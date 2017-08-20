 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Cruel? It's not like they can see color or anything   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
57
    More: Stupid  
•       •       •

1454 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 May 2022 at 4:17 PM (1 hour ago)



57 Comments     (+0 »)
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I WANT ATTENTION!!!
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dogs can see colour, though not as well as humans can.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what? It's dye. It's not harming the animal. And if your argument is that it's unnatural then what have you got to say about this shiat:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most mammals are red-green color blind, primates are unusual in the regard that we have three different color receptors.

Dogs definitely see in color it's just basically only in blues and yellows.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: Dogs can see colour, though not as well as humans can.


Dogs can't look up.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Real interesting link about animal sight:

https://www.vin.com/apputil/content/defaultadv1.aspx?pId=11132&id=3844144
 
GloomCookie613 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: So what? It's dye. It's not harming the animal. And if your argument is that it's unnatural then what have you got to say about this shiat:

[Fark user image image 425x239]


This. As long as she's using pet-safe dyes who tf cares? Lots of groomers have started adding fun colours as an option. The dogs aren't hurt, hell they dngf tbh
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a little bit of a stretch, but the dog with sunglasses is going in my collection of "dogs that look like Jeff Lynne".
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Gordon Bennett: Dogs can see colour, though not as well as humans can.

Dogs can't look up.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was a kid, someone in the neighborhood had one of those big poofy white dogs that look like huge Pomeranians and they would let it wander the neighborhood free.

The girls would use that temporary hair color that you brush in and turn that dog into all kinds of Dr Seuss looking characters.

It didn't seem to mind.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This seems like a precuror to children's beauty pageants level of abuse.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those dogs look weird as fark, but happy.  So I don't really care.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look at me my dog, I'm an attention whore.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magnanimous_J: When I was a kid, someone in the neighborhood had one of those big poofy white dogs that look like huge Pomeranians and they would let it wander the neighborhood free.

The girls would use that temporary hair color that you brush in and turn that dog into all kinds of Dr Seuss looking characters.

It didn't seem to mind.


We spray painted a goat once. It most certainly DID mind.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sporkabob: Most mammals are red-green color blind, primates are unusual in the regard that we have three different color receptors.

Dogs definitely see in color it's just basically only in blues and yellows.


spca.bc.caView Full Size

For reference
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dogs see color.  Just less of them (more colors look alike).
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
she does that to avoid holding her sign...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: Sporkabob: Most mammals are red-green color blind, primates are unusual in the regard that we have three different color receptors.

Dogs definitely see in color it's just basically only in blues and yellows.

[spca.bc.ca image 825x692]
For reference


Woah. That would explain how my dog can lose his big red ball when its sitting on grass.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cruel?

Naw, more like Cruella
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magnanimous_J: Fano: Sporkabob: Most mammals are red-green color blind, primates are unusual in the regard that we have three different color receptors.

Dogs definitely see in color it's just basically only in blues and yellows.

[spca.bc.ca image 825x692]
For reference

Woah. That would explain how my dog can lose his big red ball when its sitting on grass.


Neat, huh?

memesmonkey.comView Full Size
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magnanimous_J: Fano: Sporkabob: Most mammals are red-green color blind, primates are unusual in the regard that we have three different color receptors.

Dogs definitely see in color it's just basically only in blues and yellows.

[spca.bc.ca image 825x692]
For reference

Woah. That would explain how my dog can lose his big red ball when its sitting on grass.


No, it doesn't
 
Back2Good
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was a kid, I tried to dye my hampster using green kool-aid.
The only thing that remained green, was her feet.
Then she ate the brains of her cage-mate a few weeks later.
Always know she was punk af
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
BigChad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: Dogs can see colour, though not as well as humans can.


Yeah but can they see color as well as humans?
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Gordon Bennett: Dogs can see colour, though not as well as humans can.

Dogs can't look up.


That's pigs

Dogs always land on their feet

/as a very small kid I tested this on our cat, she landed on her get and was extremely pissed about it for a few days. Then got over it. Cats are resilient that way.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Carpet match the drapes?
 
UberSmyth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: Sporkabob: Most mammals are red-green color blind, primates are unusual in the regard that we have three different color receptors.

Dogs definitely see in color it's just basically only in blues and yellows.

[spca.bc.ca image 825x692]
For reference


And that's why you never buy a dog a red toy to play with on the grass. (Or a green toy, for that matter.)
 
Vern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Gordon Bennett: Dogs can see colour, though not as well as humans can.

Dogs can't look up.


Ed was wrong. They can look up with their eyes, and although they can't do the full 180 degrees like humans due to their spines, they can get a good 90 degrees. If there's a particularly interesting bird.

As for the article, it's not necessarily abuse, but it is incredibly narcissistic.

Your dog doesn't have to look like you to be happy. If your dog is happy after you dye it's fur, it's happy because you dyed it's fur and now it looks like you, so you're happy, and that makes the dog happy. Dogs aren't people, and they aren't fashion accessories.

They're wonderful companions, but they should be treated like dogs. Love them, take care of them, give them big scratches, cuddle up with them. But don't treat them like humans, they're not. And they don't want to be, and they probably don't want your garish makeup on them. And if the only reason you want a dog is because it makes you happy, you're doing it wrong.

You should make each other happy. The dog should feel like it's better with you in it's life.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: Subtonic: Gordon Bennett: Dogs can see colour, though not as well as humans can.

