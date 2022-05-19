 Skip to content
(CNN)   The rent is too damn high   (cnn.com) divider line
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've only seen one house not in the gated community hit four digits.  But otherwise rent is ridiculous, and has been for some time in my area.  Where I live is pretty sane at $450 a month for a three bedroom duplex.  I'd like to move to the town my kids live in, but I can't, since they like to charge $700 with nothing included for one bedroom apartments over there.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's the bust down. The capitalist are going to take as much money as they can and fark your future.
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
$1800? That's more than double my mortgage payment.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Where I live is pretty sane at $450 a month for a three bedroom duplex.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: I've only seen one house not in the gated community hit four digits.  But otherwise rent is ridiculous, and has been for some time in my area.  Where I live is pretty sane at $450 a month for a three bedroom duplex.  I'd like to move to the town my kids live in, but I can't, since they like to charge $700 with nothing included for one bedroom apartments over there.


Shouldn't there be a 1 after the dollar sign?  Or is your town currently on fire?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Imagine the next horror to his America. Families forced to share single family homes with other families as well as in-laws just to afford the rent... and carpool together too because gas is $10.00 a gallon, but by god, they would die if they don't drive a big ass truck or SUV with a V8 engine. This is America god damn it
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: bluorangefyre: Where I live is pretty sane at $450 a month for a three bedroom duplex.

[Fark user image image 480x258]


Damn.  I'm paying double that for a one bedroom apartment (water included).
 
Hankie Fest [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Midwesterner here, paying $725/month for 3 bedroom, two bath duplex with attached garage.
I've lived in Detroit, Houston, Austin, Kansas City and Louisville.
I've also lived in Frankfort MI (pop. 1,000), Lexington KY, Kirksville MO (population  17,500), Muscatine IA (pop 23,000), and Mendota Illinois (pop. 7700).
Currently in a Missouri town of 11,500.

After trying both, I cannot grasp why people insist on living in cities.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: Midwesterner here, paying $725/month for 3 bedroom, two bath duplex with attached garage.
I've lived in Detroit, Houston, Austin, Kansas City and Louisville.
I've also lived in Frankfort MI (pop. 1,000), Lexington KY, Kirksville MO (population  17,500), Muscatine IA (pop 23,000), and Mendota Illinois (pop. 7700).
Currently in a Missouri town of 11,500.

After trying both, I cannot grasp why people insist on living in cities.


Convenience.

Night life

Access to cultures living in small towns may not afford you.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Imagine the next horror to his America. Families forced to share single family homes with other families as well as in-laws just to afford the rent... and carpool together too because gas is $10.00 a gallon, but by god, they would die if they don't drive a big ass truck or SUV with a V8 engine. This is America god damn it


Wait until the apartment management companies start allowing Airbnb's to be officially operated out of their buildings commonly. As the renter's rental income offsets the apartment rent, and apartment rents rise in response - so sooner or later the only way to be able to afford to even rent an apartment is to allow strangers to occasionally pay you for sleeping there too.
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Hankie Fest: Midwesterner here, paying $725/month for 3 bedroom, two bath duplex with attached garage.
I've lived in Detroit, Houston, Austin, Kansas City and Louisville.
I've also lived in Frankfort MI (pop. 1,000), Lexington KY, Kirksville MO (population  17,500), Muscatine IA (pop 23,000), and Mendota Illinois (pop. 7700).
Currently in a Missouri town of 11,500.

After trying both, I cannot grasp why people insist on living in cities.


I like to be in a place where I can get a job. I also like being near an airport so I can quickly get the fark out of town when the shooting starts.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Hankie Fest: Midwesterner here, paying $725/month for 3 bedroom, two bath duplex with attached garage.
I've lived in Detroit, Houston, Austin, Kansas City and Louisville.
I've also lived in Frankfort MI (pop. 1,000), Lexington KY, Kirksville MO (population  17,500), Muscatine IA (pop 23,000), and Mendota Illinois (pop. 7700).
Currently in a Missouri town of 11,500.

After trying both, I cannot grasp why people insist on living in cities.


Ehhh, reasons.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
FTFA: "The national median rent was $1,827 a month in April."
Federal minimum wage = $7.25/hr X 40 X 4.33 = $1256/month, before taxes
Totally workable, they just have to spend a negative amount on food and electricity!
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ less than a minute ago  

meat0918: Hankie Fest: Midwesterner here, paying $725/month for 3 bedroom, two bath duplex with attached garage.
I've lived in Detroit, Houston, Austin, Kansas City and Louisville.
I've also lived in Frankfort MI (pop. 1,000), Lexington KY, Kirksville MO (population  17,500), Muscatine IA (pop 23,000), and Mendota Illinois (pop. 7700).
Currently in a Missouri town of 11,500.

After trying both, I cannot grasp why people insist on living in cities.

Convenience.

Night life

Access to cultures living in small towns may not afford you.


Also, no "so what church do you all belong to?"
 
