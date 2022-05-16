 Skip to content
(NPR)   How to fight back against FOMO   (npr.org) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TF is only $5, kids
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Smoke some weed and chill the fark out.
 
cleek
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Turn 50
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Knee in the groin?
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Accept that you will not be present for most things that happen in the world and whatever you think you're missing didn't matter that much anyway.
 
ar393
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Don't be poor.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Didn't NPR used to be a respected news source. Or was I just fooled by all the middle aged white liberals wearing black turtlenecks?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Watch netflix, NO FOMO!
 
cwheelie
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
FOMO NOMO with a HOMO in NOHO cause YOLO
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Staying in on a Friday night feels like a good idea - you could really use the "alone time" after a busy week - until you get on Instagram. You see your friends having a blast at that cool bar you've been wanting to try, then comes a post from a buddy from college snuggling with their adorable new rescue dog and you start watching another friend's story before they set out on an exciting road trip.


I don't use Instagram, quit drinking, don't have any friends, and often don't know which day of the week it is.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
step 1: recognize the vast majority of people are totally ignorant dumb arse behaving as just reactionary animals.

done in one.

cause as soon a that is your reality, of course nothing the dumb arses are doing is anything to worry you are missing out on. Whatever it is, of course it's dumbarse chit, you ain't missing nothing.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Just get used to missing out, being always the last, always being the loser, not getting what you want, always having the disadvantage, not having enough to get something. Get used to disappointment. Once you're used to that kind of life, you'll never have to worry about missing out on anything because you expect it already.
 
chewd
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I had no idea FOMO was a thing.

Guess ive been missing out.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
There's a whole raft of 'reality' programming out there - Hoarders to Cops to Springer back in the day to "awful council-estate ASBOs on benefits" (the UK has a *lot* of shows like that) all designed to make you go "well, Jesus, I don't know what I'm worried about then".
 
12349876
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TheSubjunctive: There's a whole raft of 'reality' programming out there - Hoarders to Cops to Springer back in the day to "awful council-estate ASBOs on benefits" (the UK has a *lot* of shows like that) all designed to make you go "well, Jesus, I don't know what I'm worried about then".


You can always be worried about the baggage retrieval system they've got at Heathrow.
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

chewd: I had no idea FOMO was a thing.

Guess ive been missing out.


Yeah, right there with you.  It's sure not a thing for me.
 
God's Hobo Penis [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Just get used to missing out, being always the last, always being the loser, not getting what you want, always having the disadvantage, not having enough to get something. Get used to disappointment. Once you're used to that kind of life, you'll never have to worry about missing out on anything because you expect it already.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jesterling
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cleek: Turn 50


shiat I started going full hermit in my late 20s, no ragerts.

/dear god, I've wasted nearly 20 years here
 
ayrlander [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: TF is only $5, kids


$10, but who's counting?
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Jesterling: /dear god, I've wasted nearly 20 years here


"wasted" or "not missed out"?

/why yes, the glass is half full
//fill 'er up some more please bartender
 
sleze
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
When I was in my early twenties, I had to fight off Fomos because,while I was in great physical shape, I was into girls.  But since I got older, I don't have problems fight them off...
 
ifky
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Step the first- don't use social media
Step the second- there is always an active fark thread to hang out in
Step the third- profit?
 
trippdogg
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
1. just take on far more risk than you're in fact willing to take on. it's a proven #winner
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I didn't think Farkers ever left the house
I really don't think this is a problem here.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I took my first step in fighting FOMO, by not reading the article.
 
