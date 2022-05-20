 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Private school teachers to strike as management would rather tell them to go blue themselves than bargain in good faith   (twitter.com) divider line
33
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

1089 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 May 2022 at 2:46 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
ryork01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I mean, unionbusting isn't a bug in private and charter schools, it's a feature.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eiffel 65 - Blue (Da Ba Dee)
Youtube zA52uNzx7Y4

/Graduates?
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They put on a crazy show.  Now that a good friend of mine just moved to Vegas I'll probably go back there again soon, and this time I'm making sure we have psychedelics before attending.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll bet they fire the entire union.
 
The Yattering
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blue Man Group has a school?
With teachers?
With a union?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Yattering: Blue Man Group has a school?
With teachers?
With a union?


This.  Is there really enough of a market for wearing a latex bodysuit and banging drums covered in wet paint that they opened a school?
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Earthworm Jim Jones: They put on a crazy show.  Now that a good friend of mine just moved to Vegas I'll probably go back there again soon, and this time I'm making sure we have psychedelics before attending.


Scab.
 
hervatski [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: The Yattering: Blue Man Group has a school?
With teachers?
With a union?

This.  Is there really enough of a market for wearing a latex bodysuit and banging drums covered in wet paint that they opened a school?


i don't think they pony up all their money to fund this, but I am shocked as well that they have enough money to even get to this point.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe those teachers can find jobs down the street at the Red Dude Team School.
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hervatski: Teddy Brosevelt: The Yattering: Blue Man Group has a school?
With teachers?
With a union?

This.  Is there really enough of a market for wearing a latex bodysuit and banging drums covered in wet paint that they opened a school?

i don't think they pony up all their money to fund this, but I am shocked as well that they have enough money to even get to this point.


It was $32,000 a year to attend in 2012.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KB202: Scab.


People aren't ashamed to oppose criminals anymore
 
fngoofy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: The Yattering: Blue Man Group has a school?
With teachers?
With a union?

This.  Is there really enough of a market for wearing a latex bodysuit and banging drums covered in wet paint that they opened a school?


Well you have shows in Vegas, New York, and Chicago, and a touring shows, you sell out all the time at $49/head, that adds up to a $50m-$100m a year counting merch.

I'm sure your troupe of 100 or so performers just come to it naturally. You can't imagine needing training for a music/visual/pantomime performance... Just comes naturally.

Also that your troupe likes being overworked and underpaid what with your opinion of Unions.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anti-union = anti-human
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If your employer doesn't recognize your union then go on strike = quit.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ed Willy: hervatski: Teddy Brosevelt: The Yattering: Blue Man Group has a school?
With teachers?
With a union?

This.  Is there really enough of a market for wearing a latex bodysuit and banging drums covered in wet paint that they opened a school?

i don't think they pony up all their money to fund this, but I am shocked as well that they have enough money to even get to this point.

It was $32,000 a year to attend in 2012.


Smells so fishy Turmp has to be involved somehow.
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they try negotiating by drumming rhythmically on PVC pipes of various lengths and sizes?
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Yattering: With a union?


Not according to the Blue Man Group.
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Earthworm Jim Jones: They put on a crazy show.  Now that a good friend of mine just moved to Vegas I'll probably go back there again soon, and this time I'm making sure we have psychedelics before attending.


Saw their Vegas show in the early 2000's and it was a lot of fun!
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vicky - L'amour Est Bleu - ESC 1967
Youtube nD4ib9-laGY
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They do put on a great show. Saw them in Chicago in the early 00's. This is disappointing news to learn they are against a union.

Arrested Development - Blue Man 2
Youtube axHe_BVY_9c
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Yattering: Blue Man Group has a school?



th.bing.comView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Anti-union = anti-human


But according to the GQP, being pro-Union makes you anti-American and a satan worshiping pedophile

Really on the fence here as to who to believe
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

hervatski: Teddy Brosevelt: The Yattering: Blue Man Group has a school?
With teachers?
With a union?

This.  Is there really enough of a market for wearing a latex bodysuit and banging drums covered in wet paint that they opened a school?

i don't think they pony up all their money to fund this, but I am shocked as well that they have enough money to even get to this point.


Don't they play Vegas most of the time? They probably make more than you think.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

hervatski: Teddy Brosevelt: The Yattering: Blue Man Group has a school?
With teachers?
With a union?

This.  Is there really enough of a market for wearing a latex bodysuit and banging drums covered in wet paint that they opened a school?

i don't think they pony up all their money to fund this, but I am shocked as well that they have enough money to even get to this point.


Did a lil digging bc you made me curious.

"
Blue Man Group Overview
Blue Man Group is a multinational media and entertainment company engaged in theatrical and digital media operations worldwide, permanent live performance installations, an ongoing theatrical tour of the United States and Canada, and a show on Norwegian Cruise Line's Epic. It also operates a school. Blue Man Group was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, United States.
Founded in 1987, Blue Man Group is an established company that loves to hire graduates from New York University, with 15.9% of its employees having attended New York University. Want to compare Blue Man Group to some other great places to work in New York, NY? We suggest taking a look at Zippia's list of Best Companies to Work For in New York, NY.
Based in New York, NY, Blue Man Group is a medium-sized media company with 363 employees and a revenue of $19.0M.
Industry
Entertainment
Revenue
$19.0M
Employees
363
Founded in
1987
Headquarters
New York, NY
Website
www.blueman.com

Organization Type
Private"
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: gameshowhost: Anti-union = anti-human

But according to the GQP, being pro-Union makes you anti-American and a satan worshiping pedophile

Really on the fence here as to who to believe


now that Elon is a republican, we should believe the republicans. HE IS THE SMAERTMAN ON AERTH
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ed Willy: hervatski: Teddy Brosevelt: The Yattering: Blue Man Group has a school?
With teachers?
With a union?

This.  Is there really enough of a market for wearing a latex bodysuit and banging drums covered in wet paint that they opened a school?

i don't think they pony up all their money to fund this, but I am shocked as well that they have enough money to even get to this point.

It was $32,000 a year to attend in 2012.


Price of silver has been going thru the roof...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

hervatski: Teddy Brosevelt: The Yattering: Blue Man Group has a school?
With teachers?
With a union?

This.  Is there really enough of a market for wearing a latex bodysuit and banging drums covered in wet paint that they opened a school?

i don't think they pony up all their money to fund this, but I am shocked as well that they have enough money to even get to this point.


Boston, Chicago, New York, Berlin, Vegas and a touring group. Yeah, there's money there
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They just need more friends.
World record-breaking Smurf gathering takes place in France | AFP
Youtube s85xG9Ol3Po
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Huh. Didn't realize that they were so MAGA. They should change their name to the Red Hat Group.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 minute ago  

XtremeLeeWyte: Did they try negotiating by drumming rhythmically on PVC pipes of various lengths and sizes?


You have to be in SAG-AFTRA to do that
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.