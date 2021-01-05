 Skip to content
(Tampa Bay Times)   Guess which industry has figured out what to do with all the vacant malls in America?   (tampabay.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Shopping mall, Medicine, hulking Hickory Hollow Mall, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, ranks of malls, age of many malls, start of the COVID-19, Nashville, Tennessee  
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh. I would have guessed private prisons.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh. I would've guessed p0rn.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The one near my hometown that famously had it's power shut off on Black Friday is now a combination of movie theater/aquarium/state offices.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess Lazer Tag isn't coming back, huh?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it'll cut down on travel time after being shot in the parking lot
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Drone racing.
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I was also going to say Laser Tag but I was going to spell it with an S.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They're really convenient, plenty of parking.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Yep. Big local hospital system here is doing that with a mall we went to as kids when it first opened and had a Farrell's ice cream. It was anchored by a Sears, Penney, and a Rich's (later bought out by Macy's).
 
gregario
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Huh. I guessed prisons.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
There's one out in Rochester, NY (Marketplace Mall) doing this.  It wasn't very healthy in the before times, and turning it into a waiting room for a hospital might be the best thing for it.  The additions they are building are huge.

North_Central_Positronics: Guess Lazer Tag isn't coming back, huh?


The remaining mall in Frederick, MD has this (at least it did a few years ago).  That and a swim school (they build a deck around an above floor pool).  I'm guessing the goal is to make the place much more kid friendly.  Originally I think the goal was to make it too uncool for the teens, but that ship sailed in the 20th century.  And with at least some fond memories of the place, it might help long term (vs. the adults thrown out of malls as teens).
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Better than my armadillo farm idea
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
static01.nyt.comView Full Size


Malllrats 2took a very grim turn...
 
bthom37
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'd prefer housing, but healthcare is definitely better than some other options.

/My first guess was prisons, too
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

propasaurus: Huh. I would've guessed p0rn.


I was hoping it was porn, too.  Leaving disappointed.

We need a Porn-plex!!
 
emonk
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Hubris Boy: Huh. I would have guessed private prisons.


I was guessing dope growers.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ooh. There's a sale on kidneys!!!
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
whorehouses?
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
yet_another_wumpus:

Actually I believe alot of the anti-teen practices and designs only helped in speeding up the demise of the malls.

Why bother going to a place when you're 20 only to have to show ID to some rent a cop to prove you're not a loitering teen. Just a loitering adult.
 
darkone
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Office space for Saul Goodman, Profession Law Franchise and vacuum cleaner repair.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I guessed homeless shelters.

But it makes sense.  The dead mall by me had its Parisian store taken over by Emory Medical.  They also took over the Sears Auto Center building for reasons I don't quite get.  There are big Emory signs on it.  Maybe they're going to service ambulances there.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They should be turned into apartment complexes. With rents normal people can pay.

Imagine if there was some corporation that realized it could corner the housing market by building millions of apartments for normal people.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Claude Ballse:

Patients named in order


Land of plenty
Land of none
Nimrod's son

/Bury me far away please
 
Nimbull
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My dreams of getting old, sitting in a mall food court, and pining for a Radio Shack from the 80's are even more shot now.
 
almejita
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Cake Hunter: I was also going to say Laser Tag but I was going to spell it with an S.


Laser sag?
 
darkone
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Blues Brother Driving School
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
'ramen noodles only' huts
 
Fano
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: yet_another_wumpus:

Actually I believe alot of the anti-teen practices and designs only helped in speeding up the demise of the malls.

Why bother going to a place when you're 20 only to have to show ID to some rent a cop to prove you're not a loitering teen. Just a loitering adult.


The internet was probably was going to murder malls but it was a very bad judgement call to figure out how to get rid of the next generation of shoppers by only having 9 old lady clothes stores.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: They should be turned into apartment complexes. With rents normal people can pay.

Imagine if there was some corporation that realized it could corner the housing market by building millions of apartments for normal people.


That's what's happening to the other dead mall near me. I've got two dead malls within 5 miles each direction of me.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

propasaurus: Huh. I would've guessed p0rn.


the internet is the cow and no one's gonna pay for milk
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Nimbull:

Only 10 more years
 
bughunter
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

propasaurus: Huh. I would've guessed p0rn.


