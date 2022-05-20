 Skip to content
(Vice)   Ben Shapiro is paying for pro-Depp propaganda   (vice.com)
52
    Weird, Social media, The Rum Diary, Facebook, Johnny Depp, Social information processing, social media, Social network service, Amber Heard trial  
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is Shapiro trying to get Depp for his latest movie? Maybe Gina Carano and Kevin Sorbo aren't enough star power?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, less about being pro-Depp, and more anti-woman.

There is a kind of a difference. Ben hates him some girl folk.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: So, less about being pro-Depp, and more anti-woman.

There is a kind of a difference. Ben hates him some girl folk.


He's a pretty big fan of his sister, IIRC
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: So, less about being pro-Depp, and more anti-woman.

There is a kind of a difference. Ben hates him some girl folk.


Kind of like tfg and animals. He knows they hate him so he hates them back out of spite.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magnanimous_J: hubiestubert: So, less about being pro-Depp, and more anti-woman.

There is a kind of a difference. Ben hates him some girl folk.

He's a pretty big fan of his sister, IIRC


Who isn't??
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How the hell long is this damn trial going to go on for? It seems like it's already been an eternity.
 
Alebak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought how news about how this trial is going was farking weird when there's so much other shiat going on. Easy to make the news ignore stuff in favor of clickbait when you grease the wheels I guess.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: So, less about being pro-Depp, and more anti-woman.

There is a kind of a difference. Ben hates him some girl folk.


Ben "vaginal wetness is a sign of illness" Shapiro absolutely knows his audience.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, man.  This answers a question my wife and I had.

My wife talks to these other mothers at the park when they pick up the kids after school (charter school - no bus).  One of the mothers who is very Republican is super into this trial and she's completely Team Johnny Depp.  We were wondering why anyone would pick a side considering both Depp and Heard sound like equal players in their shiatshow (literally) of a marriage.  She's probably reading Shapiro memes on FB.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: How the hell long is this damn trial going to go on for? It seems like it's already been an eternity.


Lots of money = lots of billable legal hours.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not to mention her knockers straight out of the Old Testament.  There's a reason why god chose the Jewish people: He's a boob man.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Personally I though Depp had lost his mind years ago.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They keep saying stuff like "the article contained false claims" but you can't even read the article and they don't say what the false claims were.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: So, less about being pro-Depp, and more anti-woman.


Basically, yes. This whole trial has been red meat for certain kinds of people.

I mean, it's clear that Heard is a psycho who lies and was (also?) abusive, however, these goons take it as validation of their belief that all women are psycho liars who are focused on ruining men. They've been gobbling the trial up because for them it's a big "I TOLD YOU SO!" rather than being what it is: a single, solitary case involving two weird rich people.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a lot of amplification on Reddit of the idea that she's 100% responsible for all the shiat in their relationship and he's just some poor abused angel.  I figured it was MRA types just pushing misogynistic propaganda.  I guess we shouldn't be surprised Little Benny is involved.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pushed ads to Facebook and Instagram users solely, of course

Boy oh boy, that really drives the point home that Facebook/Instagram is free because YOU are the product, and your mind is the prize.

Ditching those platforms provides 2 benefits; 1) it does wonders to your mental health, and 2) you will no longer be targeted for ads and your mind poisoned with outrage by people like Ben Shapiro
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a popular story and the Daiy Wire is running ads to stories on the trial. How scandalous. This is exactly how ads should be run if you are trying to drive traffic. It's interesting that the article is complaining about the Daily Wire having a conservative bias I suppose if it had a liberal bias that wouldn't be an issue.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: So, less about being pro-Depp, and more anti-woman.

There is a kind of a difference. Ben hates him some girl folk.



He seems really into his sister...
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There were so many gross anti-Amber Heard hashtags trending on Twitter that I had to block them.

First thought: Why? Who cares so much about a spat between two celebrity ex-spouses?

Second thought. Oh.
 
AnyName
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA "Dozens of sites are currently running thousands of Facebook ads capitalising on the trial, which has seen harrowing testimonies and allegations of physical, sexual and emotional abuse from both sides. The adverts are part of an ecosystem of ad supported "news" sites, bogus content platforms and click-bait websites which facilitate the spread of misleading, false and polarising content."

*******  NEWSFLASH  *********

The Daily Wire is trying to make money off of this circus just like every other news site!

