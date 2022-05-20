 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Dine and dashers hit Michelin Star restaurant, get shamed on Facebook   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
21
21 Comments     (+0 »)
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If the Psychos show any Resistance, the restaurant owner should Get Up and Fight and show no Mercy, for they're not Invincible and their Time Is Running Out.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If there is one thing that can reform a thief and con man it is internet shame
 
ToasterRadio
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
RTFA. Hey listen, I was a bartender for a couple years and if anybody is shocked by that, you never seen anything shocking.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Pussies. When I was bartending at bdubs early I was told "that's out of your check" when I had people dine and dash. I ran out, jumped on the hood of their car and dented the shiat out of it as they were leaving. "Forget something?" Apparantly at the time swole bartender just smashing in and asking for the money was enough.

Also fark them. I know they couldn't take it out of my check but it was common tactic with bdubs back in the day.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Way to post their photos with the faces covered up. That'll shame them, alright.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ToasterRadio: RTFA. Hey listen, I was a bartender for a couple years and if anybody is shocked by that, you never seen anything shocking.


If anyone is shocked that you were a bartender?
 
August11
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: Way to post their photos with the faces covered up. That'll shame them, alright.


That tells me that attorneys on all sides are now billing per hour as this gets worked out.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I know what it actually means, but "1-star Michelin restaurant" makes me think of a gas station with one of those hot dog rollers.
 
ToasterRadio
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

chitownmike: ToasterRadio: RTFA. Hey listen, I was a bartender for a couple years and if anybody is shocked by that, you never seen anything shocking.

If anyone is shocked that you were a bartender?


"IF anyone?" Is that what you meant to type? Because that's a sentence fragment. It needs a predicate. I think what you meant was "IS anyone..."

Check yer shiat before you post it.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"The owners of Michelin star restaurant Muse, in Yarm, Teesside..."

Stopped reading right there.  None of those are real places.

If I wanted crazy, imaginary place names, I would stick with Tolkien.
 
cefm
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If your precious Michelin starred restaurant is seating a couple of yobs wearing t-shirts and shorts and running shoes outside, and letting them run up a $200 tab without realizing something's wrong, that's your problem. Step 1 - have a dress code. Your star ain't shiat if you're seating smelly joggers next to me.
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That 70s Show - Eric and Donna's Revenge
Youtube jdiaFox8IVQ
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Michelin star restaurants don't require name, phone, and a credit card to make a reservation?
 
Trik
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Shame a couple chavs who dined at a tire restaurant?
Good luck with that.
 
August11
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ToasterRadio: chitownmike: ToasterRadio: RTFA. Hey listen, I was a bartender for a couple years and if anybody is shocked by that, you never seen anything shocking.

If anyone is shocked that you were a bartender?

"IF anyone?" Is that what you meant to type? Because that's a sentence fragment. It needs a predicate. I think what you meant was "IS anyone..."

Check yer shiat before you post it.


I can't think of any farker more deserving of abuse than chitownmike. I wouldn't stop at the grammar/typo shiat though.

Call him out for being a thoroughbred troll, one with no two ideas to rub together but buckets of slopcomment to splash randomly on threads when his micropenis reaches the pulpit of his shorts and screams, "Type! Type something NOW!"
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I wouldn't pay either if was given a $1,000 bill for a plate of vulcanized rubber.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The most shocking part of the entire article was that a restaurant in the Michelin guide  seats and serve diners who are dressed in shorts and tee shirts. It may as well be a chavs and tossers guide at this point
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Michelin star restaurants don't require name, phone, and a credit card to make a reservation?


Crap....I don't remember if I had to give them my credit card info, but I definitely remember making a reservation through their website.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

August11: InfoFreako: Way to post their photos with the faces covered up. That'll shame them, alright.

That tells me that attorneys on all sides are now billing per hour as this gets worked out.


Came here to vent about this. What in the ever-loving FARK is the stupid reason why a publication would deliberately blur out the faces of two individuals that the damn restaurant is trying to IDENTIFY?? Then they have the gall to publish the number so that people can call if they know anything about who it was. Well, DUH... if the the readers can't see their faces, they're not going to be of any help!!

/I know it's for legal reasons or whatever, but for crying out loud, let's fix the legal reasons so that they no longer have to be reasons.  Because reasons.
 
ToasterRadio
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I can't think of any farker more deserving of abuse than chitownmike. I wouldn't stop at the grammar/typo shiat though.

Call him out for being a thoroughbred troll, one with no two ideas to rub together but buckets of slopcomment to splash randomly on threads when his micropenis reaches the pulpit of his shorts and screams, "Type! Type something NOW!"

Well that wasn't really abuse. I mean, your honor, it was self-defense.

Plus, it was kind of an asshat snipe.
 
