(AL.com)   A federal judge has ruled that police do not have to release body cam footage of a police dog killing a man because it might piss off some people   (al.com) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been 4 years, I'm shocked the video hasn't been 'accidentally' deleted yet. I guess it's just too popular at the Christmas ball.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Incumbent
Assumed office
August 3, 2018
Appointed by Donald Trump

Are you shocked? I'm totally shocked.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Incumbent
Assumed office
August 3, 2018
Appointed by Donald Trump

Are you shocked? I'm totally shocked.

In September 2021, The Wall Street Journal published an investigation into 131 federal judges who were alleged to have broken the law by presiding over cases in which they had a financial interest. In August 2018, Marks purchased stock in Wells Fargo Bank two weeks after she was assigned a case in which plaintiff-homeowners sued Wells Fargo for wrongful foreclosure on their home. She did not disclose her stock purchases. Marks subsequently dismissed the lawsuit against Wells Fargo on a pre-trial motion. [12]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Southern Heritage
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Critical Species Theory?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

culebra: Southern Heritage


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sleeper_agent [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
police dogs need to stop being counted as "officers". If a dog is attacking you, you kill it. It doesn't get special privileges.
 
OddLlama
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Could cause annoyance for officers."

jfc
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: police dogs need to stop being counted as "officers". If a dog is attacking you, you kill it. It doesn't get special privileges.


Someone's cat is posting on Fark.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They argued in court that releasing the video could jeopardize police safety, and the violent footage could end up "facilitating civil unrest."

Must be pretty damning.
 
whidbey
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
*Googling*

Appointed by Donald Trump
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: culebra: Southern Heritage

[Fark user image 524x499]



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Victim's last name kinda unfortunate considering
 
Bf+
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The handler testified in a deposition that he had to choke the dog until it could not breathe and was nearly unconscious

Odd.  They usually reserve that for the arrest-ees, not their fellow officers.
Blue lives matter, indeed (eye roll)
 
culebra
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: They argued in court that releasing the video could jeopardize police safety, and the violent footage could end up "facilitating civil unrest."

Must be pretty damning.


I'm thinking Django Unchained levels of horror.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The city also argued the release would affect police privacy, causing "annoyance, embarrassment" for officers

Cops would be exposed for doing illegal, wrong things.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

culebra: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: They argued in court that releasing the video could jeopardize police safety, and the violent footage could end up "facilitating civil unrest."

Must be pretty damning.

I'm thinking Django Unchained levels of horror.


And in appropriate giggling by the officers at the dying man.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Police dogs shouldn't exist
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Cops: This dog is an officer and should be treated as an officer, with respect!
Also cops: We killed your dog cause it barked at us and/or looked at us funny and we got scurred
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: It's been 4 years, I'm shocked the video hasn't been 'accidentally' deleted yet. I guess it's just too popular at the Christmas ball.


Listen, it's only been four years.  The judge said they may release it later.  You know, like in 10 years.  Or never.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: Police dogs shouldn't exist


I say we keep the police dogs but lose the police humans. Like Paw Patrol.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: Police dogs shouldn't exist


Nothing should exist.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

kbronsito: ElwoodCuse: Police dogs shouldn't exist

I say we keep the police dogs but lose the police humans. Like Paw Patrol.


All dogs go to heaven except for those class traitors in the paw patrol
 
R2112
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Did ya' get a bite?" Barber responded, "Sure did, heh, heh (chuckling)." The officer asked: "Are you serious?" Barber replied. "F**k yeah."

Don't know why the city is worried about embarrassing the cop, he sounds like he was pretty damn proud of himself.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: police dogs need to stop being counted as "officers". If a dog is attacking you, you kill it. It doesn't get special privileges.


Or cops need the same penalties if they kill your dog. My nephew knows a vet who had a service dog. About a decade ago, cops hop the fence and go running through his duplex neighbor's yard. Keep in mind this veteran is not involved at all, the suspect they're chasing does NOT live in the same neighborhood much less the duplex the vet resides. The vet's dog starts barking at the cops, in a separate fenced dog run that they are NOT in, and a cop shoots the dog wounding it and leaving it to die.

