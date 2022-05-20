 Skip to content
(Sydney Morning Herald)   Australia has a Fox on the Run   (smh.com.au) divider line
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sweet - Fox On The Run - 45 (OFFICIAL)
Youtube kRv7EjjwYBI
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Sweet!
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Great, now we're all standing. Are you happy?
 
knbwhite
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Did they send the emu squad after it?
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

knbwhite: Did they send the emu squad after it?


They have a battalion of roos ready to move in when the Emu squad locates it. A squadron of drop bears is on standby for air support
 
SergeantObvious
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
How about leave him the fark alone, and respect that he's earned his farking right to live.

Sure, feral animal control has its place, blah blah blah. But if you aren't gonna eat him, and you aren't gonna eat what he eats, just give this little dude a pass ffs.
 
Krab
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Soon the fox will learn from the emus and they will rule the country together.
 