/ Both AH and JD are train wrecks
// Like a bunch of other famous Hollywood a-holes
/// JD didn't deliberately crap in his own bed so he wins.  He may have crapped his own pants while passed out.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Kalyco Jack: How the hell long is this damn trial going to go on for? It seems like it's already been an eternity.

Lots of money = lots of billable legal hours.


How much money can be left? Last I heard Depp was dropped from some stupid-ass movie I was never going to see anyway, and Heard had her role significantly reduced in a different stupid-ass movie I was never going to see anyway.

Operaman or something...
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: It's a popular story and the Daiy Wire is running ads to stories on the trial. How scandalous. This is exactly how ads should be run if you are trying to drive traffic. It's interesting that the article is complaining about the Daily Wire having a conservative bias I suppose if it had a liberal bias that wouldn't be an issue.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: It's a popular story and the Daiy Wire is running ads to stories on the trial. How scandalous. This is exactly how ads should be run if you are trying to drive traffic. It's interesting that the article is complaining about the Daily Wire having a conservative bias I suppose if it had a liberal bias that wouldn't be an issue.


The question isn't the what, it's the why?  Why does a "conservative" blog give a shiat?  Why are they writing these articles?

How does this align with the goals of small government, lower taxes, secure borders, and a robust military?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magnanimous_J: hubiestubert: So, less about being pro-Depp, and more anti-woman.

There is a kind of a difference. Ben hates him some girl folk.

He's a pretty big fan of his sister, IIRC


I'm a big fan of his sisters big track of land
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UNC_Samurai: There's a lot of amplification on Reddit of the idea that she's 100% responsible for all the shiat in their relationship and he's just some poor abused angel.  I figured it was MRA types just pushing misogynistic propaganda.  I guess we shouldn't be surprised Little Benny is involved.


Yeah, Reddit has been a real shiat show, especially the first couple weeks when it was all Depp, all the time.

And there's absolutely no way there's not a coordinated campaign behind it.  I don't know that I've seen a cultural issue dominate Gen Z discussion like this ever.  There was an article the other day where a 15 year old streamer has gotten 22 million views, just by doing trial commentary.

A 15 year old, ffs.  I was still dreaming of touching a boob at that age - no 15 year old is equipped to provide commentary on this case.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Magnanimous_J: hubiestubert: So, less about being pro-Depp, and more anti-woman.

There is a kind of a difference. Ben hates him some girl folk.

He's a pretty big fan of his sister, IIRC

I'm a big fan of his sisters big track of land


Me too, buddy.

Me too.
 
clintster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the news of the "grumpy" came out, I made a couple of jokes about it and moved on. There's really nothing about this trial that interests or affects me, but to read that Li'l Ben is paying to amp the story is just a little sick. He should stick to other things, like his wife's vaginal walls.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: [Fark user image 425x417]


That is the flag of the sweet transvestites from Transexual, Transylvania. There's a very helpful song about it in an old musical.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alebak: I thought how news about how this trial is going was farking weird when there's so much other shiat going on. Easy to make the news ignore stuff in favor of clickbait when you grease the wheels I guess.


Or maybe the MSM wants to ignore the War in Ukraine and Republican antics so the boat ain't rocked
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen a lot of the AH hate and people treating JD as the victim, and put down some of that to the nature of the allegations against her (people always seem much more shocked and put off when a woman commits abuse), and the fact he seems much more personable in court, but I'm sure it is getting amplified by the misogynists and incels so Shapiro being all about it makes sense.
 
guestguy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: So, less about being pro-Depp, and more anti-woman.

There is a kind of a difference. Ben hates him some girl folk.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Rapmaster2000: Kalyco Jack: How the hell long is this damn trial going to go on for? It seems like it's already been an eternity.

Lots of money = lots of billable legal hours.

How much money can be left? Last I heard Depp was dropped from some stupid-ass movie I was never going to see anyway, and Heard had her role significantly reduced in a different stupid-ass movie I was never going to see anyway.

Operaman or something...


Amber Heard, bye-byyyyyye.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Alebak: I thought how news about how this trial is going was farking weird when there's so much other shiat going on. Easy to make the news ignore stuff in favor of clickbait when you grease the wheels I guess.

