(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Looks like Dave Chappelle's attacker has played "Knifey-Loony" before   (abc7.com) divider line
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'll bet they did
Fark user imageView Full Size


/from linkt website.  just, made me laugh for some reason.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boy, that Dave Chappelle is a jerk.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I would say that he must've lost his head, but the attack on Chappelle proves otherwise.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Lady J: I'll bet they did
[Fark user image 425x728]

/from linkt website.  just, made me laugh for some reason.


*pulls notepad labeled "movie ideas" from breast suit pocket*
*scribbles*  "Bikini Beach Brawl"
*calmly places notepad back in pocket*
 
Oneiros
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NobleHam
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You call that an attempted murder?! THIS is an attempted murder!
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It really speaks to how useless the police are. This guy stabbed his ROOMMATE. The roommate tells the cops he's been stabbed by the guy he lives with, and they're like "that could be anybody."

Not until psycho sneaks on stage at a comedy festival, gets demolished by Dave Chappelle's security, has his pic plastered all over the internet, and gets hospitalized do they say "oh there he is"
 
jjorsett
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The DA's office is crediting publicity surrounding the attack on Chappelle with helping the stabbing victim identify his alleged attacker, the DA's office said.

Lee is accused of stabbing his roommate on Dec. 2, 2021 during a fight at a transitional housing apartment, officials said.

Soooo ... whoever was running this "transitional housing apartment" didn't know the identities of those they were renting to? That kind of sounds like, not good.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Even he knew you take out the knife BEFORE a fight.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: I would say that he must've lost his head, but the attack on Chappelle proves otherwise.


Clearly the issue was he didn't have a gun to help keep him level-headed. I'm sure giving him one will solve the problem.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm not sure about the linked article, but would like to hear more about the bikini brawl.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: It really speaks to how useless the police are. This guy stabbed his ROOMMATE. The roommate tells the cops he's been stabbed by the guy he lives with, and they're like "that could be anybody."

Not until psycho sneaks on stage at a comedy festival, gets demolished by Dave Chappelle's security, has his pic plastered all over the internet, and gets hospitalized do they say "oh there he is"


If you had the brain cells required to read, you would have gotten to the part about "transitional housing" aka halfway house. Where you know no one.

You also might have seen the highly dubious part about how they "remembered" what he looked like after seeing him on the news months after being stabbed. It really sounds like it was made up by someone who wanted to get the guy in more trouble
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: It really speaks to how useless the police are. This guy stabbed his ROOMMATE. The roommate tells the cops he's been stabbed by the guy he lives with, and they're like "that could be anybody."

Not until psycho sneaks on stage at a comedy festival, gets demolished by Dave Chappelle's security, has his pic plastered all over the internet, and gets hospitalized do they say "oh there he is"


It's simple:

He stabbed some homeless guy, so no1curr, but later attacked an important guy with money, so then they had to reluctantly get off their donut-swollen buttocks and do their jobs.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

El_Dan: I'm not sure about the linked article, but would like to hear more about the bikini brawl.


Here you go:

https://abc7.com/venice-beach-video-brawl-women/11865110/ https://abc7.com/venice-beach-video-brawl-women/11865110/
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Lady J: I'll bet they did
[Fark user image 425x728]

/from linkt website.  just, made me laugh for some reason.

*pulls notepad labeled "movie ideas" from breast suit pocket*
*scribbles*  "Bikini Beach Brawl"
*calmly places notepad back in pocket*


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LrdPhoenix [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I see by the video that they still haven't managed to find that rapist.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This is some bullshiat, man. When I played knifey looney JUST ONCE did they give ME a second chance? NOSIRREEE!

moothemagiccow: It really speaks to how useless the police are. This guy stabbed his ROOMMATE. The roommate tells the cops he's been stabbed by the guy he lives with, and they're like "that could be anybody."

Not until psycho sneaks on stage at a comedy festival, gets demolished by Dave Chappelle's security, has his pic plastered all over the internet, and gets hospitalized do they say "oh there he is"


It was a transitional house, probably for the homeless. It's just a temporary location they stick random people until they find a more permanent place for them to live. The odds the men knew each other are slim to none.
 
5paz
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
soupafi
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Let me guess. He's out on bail.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Oneiros: [Fark user image 425x535]


frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Too bad Dave didn't rock him in the jaw with a haymaker.
 
genner
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Knifey Looney?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
