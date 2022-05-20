 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Military deaths - oh, and Native American genocide - happened so that we can be free to worship Jesus in America   (twitter.com) divider line
71
    More: Asinine, shot  
•       •       •

1206 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 May 2022 at 1:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



71 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody was fleeing the atheists of Europe
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some of the Founders have looked upon this land as New Canaan where everything that was here before must be killed before God to allow for the flourishing of the New Zion.
 
cabbyman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Totally worth it...
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blood sacrifice? I'm totally OK with throwing that away, personally.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

[iFrame https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-1&features=eyJ0ZndfZXhwZXJpbWVudHNfY29va2llX2V4cGlyYXRpb24iOnsiYnVja2V0IjoxMjA5NjAwLCJ2ZXJzaW9uIjpudWxsfSwidGZ3X3NlbnNpdGl2ZV9tZWRpYV9pbnRlcnN0aXRpYWxfMTM5NjMiOnsiYnVja2V0IjoiaW50ZXJzdGl0aWFsIiwidmVyc2lvbiI6bnVsbH0sInRmd190d2VldF9yZXN1bHRfbWlncmF0aW9uXzEzOTc5Ijp7ImJ1Y2tldCI6InR3ZWV0X3Jlc3VsdCIsInZlcnNpb24iOm51bGx9fQ%3D%3D&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1527626657141559296&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com%2Fcomments%2F12356625%2FMilitary-deaths-oh-Native-American-genocide-happened-so-that-we-can-be-free-to-worship-Jesus-in-America&sessionId=208d32943f88623f66ac171b0b0753960e2c307b&siteScreenName=fark&theme=light&widgetsVersion=c8fe9736dd6fb%3A1649830956492&width=550px]


Holy fruck! Where do these farking crazy people come from?!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember when I said that Christianity wasn't going to stop until they toppled democracy and y'all laughed and laughed and laughed....
Sigh.
Good times, huh? So anyway....yeah. Turns out I was right.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only Squanto had the same attitude todays GQP
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildsnowllama
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My ancestors were death marched from their fishing grounds around the Great Lakes to Oklahoma.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Holy fruck! Where do these farking crazy people come from?!


But why are you surprised? We've only been telling you about this exact problem now for 20 years.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Kandiss"

*eyetwitch*
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fiddlehead: "Kandiss"

*eyetwitch*


Wrong part. It goes Kandiss Nuts.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And Jesus said, "When you dance, split into men and women.  Everyone have the face of a vampire, especially the woman in the middle.  And as always, put the black people in the back and draw them with HUGE lips."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

strathmeyer: Nobody was fleeing the atheists of Europe


I mean, according to the Puritans, they might as well have been. Allowing people to celebrate Christmas with parties? Why don't you just sacrifice babies to Baphomet while you're at it?
 
APO_Buddha [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildsnowllama: My ancestors were death marched from their fishing grounds around the Great Lakes to Oklahoma.


I teach/work at a University in Illinois. One of the things I cover is how white people tossed murdered the local tribes off their lands.

Me: "Where do you think the Peoria Tribe currently calls home?"
Student: "Peoria, Illinois?"
Me: "Nope. They were marched/killed all the way to Miami, Oklahoma."
 
APO_Buddha [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: strathmeyer: Nobody was fleeing the atheists of Europe

I mean, according to the Puritans, they might as well have been. Allowing people to celebrate Christmas with parties? Why don't you just sacrifice babies to Baphomet while you're at it?


Because blood freezes in the winter when doing sacrifices. Everyone knows that.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: And Jesus said, "When you dance, split into men and women.  Everyone have the face of a vampire, especially the woman in the middle.  And as always, put the black people in the back and draw them with HUGE lips."

[Fark user image 850x566]


Sucks to be the short fat bald guy.  He better own the colony general store or he ain't gettin' shiat outa this dance.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Original: Original Tweet:

Holy fruck! Where do these farking crazy people come from?!

th.bing.comView Full Size

High School history class.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: And Jesus said, "When you dance, split into men and women.  Everyone have the face of a vampire, especially the woman in the middle.  And as always, put the black people in the back and draw them with HUGE lips."

[Fark user image 850x566]


Wow, how did they already know the dance from Thriller?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: [Fark user image 425x291]


Next lesson is on the generous jobs program the colonists and Europeans set up in Africa. Free room and board, the chance to learn a skill, and see the world. Those lucky duckies!
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Why don't you just sacrifice babies to Baphomet while you're at it?


Baphomet prefers to deal in cash or securities. The resale value of kids souls is pretty low, and the christians are about to flood the market and further devalue the post mortem soul trade.
Um...or so I heard.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

APO_Buddha: Martian_Astronomer: strathmeyer: Nobody was fleeing the atheists of Europe

I mean, according to the Puritans, they might as well have been. Allowing people to celebrate Christmas with parties? Why don't you just sacrifice babies to Baphomet while you're at it?

Because blood freezes in the winter when doing sacrifices. Everyone knows that.


No it doesn't.
Uh...you know what? Never mind.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
askideas.comView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The First Amendment right, which is the right to worship Jesus freely. That's why we have a country. That's why we have Georgia. That's why we had our founding fathers come over here and destroy American Indians' homes, and their land. They took it. Look at what they went through, the Native Americans, for sacrifice, for us to have the freedom we have today."

Holy shiat. That's a new level of stupid. And she's running for governor of Georgia
 
funzyr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This tweet was brought to you by the letters W, T, and F
 
wildsnowllama
‘’ 1 hour ago  

APO_Buddha: wildsnowllama: My ancestors were death marched from their fishing grounds around the Great Lakes to Oklahoma.