Hey, back on n the 80s, malls were my personal erotica sites.

/hey I was 15
//and it was pre-internet
///my options were limited
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Nimbull: My dreams of getting old, sitting in a mall food court, and pining for a Radio Shack from the 80's are even more shot now.


Are they?  No reason you can see your pcp, get your dialysis, and get your prescription all under one roof.  Why not open a food court so you can hang out between appointments.

You can pine for the radio shack where you bought tiny motors as a kid as you look over at what is now the proctologist clinic.
 
almejita
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: [static01.nyt.com image 600x400]

Malllrats 2took a very grim turn...


This song has made me feel very different from when I was younger.  That picture made me think of this for whatever reason.

Song's still good.

D.R.I. Nursing Home Blues
Youtube G-MTO9gHmqY
 
bthom37
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: DuneClimber: They should be turned into apartment complexes. With rents normal people can pay.

Imagine if there was some corporation that realized it could corner the housing market by building millions of apartments for normal people.

That's what's happening to the other dead mall near me. I've got two dead malls within 5 miles each direction of me.


Then it sounds like we've solved the mystery of the Mall Murderer!
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
There were 9 malls in my city at one point. Two are still thriving, two have converted to "Smart Centre" style retail with no indoor common space and two more are in the process, two have converted to office / government space including medical offices, one was demolished.

I suppose storage space would also be an option however most malls are located in places where the land is too valuable for such use.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

darkone: Blues Brother Driving School


New Oldsmobiles are in early this year
 
bthom37
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: propasaurus: Huh. I would've guessed p0rn.

the internet is the cow and no one's gonna pay for milk


Uh, pornhub says people will DEFINITELY pay for milk and milk related activities.
 
darkone
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Amazon local delivery hub
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Fano: AuralArgument: yet_another_wumpus:

Actually I believe alot of the anti-teen practices and designs only helped in speeding up the demise of the malls.

Why bother going to a place when you're 20 only to have to show ID to some rent a cop to prove you're not a loitering teen. Just a loitering adult.

The internet was probably was going to murder malls but it was a very bad judgement call to figure out how to get rid of the next generation of shoppers by only having 9 old lady clothes stores.


Exactly, if the kids don't get accustomed to going, then you have online blow up as those policies got put in place.

Just rushed the death without a mid game changer that could have made a bridge.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: They should be turned into apartment complexes. With rents normal people can pay.

Imagine if there was some corporation that realized it could corner the housing market by building millions of apartments for normal people.


It would be cheaper to tear it down and build apartments versus trying to convert it
 
wxboy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
My guess was charter/private schools, so what do I know...

On the other hand, malls are generally within a relatively short distance of a lot of people (by design), so medical uses could be quite beneficial.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
One of ours is now offices at one end:
https://netcenter.buildingengines.com/

Self storage (used to be Sears) at the other end.
 
darkone
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Paint ball course
actual Running Man game show
 
darkone
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
zombie combat simulator
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

optikeye: Well, it'll cut down on travel time after being shot in the parking lot


Ah, I see you know the Hickory Hollow area very well.
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: DuneClimber: They should be turned into apartment complexes. With rents normal people can pay.

Imagine if there was some corporation that realized it could corner the housing market by building millions of apartments for normal people.

That's what's happening to the other dead mall near me. I've got two dead malls within 5 miles each direction of me.


I've seen a news article about the apartment thing. In my city, they've taken a dead mall and turned into an pretty amazing community college mega-building. Apartments are going up in parts of the former parking lots.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

North_Central_Positronics: Guess Lazer Tag isn't coming back, huh?


Paintball.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Marijuana growing operations in some states.
 
cloudofdust [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: They should be turned into apartment complexes. With rents normal people can pay.

Imagine if there was some corporation that realized it could corner the housing market by building millions of apartments for normal people.


Part housing but I think the people who live there should be able to work there.

Part short-term and long-term business space; WeWork-style offices and meeting rooms, event space, artist studios, workshops, commercial kitchens, etc.

Part anchor stores; a food co-op, pharmacy, laundry, urgent care

Give the rest over to food stalls and market halls.

And weed.
 
