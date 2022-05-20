 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   It's really starting to look like a bear market out there, so be careful at those rest stops   (cnn.com) divider line
29
    More: Obvious, Monetary policy, Dow Jones Industrial Average, bear market, Wall Street Crash of 1929, Business cycle, Federal Reserve System, fiscal policy, S&P  
•       •       •

674 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 May 2022 at 2:58 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Irrational exuberance has a nasty hangover

/I have been wanting to put some money in but that falling knife market thing isn't making it easy.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: Irrational exuberance has a nasty hangover

/I have been wanting to put some money in but that falling knife market thing isn't making it easy.


Wait for 25,000 then start to take a nibble. I have a feeling we could see 18,000 which was the pandemic low. But 20,000 might be the low... It's going to be bad. There's a lot of sh*t that needs to unwind.

Nasdaq is going to get obliterated, but there are obviously some great companies there... Microsoft, Google etc...

You'll definitely have a nice entry, just relax and wait for it.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the time of the year when lots of companies award stock grants so for some people a downturn in the market may end up netting them a steep discount on some shares they are obligated to hold for a few years anyway.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just wait for a capitulation day in the market, then get in.

/No idea what level that looks numerically
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
arborinvestmentplanner.comView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This administration is doing a fantastic job
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You gotta buy the dip.  Not that dip!  The REAL dip!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: This administration is doing a fantastic job


I think so.  He's fixing wealth inequality.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
something something Bitcoin
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: This administration is doing a fantastic job

I think so.  He's fixing wealth inequality.


Grandmaster B knows all about wealth inequality:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

8 inches: Just wait for a capitulation day in the market, then get in.

/No idea what level that looks numerically


Personally, I wait for the rise and buy just before that.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: AlgaeRancher: Irrational exuberance has a nasty hangover

/I have been wanting to put some money in but that falling knife market thing isn't making it easy.

Wait for 25,000 then start to take a nibble. I have a feeling we could see 18,000 which was the pandemic low. But 20,000 might be the low... It's going to be bad. There's a lot of sh*t that needs to unwind.

Nasdaq is going to get obliterated, but there are obviously some great companies there... Microsoft, Google etc...

You'll definitely have a nice entry, just relax and wait for it.


Yeah, I really regretted not throwing in at the beginning of Covid.  Think I'm going to wait for 27000 before I start making moves.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: You gotta buy the dip.  Not that dip!  The REAL dip!


Done!
Fark user imageView Full Size

/I'm hoping that this and a bag of Ruffles potato chips will see me through these hard times.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But.....we sacrificed Nana to the Bull God to make the line go up.

WE SACRIFICED NANA! THAT WAS SUPPOSED TO FIX EVERYTHING!

/ Could it be that the Bull God is just something we made up and sacrificing Nana to it was us killing a beloved elder for no reason?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: This administration is doing a fantastic job


Sadly, millions of voters believe this idiocy.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: This administration is doing a fantastic job


I agree. I think Joe is doing an excellent job.

/  Manchild and Cinnamon Toast Crunch  are the ones who have consistently failed the Republic. The ones who saw an opportunity to fix stuff, do good...and they said NAAAAAAH. If the Republic falls...it is their fault.
 
trialpha [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: This administration is doing a fantastic job

Sadly, millions of voters believe this idiocy.


It's the usual process. Republicans do a bunch of crazy, dangerous things that initially cause the stock market to go nuts. This eventually explodes, either just before or after the Democrats get elected. Democrats get blamed. Republicans get re-elected. Repeat.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: You'll definitely have a nice entry, just relax and wait for it.


Phrasing...

Gonna be a wild ride, hang on!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Rapmaster2000: You gotta buy the dip.  Not that dip!  The REAL dip!

Done!
[Fark user image image 425x425]
/I'm hoping that this and a bag of Ruffles potato chips will see me through these hard times.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
patrick767
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: AlgaeRancher: Irrational exuberance has a nasty hangover

/I have been wanting to put some money in but that falling knife market thing isn't making it easy.

Wait for 25,000 then start to take a nibble. I have a feeling we could see 18,000 which was the pandemic low. But 20,000 might be the low... It's going to be bad. There's a lot of sh*t that needs to unwind.

Nasdaq is going to get obliterated, but there are obviously some great companies there... Microsoft, Google etc...

You'll definitely have a nice entry, just relax and wait for it.


Meh. Best of luck predicting the bottom. Dollar cost averaging is still the best bet for non-day traders / high risk gamblers.
 
jso2897
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: This administration is doing a fantastic job


Yes, unfortunately, it is.
I say "unfortunately" only because I feel that it is unfortunate that we live in a world where "not breaking random shiat for no reason" has become the gold standard.
 
HoodRich White Man
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Who could have predicted this would eventually bite us in the ass?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
apathy2673
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Surpheon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

patrick767: NewportBarGuy: AlgaeRancher: Irrational exuberance has a nasty hangover

/I have been wanting to put some money in but that falling knife market thing isn't making it easy.

Wait for 25,000 then start to take a nibble. I have a feeling we could see 18,000 which was the pandemic low. But 20,000 might be the low... It's going to be bad. There's a lot of sh*t that needs to unwind.

Nasdaq is going to get obliterated, but there are obviously some great companies there... Microsoft, Google etc...

You'll definitely have a nice entry, just relax and wait for it.

Meh. Best of luck predicting the bottom. Dollar cost averaging is still the best bet for non-day traders / high risk gamblers.


Yup. Unless you are gambling, you should be trickling your money into the market every couple of weeks. When it turns to go up, you'll either miss the biggest gains or buy in at what ends up being the peak of a dead cat bounce... I do have fun gambling with a bit of my retirement fund, but the bulk of it is 12% of every paycheck buying into ye 'ol index fund. (If you have a shorter timeframe for investment, a bit of bond fund is traditional as a hedge.)
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Exactly as the American Taliban has been working towards and just in time for Memorial Day.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: This administration is doing a fantastic job

Sadly, millions of voters believe this idiocy.


My stepdaughter is 31 years old. Always supported Democrats. Now that she's making real money and her cryptocurrency investments are plummeting, she is voting Republican this time to save her finances. People vote with their wallets.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: NewportBarGuy: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: This administration is doing a fantastic job

Sadly, millions of voters believe this idiocy.

My stepdaughter is 31 years old. Always supported Democrats. Now that she's making real money and her cryptocurrency investments are plummeting, she is voting Republican this time to save her finances. People vote with their wallets.


So the crypto bubble is going to be blamed on democrats

/ frankly I am shocked trump doesn't have his own crypto oat this point.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.