Or maybe the MSM wants to ignore the War in Ukraine and Republican antics so the boat ain't rocked


The media, like any business, doesn't produce things that nobody wants to buy.  There is a huge market for celebrity gossip.  People want to hear about the trial.  So there is a product for those people.

It's not a scheme.  It's just business.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: There's a lot of amplification on Reddit of the idea that she's 100% responsible for all the shiat in their relationship and he's just some poor abused angel.  I figured it was MRA types just pushing misogynistic propaganda.  I guess we shouldn't be surprised Little Benny is involved.


Note to all other abuse victims, you deserve it if you aren't an angel. UNC_Samurai made the ruling.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: How the hell long is this damn trial going to go on for? It seems like it's already been an eternity.


It ends as soon as you stop watching
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Alebak: I thought how news about how this trial is going was farking weird when there's so much other shiat going on. Easy to make the news ignore stuff in favor of clickbait when you grease the wheels I guess.

Or maybe the MSM wants to ignore the War in Ukraine and Republican antics so the boat ain't rocked


Yes, it's true, I haven't seen any coverage of the war in Ukraine of things republicans have been saying and doing lately. It's been nothing but Depp/Heard headlines for weeks now. No coverage of these issues at all.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Shapiro is trying to leverage the moment to kill #believewomen.

Heard was trying to leverage #believewomen to personally enrich herself *by smearing her own abusee* and is making a mockery of DV survivors' real experiences, possibly screwing over the #believewomen movement in the process. Total sick fark.

It's a moment of convenience for Shapiro. He's an asshole beyond measure. He's a sick fark too.

Depp is a complete mess in his own right but he's the DV survivor here.

Heard and Shapiro are shameless hellspawn.
 
T Baggins
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: It's a popular story and the Daily Wire is running ads to stories on the trial. How scandalous. This is exactly how ads should be run if you are trying to drive traffic. It's interesting that the article is complaining about the Daily Wire having a conservative bias I suppose if it had a liberal bias that wouldn't be an issue.


It's a popular topic, but the article is criticizing the Daily Wire's story promotion because the story is misleading. (Opening sentence: "The Daily Wire spent tens of thousands of dollars promoting misleading news about the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial on social media....") It explained what it alleged is false, and said that a correction was made to the article, with an editor's note, after the Wire was contacted for comment.

I don't see criticism of Daily Wire specifically for having a conservative bias. It points out that it's a conservative site appealing to conservative readers, but the criticism is about using disinformation about the case to promote their site.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Alebak: I thought how news about how this trial is going was farking weird when there's so much other shiat going on. Easy to make the news ignore stuff in favor of clickbait when you grease the wheels I guess.


Everything else in the news is so grim. This case is a spectacle and a nice distraction for the people.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Shapiro is trying to leverage the moment to kill #believewomen.

Heard was trying to leverage #believewomen to personally enrich herself *by smearing her own abusee* and is making a mockery of DV survivors' real experiences, possibly screwing over the #believewomen movement in the process. Total sick fark.

It's a moment of convenience for Shapiro. He's an asshole beyond measure. He's a sick fark too.

Depp is a complete mess in his own right but he's the DV survivor here.

Heard and Shapiro are shameless hellspawn.


Good to see a funny vote from the "I haven't seen Heard continually slaughtered on the witness stand, watching her claims fall to pieces" crowd that gives no shiats about male DV survivors. You're like right-wing Dems?GOPers who stick to rooting for their teams, not to rooting for the truth.
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Apparently, it's Johnny Depp that makes Ben Shapiro wet.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Oh, man.  This answers a question my wife and I had.

My wife talks to these other mothers at the park when they pick up the kids after school (charter school - no bus).  One of the mothers who is very Republican is super into this trial and she's completely Team Johnny Depp.  We were wondering why anyone would pick a side considering both Depp and Heard sound like equal players in their shiatshow (literally) of a marriage.  She's probably reading Shapiro memes on FB.


It's worth noting a few things:

Abuse is never mutual, but often abusers will frame their victims as abusers when they stand up for themselves or act out at all. Abuse is about power and someone always has more.

Depp already lost a case in the UK that documented at least a dozen instances of his violence.

This trial is Depp suing Heard for defamation despite the fact she published her story without ever naming Depp.

It should be obvious I'm not inclined to take his side even if I believe its *possible*. In my life it's never paid to bet on the rich white guy backed my mega-corporations as the victim.
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: So, less about being pro-Depp, and more anti-woman.

