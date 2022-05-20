 Skip to content
(Input Magazine) The hanger effect is real. Nobody knows why, and Joan Crawford is unavailable for comment
    hanger reflex, clothes hanger, head turn, hangers, boost of attention, physiological mechanism  
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
omg... it totally just worked on me! 😄🤣😂
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sure Jan.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Did you try it? Swear to Bob, I went and did it and relaxed my neck and my head turned to the right.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That did nothing for me except make my head hurt and me look silly

Maybe I just carry all my tension in my neck
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Why not test it on people who have not seen the video? Put the test subjects in the dark about what the expected results are and do not allow them to see which way the hanger is placed on the head, say with a light cotton hood. Test on fifty people. If this happens consistently, I will apologize, but for now I suspect it is suggestibility.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

If you read TFA, you'll see they did a study of 120 people. ;)

Did you try it? It's kinda creepy...
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Obviously, those girls aren't human. Probably aliens.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not as funny as tying a scarf around a cat's belly.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Joan Crawford Has Risen from the Grave!
Youtube inlzsea8BYA
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I recognize this is an extremely important issue, but does every thread now have to be about abortion?
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

That makes more sense. You might actually see the hook in your peripheral vision and instinctively turn in that direction.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Didn't work for me. But all I've got around are old dry cleaning hangers. They might not pack the pressure needed. They're weak.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Have you SEEN what HAPPENS with CATS and CUCUMBERS?
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did not work on either of my kids. But I did find out they are willing to do strange things without needing an explanation, which is not true of my wife.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't they just go back to tide pods?
It was better times for everyone
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, but the internet says you have to stop what you're doing and shimmy a hanger onto your head.

No I don't. And you should stop listening to what the internet tells you to do
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Therion: Have you SEEN what HAPPENS with CATS and CUCUMBERS?


this is why you should name your cat Paige...


/probably a different thing here.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: Didn't work for me. But all I've got around are old dry cleaning hangers. They might not pack the pressure needed. They're weak.


I tried it with a couple hangers.  One was, like you described, a weak thin wire hanger.  The other was a heavy gauge wire that's pretty hard to deform.  I felt what they're talking about with both, but it was way way weaker with the thinner hanger.  In both cases it seemed like a transient sensation.  Meaning, when the hanger is first put on you feel the pressure and if you're relaxed you kinda go with it; however, if you just think to resist it you will and once your head is used to the hanger being there after a few seconds, you don't have the "urge" to turn your head (even though it's still under the unbalanced pressure more from the flat side than curved side of the hanger).
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just blind tested it on the wife and kid.

Kid asked me to take it off because it hurt.
Wife asked why she had a hanger on her head. Neither heard of this before. And neither reflexively turned.

/Methinks bullshiat is at play, and the tests support that hypothesis.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yeah, that's what I was thinking. I tried it, and it didn't work for me, the first hangar actually just hurt my head. The second one really had no 'wow' factor. I'm just broken, I guess...
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd have thought you turn your head cos you can't see the hanger when you're looking straight on...
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I tired it. And you have to find the right spot.  It didn't happen for several tires. And it broke one hanger.  So it's like hitting the knee with the rubber 🔨.  And it's an exact location thing.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now I want to try this but I only have heavy duty hangers that don't bend or flex.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ajgeek: Just blind tested it on the wife and kid.

Kid asked me to take it off because it hurt.
Wife asked why she had a hanger on her head. Neither heard of this before. And neither reflexively turned.

/Methinks bullshiat is at play, and the tests support that hypothesis.


Did you try beating them with it first?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ Joan really was a 1st class biatch in real life too
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That's what made sense to me: instinctive tracking by one's peripheral vision.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wonder what SCP number this will be assigned.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.wattpad.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Says her kid.
I'd say the same about my mom. But.  My siblings disagree.
And some people actually think I grew up privileged.  Which is odd. The people who say that have both moms and dads. WTF?
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I have no wire hangers, but I did manage to break a cheap plastic one while attempting this stupid thing.

I'm bored now.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

And now both your wife and kid are thinking "Oh, great, he's back into the whisky again..."
 
Moose out front
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this thing have an actual real name?
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be nice if they could get their story right. They said that it was directional. They claimed that you turn your head away from the hook. Both women in the video turned towards the hook.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude. This is actually stupid.  It's the tension.  If you apply tension pulling to one direction your moves. It's just a reaction to the tension.  My question is shouldn't it want to turn opposite of where the hanger is tugging? Odd.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
my mom could wield a built to last a lifetime hard wood and wire dry cleaners hanger like a pro pitcher with a baseball. gott dammit.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I wish. I can't drink. Makes me really sick.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait. Doesn't this prove you can in fact grab someone by the head and snap their neck? Because apparently our body will involuntary fallow the tension, even, if it's something it should absolutely not do?

Human body stupid 😔🤔🤷‍♂
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ajgeek: I wish. I can't drink. Makes me really sick.


I hear you.  Can't snort cocaine.  I don't get high. I get all the ugly side effects immediately.  Pathway damage is real.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oh, sorry...

Well, alcohol is bad for you anyway. It's a pretty crappy drug when you think about it.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just had my son and husband try it and neither one turned his head. Proving that this is bull and my husband and son are very gullible.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

THANK YOU

My family though this was a comedy because our beatings were WAY worse.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

aagrajag: .

Oh, sorry...

Well, alcohol is bad for you anyway. It's a pretty crappy drug when you think about it.


It's an odd drug. Small amount makes you giggles.  Too much, sad. And, at times it can make you sleepy but also wake you up as it leaves the body.
I'm starting to understand it's the body doing things and reacting.
We need to find a way to make the same reactions without the intake of poison.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Therion: Have you SEEN what HAPPENS with CATS and CUCUMBERS?


The cats just try to cling to the hair, and the cucumbers slide down your nose.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I have a question .. Why the fark would any one want to do that ??
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hanger effect?
Fark user imageView Full Size

/dnrtfa
 
waxbeans
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

mikalmd: I have a question .. Why the fark would any one want to do that ??


To be fair that could be said about 40 percent of human behavior.

See:
Rolling coal.
Low riders.
Bleached hair.
Tattoos.
Sex for fun.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Hanger effect?
[Fark user image image 568x378]
/dnrtfa


I call that sad boobies. For some reason people don't like it.
I'm bad at words.  Apparently.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I jus did this to my wife and my head turned! After she slapped the shiat out of me for being such a dumbass.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Sub Human: Why not test it on people who have not seen the video? Put the test subjects in the dark about what the expected results are and do not allow them to see which way the hanger is placed on the head, say with a light cotton hood. Test on fifty people. If this happens consistently, I will apologize, but for now I suspect it is suggestibility.


You have no proof or evidence but I totally believe you.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Snap... yeah, my jumbo melon isn't going to work with a plastic hanger, and I don't have any dry cleaning wire hangers. Last time I had something dry cleaned, it was a cardboard hanger.
 
Qwurky1
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Lefties love abortion so much, putting a hanger on your head automatically makes you turn left... /s
 
