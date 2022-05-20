 Skip to content
(Vice)   Taliban selectively enforcing mask mandates   (vice.com) divider line
    Afghanistan, Taliban, Kabul, female students, Taliban's main government spokesman, Female TV anchors, Mujahideen, Afghan women  
farkitallletitend
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They still have electricity? Who'd have thunk.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
[Red states furiously taking notes]
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sales of flesh spectrum turtlenecks skyrocket to make men look twice.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm kind of surprised the Taliban is allowing women to be news anchors at all.
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
At first I thought subby was referring to the burqas and I laughed and then felt guilty about it.  Then I laughed again.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: I'm kind of surprised the Taliban is allowing women to be news anchors at all.


Only way anyone will take it 1 percent serious and not assume it 101 percent agenda vomit.  Their pigs not full on stupid.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I've long since stopped ridiculing the Taliban about this kind of shiat as such measures are rapidly approaching our own QGP paradise.

/are you paying attention?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: I'm kind of surprised the Taliban is allowing women to be news anchors at all.


It's a new era. You can't just hand down heavy-handed doctrines.  You have to grind them down, slowly, year over year. First you weaken the DNR. Then EPA. Then allow religious discrimination in Healthcare. Then you take away abortions. Then you make them wear red dresses. Then the face coverings. Then you can start jailing people and killing them.

Boiling frog syndrome.
 
