 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Click2Houston)   Don't tase me ma   (click2houston.com) divider line
8
    More: Dumbass, Police, Harris County Sheriffs office, Constable, Sheriff, Legal terms, Xochitl Ortiz, exact details of the incident, deputy accused  
•       •       •

404 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 May 2022 at 5:25 PM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looks like she may have used it on herself as well.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sure, us parents have all THOUGHT about it, but you just don't do it for real
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
drive stunning is when you remove the probes at just hit the person directly with the two leads on the taser.  It doesn't have the same muscle contraction effect but hurts like holy hell
 
Winston Smith '84
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wow, she did this to her own children.  Imagine what she would do to anyone she stopped in the street.  Don't they have any accurate psychological tests to determine who can/cannot be in law enforcement?   I really should ask if they review the tests and weed out anyone who "fails".
 
waxbeans
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Meh. My mom permanently scared me with foot wear. Also busted drink wear on my head.
A member of the church chased me around a room and whipped me.
And then there was school paddling by a karate fark boy.
And also the teachers who would sit on top of the small of your back and twist your arm.

Go jail all those people. And fark off about the Taser.  Why? Because you let that be used on suspects.
Don't do shiat to people you don't want done to kids , otherwise stfu idgf your heels.  Jfc.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Meh. My mom permanently scared me with foot wear. Also busted drink wear on my head.
A member of the church chased me around a room and whipped me.
And then there was school paddling by a karate fark boy.
And also the teachers who would sit on top of the small of your back and twist your arm.

Go jail all those people. And fark off about the Taser.  Why? Because you let that be used on suspects.
Don't do shiat to people you don't want done to kids , otherwise stfu idgf your heels.  Jfc.


TLDR:
Treat others as you would want yourself or a loved on treated. Otherwise.  Shut up.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
gbv23
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If a cop gets held accountable for stuff,
there's a good chance she's a lady cop

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.