He's a Marine's dog... why isn't he counted as a soldier and that cop charged with killing a soldier? I'll tell you why, because the dog isn't a soldier. However there was zero reason to shoot a dog in separate fenced into portion of the yard. Not like you could make that mistake with a 5' high metal fence separating the two sections of the yard. The cop that shot the dog should be drummed out for being an idiot at the least or, more likely, the fact that he's either a sociopath or coward.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: Police dogs shouldn't exist


They serve a purpose. It's the cop that apparently used the dog inappropriately that shouldn't exist. He just let the dog loose to attack without having any idea who could have been inside.
 
wesmon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: They argued in court that releasing the video could jeopardize police safety, and the violent footage could end up "facilitating civil unrest."

Must be pretty damning.


That was my first thought too. "Our behavior was so wrong and shocking that the public would be outraged, so they must never see it."
 
whidbey
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

culebra: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: They argued in court that releasing the video could jeopardize police safety, and the violent footage could end up "facilitating civil unrest."

Must be pretty damning.

I'm thinking Django Unchained levels of horror.


Or the scene in "Hollywood" where Brad Pitt's dog is attacking the Manson dorks.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Weatherkiss:

Nothing should exist.

Counterpoint: grilled cheese sandwiches
 
kmgenesis23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Repeat after me, everybody: It is not the purpose of the Constitution to make the job of law enforcement easy.
 
palelizard
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They argued in court that releasing the video could jeopardize police safety, and the violent footage could end up "facilitating civil unrest." The city also argued the release would affect police privacy, causing "annoyance, embarrassment" for officers who were acting in good faith.

"People can't see it because it makes us look bad."
 
Fissile
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Action: Red Army troops turn dogs loose on Ukrainians.  Reaction: Video evidence used to prosecute Russian troops for war crimes.

Action: US Murica cops turn dogs loose on black Americans.  Reaction:   "...releasing the video could jeopardize police safety, and the violent footage could end up "facilitating civil unrest."

Yup, we're pretty far down this rabbit hole.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Walker: Cops: This dog is an officer and should be treated as an officer, with respect!
Also cops: We killed your dog cause it barked at us and/or looked at us funny and we got scurred


I mean, yeah - cops get special privileges. It's not like cops don't regularly kill PEOPLE for looking at them funny or because they felt ascarit.

// you'll get 10 years in prison for killing a K-9 in self-defense
// a cop might get 10 whole days' paid leave for killing you in "self-defense"
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Is she a...??? Why yes, yes, she is. bunkie judge.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Quick and dirty
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well it pisses me off that you're not releasing it, butt head.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



We Ate the Necco Wafers: Sleeper_agent: police dogs need to stop being counted as "officers". If a dog is attacking you, you kill it. It doesn't get special privileges.

Someone's cat is posting on Fark.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheDarkSaintOfGin
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: They argued in court that releasing the video could jeopardize police safety, and the violent footage could end up "facilitating civil unrest."

Must be pretty damning.


The real problem is that the cop masturbating to it in real time instead of trying to do.. well.. anything.. is caught on video.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It took two years for the family's lawyers to see the bodycam video. After obtaining copies, the lawyers described the footage in a court filing, saying the bite lasted nearly two minutes and the handler struggled to get the dog off Pettaway.

The handler testified in a deposition that he had to choke the dog until it could not breathe and was nearly unconscious in order to get Niko to let go of Pettaway's groin.

Whoever trained that dog should also be sued into oblivion. If I'm the cop that got stuck with this dog, and somebody died like that, I would be horrified. I certainly wouldn't be able to work with dogs after that.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: They argued in court that releasing the video could jeopardize police safety, and the violent footage could end up "facilitating civil unrest."

Must be pretty damning.


This alone is damning and probably one of the main the reasons why it was kept under wraps.

About five minutes after the bite ended, the timeline says, another officer outside asked Barber, "Did ya' get a bite?" Barber responded, "Sure did, heh, heh (chuckling)." The officer asked: "Are you serious?" Barber replied. "F**k yeah."
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The public isn't allowed to see things that might upset them against the police.

