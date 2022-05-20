 Skip to content
(Jalopnik)   Deadliest train line in America increases speeds, expands service, presumably to a cemetery   (jalopnik.com)
25
    More: Florida, Rail transport, High-speed rail, Locomotive, Public transport, Brightline passenger train, South Florida metropolitan area, Railroad car, Palm Beach County, Florida  
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
So this article is both right and wrong about stuff but I'm gonna take a nap, maybe go buy beer, probably watch a bike race and contemplate my actual response.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
American capitalism is addicted to automobiles.  It's not going to last forever, guys.  Mass transit will arrive, or no transit will get here.  We can't even keep the bridges up.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This train runs solely within Florida, and only kills Floridians.  I'm completely failing to see the problem.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: So this article is both right and wrong about stuff but I'm gonna take a nap, maybe go buy beer, probably watch a bike race and contemplate my actual response.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Warthog: This train runs solely within Florida, and only kills Floridians.  I'm completely failing to see the problem.


other than the fact it's "killer" performance to date might be used to argue against this elsewhere?

there is enough train v car/pedestrian data, nation-wide, to show we need better safety measures before we can adopt a high-speed rail line ala Japan

I know, "ha-ha, dead Floridians" is so fetch but it's really about more than that

fwiw, my spouse and son rode the Brightline up and back for father's day 2 or 3 years ago, just because
"first class" seats, food and drink and so on

they had a hell of a good time and marveled at how fast it moved compared to, you know, idling in traffic

it really would be nice if it worked properly, don't you think?
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size


It's not the deadliest train line in America.

The people on the train are safe. They just get delayed an hour or so.

The train is safe. What doesn't wash off with a hose will buff out..

The line is safe. The rails will be rinsed off in the next rainstorm.

Not really seeing the problem here.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Build a system of tunnels 50' below ground level, make the everything waterproof, and create the first submarine subway system!

:-D
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Entropy_Bot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ugh, I live about two blocks away from one of the "death zones", so I'm really getting a kick...

/You might actually be able to fix stupid.
//With a train
///HONK HONK
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Outside railway experts told the Miami Herald earlier this year that the problem lies with Floridians:

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Entropy_Bot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Archie Goodwin: Outside railway experts told the Miami Herald earlier this year that the problem lies with Floridians


They aren't wrong.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is a train like a stick of gum?

Chew! Chew!

I got nothing....
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you read the articles that are linked out of this main article you see a pattern of Floridian stupidity. Drivers going around the lowered gates to try and beat the trains. They lost. Not the trains' fault.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: This train runs solely within Florida, and only kills Floridians.  I'm completely failing to see the problem.


Location: Inside the Beltway

This is Irony performance art at it's finest
 
Entropy_Bot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

minnesotaboy: Not the trains' fault.


EVERY. SINGLE. TIME.

The local newspapers aren't helping.

"How can we stop these vicious deadly trains?!"

*Proceeds to get blown out in the FB comments*

Repeat weekly.
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
11 cars crashed into trains, the Palm Beach Post reports.


It seems to be a Florida driver problem
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tangerine Dream - Love On A Real Train (State Azure Cover)
Youtube ZRSNy8DcIDk
 
King Something
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Mock26: Build a system of tunnels 50' below ground level, make the everything waterproof, and create the first submarine subway system!

:-D


"50 feet below ground level" in Florida is mud and swamp water. There isn't even enough of what could be called "ground" there for most buildings to even have basements. Tunnels which go under water go through the rock underneath the bottom of the water, not through the water itself -- all tunnels, whether they cross a stream or the English Channel.

And funny thing about railroad tunnels -- the trains need to be able to enter and exit the tunnels. The surface-level railroads are not 50 feet below surface level, so good luck connecting them to the 50-foot-deep rail tunnels.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

King Something: Mock26: Build a system of tunnels 50' below ground level, make the everything waterproof, and create the first submarine subway system!

:-D

"50 feet below ground level" in Florida is mud and swamp water. There isn't even enough of what could be called "ground" there for most buildings to even have basements. Tunnels which go under water go through the rock underneath the bottom of the water, not through the water itself -- all tunnels, whether they cross a stream or the English Channel.

And funny thing about railroad tunnels -- the trains need to be able to enter and exit the tunnels. The surface-level railroads are not 50 feet below surface level, so good luck connecting them to the 50-foot-deep rail tunnels.


Isn't the "rock" below florida mostly just limestone anyway?
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Dad said there was Blood and guts and dead Wall Street guys everywhere. Almost ended before I was made.

For once the train lost
 
meanmutton
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Just rode Amtrak from Ann Arbor to Chicago and then flew back first class on Delta - the coach trip on Amtrak was a vastly superior experience in nearly every way. Train > plane for short trips.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
There's a grade crossing near here with a weird Y-shaped intersection next to the crossing. Every month or two someone listens to their GPS when it says "bear right" and they drive right onto the tracks. Most of the time the train line is shut down for a bit as a tow truck recovers the vehicle from the tracks. Sadly, a few people have failed to leave their cars recently and have become statistics.

While making fun of Floridians is a great sport here, this is a nationwide problem. Trains and cars mix as well as cars and pedestrians/bicyclists . Any incident involving a mix of vehicles with such different sizes will result in fatalities if any kind of speed is involved. We need to create a better framework to deal with this.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
JALOPNIK is also dead.  They're reading Fark from 2019 or maybe just 10-11 days ago
 
sforce
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Retractable bollards, hydraulic rising bollards, automatic bollards - MairsTurnstile.com
Youtube LdFuOzUHgHo


The fun part of people in cars trying to race across the tracks to beat a Brightline is that these aren't long freight trains. And they're fast. They're racing a train that would inconvenience them for less than 1 minute.

Install retractable bollards (poles that come out of the ground) at railroad crossings. Make them come up fast so if some moron crosses the line his car gets a pole though the engine the second it senses it.

Big warnings at the crossing saying "if your car crosses the big farking white line when the gates are down, your car will automatically be destroyed.

Good luck stopping people on foot from trying to beat the train or otherwise 'trespassing' when a train is coming.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
RTFA until the company's claim that 75% of the deaths are suicide.

So, either your hiring process is to blame, or (most likely), your working conditions are to blame.

DIAF corporate pigs.
 