Dogs can't look up.

That's pigs

Dogs always land on their feet

/as a very small kid I tested this on our cat, she landed on her get and was extremely pissed about it for a few days. Then got over it. Cats are resilient that way.


Her what?
 
GloomCookie613 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: Subtonic: Gordon Bennett: Dogs can see colour, though not as well as humans can.

Dogs can't look up.

That's pigs

Dogs always land on their feet

/as a very small kid I tested this on our cat, she landed on her get and was extremely pissed about it for a few days. Then got over it. Cats are resilient that way.


Landed on her what now? O.o
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IIRC, dogs are missing one of the three color receptor types, so they're only partially colorblind, I think red-green.

I don't really think this is cruel though. It's not like the dye is toxic, causes any actual harm, or won't wash out over time, and it's not a like we're talking about a cat that wanders outside and risks getting eaten if he's too visible. I still wouldn't do it, or even consider such a thing, but I don't think it's animal abuse either.
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: Subtonic: Gordon Bennett: Dogs can see colour, though not as well as humans can.

Dogs can't look up.

That's pigs

Dogs always land on their feet

/as a very small kid I tested this on our cat, she landed on her get and was extremely pissed about it for a few days. Then got over it. Cats are resilient that way.


Cats have to fall at least a certain distance to orientate themselves to land on their feet.  A couple of feet isn't enough.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine her pubes.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: AlgaeRancher: Subtonic: Gordon Bennett: Dogs can see colour, though not as well as humans can.

Dogs can't look up.

That's pigs

Dogs always land on their feet

/as a very small kid I tested this on our cat, she landed on her get and was extremely pissed about it for a few days. Then got over it. Cats are resilient that way.

Her what?


Feet sorry, autocorrect strikes again
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: AlgaeRancher: Subtonic: Gordon Bennett: Dogs can see colour, though not as well as humans can.

Dogs can't look up.

That's pigs

Dogs always land on their feet

/as a very small kid I tested this on our cat, she landed on her get and was extremely pissed about it for a few days. Then got over it. Cats are resilient that way.

Her what?


GloomCookie613: AlgaeRancher: Subtonic: Gordon Bennett: Dogs can see colour, though not as well as humans can.

Dogs can't look up.

That's pigs

Dogs always land on their feet

/as a very small kid I tested this on our cat, she landed on her get and was extremely pissed about it for a few days. Then got over it. Cats are resilient that way.

Landed on her what now? O.o


Her get.  It's written right there.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sporkabob: AlgaeRancher: Subtonic: Gordon Bennett: Dogs can see colour, though not as well as humans can.

Dogs can't look up.

That's pigs

Dogs always land on their feet

/as a very small kid I tested this on our cat, she landed on her get and was extremely pissed about it for a few days. Then got over it. Cats are resilient that way.

Cats have to fall at least a certain distance to orientate themselves to land on their feet.  A couple of feet isn't enough.


The little kid me used a second story porch, the cat had lots of fall distance. Looking back it was a terrible thing to do and the most horrible part was I did it with good intentions I just did not know enough to wonder if it could hurt the cat. Fortunately she was fine, as mentioned cats are amazingly resilient.

Do not try this with a dog they would definitely get injured.
 
BonoboJeezus
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It might not be cruel to the dog, but she still deserves to be heaped in scorn.
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Don't use toxic hair treatments on creatures whose only personal grooming mechanism is to use their tongue. Just. Don't.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So can cats see red, or do they think they are chasing what they see as a green/blue dot that needs to die?
 
Nullav
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Do they get bullied in dog school for looking like clowns?
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Don't use toxic hair treatments on creatures whose only personal grooming mechanism is to use their tongue. Just. Don't.


Kool aid is fine though just watch out for rain
 
buravirgil
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

blatz514: Her get. It's written right there.


oscarchamps.comView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Vern: Subtonic: Gordon Bennett: Dogs can see colour, though not as well as humans can.

Dogs can't look up.

Ed was wrong. They can look up with their eyes, and although they can't do the full 180 degrees like humans due to their spines, they can get a good 90 degrees. If there's a particularly interesting bird.


Didn't he correct himself, or maybe get corrected by Shaun at some point in the film?

Funny thing though, it's an obviously incorrect factoid that everyone in the UK has heard before SotD gave it global exposure. I remember seeing someone who claimed to be the source of it, a music journalist in the 80s or 90s who regularly had a fun facts bit in his articles that he just pulled out of his arse. And of all of them he wrote, that one somehow took off and people started repeating it as fact.

My memory said it might have been Stuart Maconie at NME or Melody Maker, but searches based on that return nothing.

/Is it mentioned in Hot Fuzz that swans can break your arm?
//That's another commonly repeated factoid that's supposedly bullshiat.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

bzdrummer: [Fark user image 425x388]



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
She may be from Ohio, but what caught the eye of the editor was her very British teeth.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Russ1642: So what? It's dye. It's not harming the animal. And if your argument is that it's unnatural then what have you got to say about this shiat:

[deformedpug.jpg]


A lot. None of it good. Get a rescue mutt.

Our brachy specialist* vet treated a pug whose eye fell spontaneously fell out.

*we do not have a brachy dog, because we're not monsters**, we have an abuse case with severe heart damage
**at least where our dogs are concerned
 
