July and August, or if that will be the max, and we just hit the max much earlier than usual.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I don't remember Tia Carrere in that movie.
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
  Let us get our couchees in a row here.


Femme nue couchée (French: Nude Reclining Woman) is an 1862 painting by French Realist painter Gustave Courbet (1819-1877). It depicts a young dark-haired woman reclining on a couch, wearing only a pair of shoes and stockings. Behind her, partly drawn red curtains reveal an overcast sky seen through a closed window. The work is likely influenced by Goya's La maja desnuda.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Dammit. If I'd read the Beatles question more carefully, I'd have 10/10 on the quiz.
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Dammit. If I'd read the Beatles question more carefully, I'd have 10/10 on the quiz.


The correct answer on that one was "girl in an antique store".
I got it right!!!
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
3/11 and one i got was my greenlight. yeesh
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

bababa: A certain geographical region is spelled incorrectly.


cokainawa
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I don't remember Tia Carrere in that movie.


I didn't either, so I Googled her name. Apparently she was, and I just wanted to remind myself that damn, she is hot.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: One of the questions starts with a lower-case word "a".


Fixed, thanks


NM Volunteer: It's been hitting the 100s here.  I don't know if that means it will get really really higher in July and August, or if that will be the max, and we just hit the max much earlier than usual.


When I read the first part I thought you were talking about your score.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
1 point out of the Easy top ten.  Did better on the Hard one. (fnarr fnarr)
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: We Ate the Necco Wafers: I don't remember Tia Carrere in that movie.

I didn't either, so I Googled her name. Apparently she was, and I just wanted to remind myself that damn, she is hot.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bababa: A certain geographical region is spelled incorrectly.


Fixed
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ruudbob: Let us get our couchees in a row here.


Femme nue couchée (French: Nude Reclining Woman) is an 1862 painting by French Realist painter Gustave Courbet (1819-1877). It depicts a young dark-haired woman reclining on a couch, wearing only a pair of shoes and stockings. Behind her, partly drawn red curtains reveal an overcast sky seen through a closed window. The work is likely influenced by Goya's La maja desnuda.


I'm pretty sure Renoir had a painting by that name as well.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.