There is a kind of a difference. Ben hates him some girl folk.


yeah that's been the whole point of this.  No one cares Depp was abused.  All they care about is yelling 'seeeeee women are evil too.' for the next 30 years.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Funny that women DV survivors have come to realize that Heard used them and are furious, but dipshiat Farkers still believe that Heard is a poor little victim in this suit/countersuit debacle.

Survivors aren't going to sleep with you, pathetically misguided white knights.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: Rapmaster2000: Oh, man.  This answers a question my wife and I had.

My wife talks to these other mothers at the park when they pick up the kids after school (charter school - no bus).  One of the mothers who is very Republican is super into this trial and she's completely Team Johnny Depp.  We were wondering why anyone would pick a side considering both Depp and Heard sound like equal players in their shiatshow (literally) of a marriage.  She's probably reading Shapiro memes on FB.

It's worth noting a few things:

Abuse is never mutual, but often abusers will frame their victims as abusers when they stand up for themselves or act out at all. Abuse is about power and someone always has more.

Depp already lost a case in the UK that documented at least a dozen instances of his violence.

This trial is Depp suing Heard for defamation despite the fact she published her story without ever naming Depp.

It should be obvious I'm not inclined to take his side even if I believe its *possible*. In my life it's never paid to bet on the rich white guy backed my mega-corporations as the victim.


By all means, go with the rich ecru woman whose testimony is falling apart at the seams, and who didn't even put up a good acting job on the stand.

She's a Kyle Rittenhouse weepy faker.
 
Krab
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Maybe he thought he was putting out pro-DERP not Depp and it is just a typo.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: So, less about being pro-Depp, and more anti-woman.

There is a kind of a difference. Ben hates him some girl folk.


People are saying that Ben Shapiro's birth name is Chastity Bono, but I don't think he looks anything like the guy from U2.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: weddingsinger: Rapmaster2000: Oh, man.  This answers a question my wife and I had.

My wife talks to these other mothers at the park when they pick up the kids after school (charter school - no bus).  One of the mothers who is very Republican is super into this trial and she's completely Team Johnny Depp.  We were wondering why anyone would pick a side considering both Depp and Heard sound like equal players in their shiatshow (literally) of a marriage.  She's probably reading Shapiro memes on FB.

It's worth noting a few things:

Abuse is never mutual, but often abusers will frame their victims as abusers when they stand up for themselves or act out at all. Abuse is about power and someone always has more.

Depp already lost a case in the UK that documented at least a dozen instances of his violence.

This trial is Depp suing Heard for defamation despite the fact she published her story without ever naming Depp.

It should be obvious I'm not inclined to take his side even if I believe its *possible*. In my life it's never paid to bet on the rich white guy backed my mega-corporations as the victim.

By all means, go with the rich ecru woman whose testimony is falling apart at the seams, and who didn't even put up a good acting job on the stand.

She's a Kyle Rittenhouse weepy faker.


She may be richer and more famous than us but compared to Johnny Depp? The guy with full time private security? Seriously?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: gameshowhost: weddingsinger: Rapmaster2000: Oh, man.  This answers a question my wife and I had.

My wife talks to these other mothers at the park when they pick up the kids after school (charter school - no bus).  One of the mothers who is very Republican is super into this trial and she's completely Team Johnny Depp.  We were wondering why anyone would pick a side considering both Depp and Heard sound like equal players in their shiatshow (literally) of a marriage.  She's probably reading Shapiro memes on FB.

It's worth noting a few things:

Abuse is never mutual, but often abusers will frame their victims as abusers when they stand up for themselves or act out at all. Abuse is about power and someone always has more.

Depp already lost a case in the UK that documented at least a dozen instances of his violence.

This trial is Depp suing Heard for defamation despite the fact she published her story without ever naming Depp.

It should be obvious I'm not inclined to take his side even if I believe its *possible*. In my life it's never paid to bet on the rich white guy backed my mega-corporations as the victim.

By all means, go with the rich ecru woman whose testimony is falling apart at the seams, and who didn't even put up a good acting job on the stand.

She's a Kyle Rittenhouse weepy faker.

She may be richer and more famous than us but compared to Johnny Depp? The guy with full time private security? Seriously?


And spends 10 grand a month on wine?
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
