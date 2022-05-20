 Skip to content
(Zillow)   In a hole in the ground there lived a Hobbit. And you could too, if you have at least $35K and are willing to live in semi-rural Illinois   (zillow.com)
49
    More: Interesting, great home, English-language films, larger home, Real estate, home, Mobile Apps, unique basement, property  
•       •       •

49 Comments
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yeah, don't bother picking up or anything. Just leave that mess there. That'll attract more buyers definitely.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So that's where you go to live when you're on retirement/disability and just want to get drunk/stoned and jerk off all day.

That'll sell quickly
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not as cool as Yabbo's place
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The garage is above ground. Messes up the whole aesthetic. They really should have sunk that, too.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was probably a normal house that caught fire and they just kept the basement and covered it with a tar membrane roof after framing it out.

Wonder how that'll hold up under three feet of snow.

Large lot, tho.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

It's already pending. For $35,000 in this market, that wasn't going to last long.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
NewportBarGuy:

My dream
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Where's the egress windows?  I see 2 maybe, and the one has a window A/C blocking it.  Is this thing legal and up to code?
 
patrick767
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Yeah, it's almost half an acre. If nothing else someone bought it for the lot.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Pretty sure "comfort" is not what that place means.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Must be the home of the Crackville-Bagginses
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Not allowed to, what with the crime scene evidence and such.
 
gopats [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Can't believe the relator didn't list it as 'Tornado Proof!'
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Shit hole is shithole.

What kind of troggie asswipe builds a house underground-ISH and then gives it a 7 foot ceiling?

Kill the designers, throw them in, and put up a grave marker. Ain't no good for nothin' else.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Thirty five for a lot where the foundation is already poured it's a bad deal
 
chitownmike
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

It's=isn't
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
100% chance the garage is completely full of trash and junk. Odd that the shed/murder room out back looks pristine.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Given the climate emergency, this kind of home building might be on the table for certain regions. Use the energy density capacity of stone to regulate temps within a tighter range.

/looks silly af but beats having to pay out the nose for moar moar energy
 
Fat Dave [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

My house has a basement to get stoned and jerk off in.  I'm good.

/ in the basement now
// working
/// not stoned or jerking off yet
 
chitownmike
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

You only need two
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
There's so much to process in this picture.
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

staging courtesy '5150'd R Us'
 
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yeah, that's the basement to an actual house that they either didn't finish or got torn down.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Disclosures:  Holy cow is this place not up to code.   Hand me cash, I hand you a deed.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

I would go with "destroyed by a tornado", but, yeah, that has to be what happened.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: So that's where you go to live when you're on retirement/disability and just want to get drunk/stoned and jerk off all day.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Walker:

I'd be In the Navy but for some reason they rejected me.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Who is TED Spassing? (By the mirror)

This could be a clue to the meaning of life!!
 
snowshovel
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The teddy bear and the "TED'S PASSING" sing on the wall?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Looks like some fat person rolled over in their sleep onto that poor dog.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Mr. Dahmer, your bunker is ready.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Suburban propane heater.
American Empire coffee table.

Check out the Rockefellers down in that money out.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What's the seller's Fark handle?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Also:

Did the original owners get the basement and garage built, ran outta money and then said "fark it, all we got left is enough for the roof, and a flat one at that"?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

why is the shroud of turin standing there??
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Rene ala Carte: What's the seller's Fark handle?


Gamesh O. Whost.

/no relation
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

why is the shroud of turin standing there??


' cause Jesus is everywhere dude
 
FarknGroovn
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Perfect for anyone that just can't adjust from being evicted from their parents basement.
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

I had a buddy  who bought a house built out of cinder block, where they filled in the hollow spaces with concrete. Why? No idea, but he basically had an above ground cave. Place was as insulated as a Yeti. Probably cheaper too, given its location in a crapsack town in rural south Texas
 
wxboy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This one still looks better than that one in Montana that previously appeared on Fark.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

That room kind of reminds me of this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sleeper_agent [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The pantry is a bit sparse for a hobbit hole. Not sandy and no ends of worms though.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I dare anyone to wave a black light around in there.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

It would hold up as well as any other flat roof. It appears to be a built-up bitumen roof, so with proper maintenance you could get 30+ years out of it. There's a bit of ponding but that's common for flat roofs.

It would be easy enough to pop the top and add a first or even second story with a conventional sloped roof. The interior screams "done on the cheap" and that furnace looks like a relic form the 19th century, so you're going to need to gut everything back to the foundation walls. Basically you're buying a lot with a foundation full of crap.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Or they can play Lambs down there
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Well it's supposed to be "POSTED NO TRESPASSING"
But why leave it up if it's torn?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Also this is a grown ass man's room but he has a giant teddy bear on the bed. Why?
Also the dirty plaid boxers on the floor. Ewwww?
Also why does he have a "Roku" sticker on his mirror?
Why have any stickers on there. How can you see yourself with all the stickers on there?
Also what is this thing? A jeweler holder? a brass knuckles holder? Both?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

houstondragon: Or they can play Lambs down there


It even comes with the lotion
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