Yeah that's a good legal principle.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: ElwoodCuse: Police dogs shouldn't exist

Nothing should exist.


Let's be pedantic!

"Nothing should exist"

Indeed! The idea of "nothing" is that it doesn't actually exist! What's in your hand? Nothing? Try to point at nothing, you can't! What ya thinking about? Nothing? Now you're thinking about what your thinking about, and not nothing.

If nothing existed, now that would be something! Nothing should exist, to have something.

/Zero
 
kmgenesis23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: ElwoodCuse: Police dogs shouldn't exist

They serve a purpose. It's the cop that apparently used the dog inappropriately that shouldn't exist. He just let the dog loose to attack without having any idea who could have been inside.


We've got a pretty serious K9/excessive force case at present. Dog pretty much chewed off our client's bicep. Cops sent the dog in to his trailer when he wouldn't come out. But they didn't call the dog off once he was located, subdued, screaming bloody murder because his arm was being eaten, and it was obvious he had no weapons. Took the dog a few seconds to find the guy. At around the 20 second mark he was subdued and 'surrendering'. The dog wasn't called off for another minute or so because the cop couldn't get through the door with his body armor. 

We retained an use of force expert to review the case. After reading the paper reports he was skeptical he could be of value to us. Once he saw the body-cam footage, service/training history and medical records he changed his mind abruptly and told us the dog should never have been allowed in the field.

Just because there are tools available doesn't mean police should be using them. Their job should not be easy.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: ElwoodCuse: Police dogs shouldn't exist

Nothing should exist.


aws1.discourse-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size


Shocked.  Shocked, I tell you.
 
jesdynf
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: Whoever trained that dog should also be sued into oblivion. If I'm the cop that got stuck with this dog, and somebody died like that, I would be horrified.


That's a point I make a lot. The people angriest about cop misconduct should be other cops. It's how you can tell the difference between some trumpo cop and an American who happens to be employed by the police.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: kbronsito: ElwoodCuse: Police dogs shouldn't exist

I say we keep the police dogs but lose the police humans. Like Paw Patrol.

All dogs go to heaven except for those class traitors in the paw patrol


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

And of course..
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sleeper_agent [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Sleeper_agent: police dogs need to stop being counted as "officers". If a dog is attacking you, you kill it. It doesn't get special privileges.

Or cops need the same penalties if they kill your dog. My nephew knows a vet who had a service dog. About a decade ago, cops hop the fence and go running through his duplex neighbor's yard. Keep in mind this veteran is not involved at all, the suspect they're chasing does NOT live in the same neighborhood much less the duplex the vet resides. The vet's dog starts barking at the cops, in a separate fenced dog run that they are NOT in, and a cop shoots the dog wounding it and leaving it to die.

He's a Marine's dog... why isn't he counted as a soldier and that cop charged with killing a soldier? I'll tell you why, because the dog isn't a soldier. However there was zero reason to shoot a dog in separate fenced into portion of the yard. Not like you could make that mistake with a 5' high metal fence separating the two sections of the yard. The cop that shot the dog should be drummed out for being an idiot at the least or, more likely, the fact that he's either a sociopath or coward.


I'm sorry sweety. You're so full of crap.

First. Dogs *are* soldiers. They even get medals. They have ranks. Even Donkeys (or maybe mules)  have received medals.

Second, soldiers don't get any special treatment on US soil-- that was like 60% of the revolutionary war. They are not even really legally allowed to BE soldiers on US soil.

Third, my condolences. That was a terrible thing that happened.
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Every time I read an article about a dog attacking and killing someone, I can't help but get super pissed all over again at the people who tell me I'm wrong for being afraid of dogs. Most people who get big dogs, or one of the breeds more likely to attack, don't socialize them properly anyway.
 
nquadroa
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
All body camera footage should be uploaded every hour to a national cloud database automatically every hour while an officer is on duty. That database should be accessable but everyone and the files should be searchable by department, officer, date, and time.

They're public servants and their time should be auditable and every second accounted for.

Also make it difficult to mute or turn off so there's no more of this bullshiat the guy I was wrestling with turned it off.
 
