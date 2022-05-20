 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Gizmodo)   Baby-lowering bags recalled due to high-speed mode   (gizmodo.com) divider line
20
    More: Fail, Consumer Product Safety Commission, BabyRescue bags, U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, first responders, BabyRescue device, long line, higher floors of a multi-story building, dangerous situation  
•       •       •

796 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 May 2022 at 3:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How is this a thing?  You put your baby on your back in your baby backpack and you climb down what you should have, an emergency escape ladder for yourself.  That doesn't even look safe if it worked right, like a reusable shopping bag on a rope.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CPSC Warns Not to Use Emergency Bags for Lowering Babies to Safety Because They Could Snap and Fall

Well it depends how fat your baby is doesn't it?
Like don't put this kid in one of those bags:
s3.ap-southeast-1.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
octopossum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But my baby trebuchet is still good right?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You had one job!
 
guestguy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Baby-feeding bags still in high demand...

/boobs
 
PvtStash
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
cause if you can't trust to the free market who can you trust?

We've reach the final stage of capitalism. The carnie market, you already know it's BS before you even start shopping.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I stayed in a hotel in South Korea some years ago, on the eighth floor or so.  There was a large eyebolt located next to the window, and in the closet was a box with printed instructions on the outside and rope and a harness inside.  I guess that is standard equipment on hotels there?  I don't know.  The idea was that in the event of a fire you could rappel from your hotel room to safety.  90% of the population, if they actually tried to do this in an emergency situation, would simply plummet to their death.  But hey, it's probably easier to identify a body that's been pancaked than one that's burnt to a crisp.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

octopossum: But my baby trebuchet is still good right?


They provide a gentle acceleration for safely lobbing your precious child the distance, unlike those slingshots with their neck-snapping jerk.
 
Bslim
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Bah, just throw 'em. Children are faster, lighter, and more maneuverable
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Rock-a-bye-baby
in the fire sling
when the wind blows
the cradle will swing

When the ring snaps
It comes loose from the wire
and down will come baby
right into the fire.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Subby, I'd say it's more like God mode.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pichu0102
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

octopossum: But my baby trebuchet is still good right?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Seems like high speed mode from halfway down is better than high speed mode all the way down.
 
Vern
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So, what's the alternative?

There have been zero instances where this has failed in actual use.

FTFA:
However, according to a warning released by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission today after an evaluation of the product, it has determined that the "bag could detach from the grip-line while in use, posing a fall hazard to the child inside the bag." Thankfully, the CPSC has not documented any incidents involving the BabyRescue device as of yet.

"Could detach", there's no evidence that in practical use, or safety testing that it actually has. Anything "could" happen. The wheels on my vehicle "could" detach from the axles, and I would crash. The engines on that airplane "could" fail, and the plane would fall from the sky, killing hundreds. These are things that "could" happen.

And monkeys "might" fly out of my butt.

I still think having some product available that will potentially prevent an infant from burning to death is better than having nothing. Even if it "could" detach, they've still got a better chance of survival than sitting in an inferno. It could probably be better designed, that plastic clasp makes me cringe. Even small dogs can break those, so they should probably replace that with metal. But again, these products have no history of breaking, it's all just "could".
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So they used a clip like a fanny pack has?! Carabiners are stupidly cheap and can hold hundreds to thousands of pounds, just have to save those few pennies.
 
EdAmesAndMrs.
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Use it as a 'Jolly Jumper' where you put the kid in it to sleep and if an emergency arises you simply lower the kid to the rescue workers as prescribed. Voila!
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That looks like one of those cotton reusable shopping bags on a rope, I could see how they could fail when weighted down going out a window.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.