I teach/work at a University in Illinois. One of the things I cover is how white people tossed murdered the local tribes off their lands.

Me: "Where do you think the Peoria Tribe currently calls home?"
Student: "Peoria, Illinois?"
Me: "Nope. They were marched/killed all the way to Miami, Oklahoma."


I'm a member of the Potawatomi.
 
mjg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Freedom to own slaves and not pay taxes.
/thank you George Carlin


George Carlin on freedom in America
Youtube zJHkvcVwjTc
 
Primum non nocere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They came from the Netherlands because they knew they could burn witches unfettered.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

funzyr: This tweet was brought to you by the letters W, T, and F


G, Q, and P.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjg: Freedom to own slaves and not pay taxes.
/thank you George Carlin


[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/zJHkvcVwjTc]


Why are you posting alt-right comedians?
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Founding Fathers? The guys who wrote the Constitution? The Unitarians who believed in a Creator, not anything specific? Including the one guy who literally cut up a Bible, took out all the hocus pocus mumbo jumbo and carried his own version of the Bible? Those guys were born here. They had slaves and didn't want to pay taxes on their profit so they went to war. Standard Republican Jesus stuff, really.

No, she must be referring to the Puritans ... who were kicked out several countries for wanting to practice Sharia Law and burn
pagans and be weird. She doesn't want to practice Sharia Law, does she?

The natives came here to worship Jesus? Some converted to avoid being killed! That's pretty stupid to say. Perhaps she misspoke.

Just what the hell is she talking about. Ooooh I get it! She still believes in fairy tales, American Jesus saving Christmas, the enslaved people had it great, every poor man is just a down on his luck millionaire. Or she's pushing fairy tales. Either way, (I'm trying to avoid calling her stupid) she is incredibly wrong.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: And Jesus said, "When you dance, split into men and women.  Everyone have the face of a vampire, especially the woman in the middle.  And as always, put the black people in the back and draw them with HUGE lips."


When you at the party and someone puts on Thriller

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
clovercat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's amazing how well a control campaign invented by the Romans has endured. Titus Flavius would be so amused.

CAESAR'S MESSIAH: The Roman Conspiracy to Invent Jesus - OFFICIAL VERSION
Youtube zmEScIUcvz0
 
noitsnot
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

APO_Buddha: wildsnowllama: My ancestors were death marched from their fishing grounds around the Great Lakes to Oklahoma.

I teach/work at a University in Illinois. One of the things I cover is how white people tossed murdered the local tribes off their lands.

Me: "Where do you think the Peoria Tribe currently calls home?"
Student: "Peoria, Illinois?"
Me: "Nope. They were marched/killed all the way to Miami, Oklahoma."


I think it's stretching it a little to say that anybody thought there are still any Indians in Illinois?   It's just Chicagoland, and then a broad expanse of farmers with hairy ears.
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
As I recall, nobody was stopping the Puritans from worshipping Jesus in England. Their form of Christianity was chastised and hated on for being too strict which is why they said "Well, we'll go make our own country then with absolutely no hookers or blackjack whatsoever." I mean, they were called the PURITANS because they believed that the then-current English church wasn't doing enough to distance itself from Catholic practices and wanted to "purify" it.

And to mention the native Americans in terms of "sacrifices" is just absolutely galling. Sure, we brought them Christianity but also, you know, stole their land, murdered them, constantly broke treaties, and forced them into reservations while also begetting them with disease.

Read a book you farking loon.
 
discoballer
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: strathmeyer: Nobody was fleeing the atheists of Europe

I mean, according to the Puritans, they might as well have been. Allowing people to celebrate Christmas with parties? Why don't you just sacrifice babies to Baphomet while you're at it?


Everyone thought, "lol, let's have the religious extremists go across the ocean and start some colonies. What's the worst that could happen?" 😓
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: [Fark user image 425x291]


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hahaha oh wait she is a candidate for Ga Governor? And she wants to destroy the Georgia Guidestones? She's afraid of some stones? I thought she was a regular ignorant person so I was being nice. Now I see she.DOES want to practice Sharia/Theocratic Law. She is a stupid ass b*tch seeking power. Fark her dumb ass. You'll never be MY Governor, stupid. The inanimate Guidestones provide more value to the world than you ever will.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cleek
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Not sure I'd expect much more from the woman who has this as her pinned tweet:

I am the ONLY candidate bold enough to stand up to the Luciferian Cabal. Elect me Governor of Georgia, and I will bring the Satanic Regime to its knees- and DEMOLISH the Georgia Guidestones. Join me in my fight to #TearThemDown!https://twitter.com/KandissTaylor/status/1521132865618071555
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I do admire how she's distilled conservative thought into a higher concentration.   David Brooks is too wordy.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

wildsnowllama: My ancestors were death marched from their fishing grounds around the Great Lakes to Oklahoma.


My ancestors were hung in Salem.  Ain't Christianity great! :)
 
Gough
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: [Fark user image image 425x291]


That appears to be a Canajun history book, based on the use of "First Nations".
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Hahaha oh wait she is a candidate for Ga Governor? And she wants to destroy the Georgia Guidestones? She's afraid of some stones? I thought she was a regular ignorant person so I was being nice. Now I see she.DOES want to practice Sharia/Theocratic Law. She is a stupid ass b*tch seeking power. Fark her dumb ass. You'll never be MY Governor, stupid. The inanimate Guidestones provide more value to the world than you ever will.

[Fark user image 425x458]


What do you think is binding her to her human form? If she manages to get people to destroy the stones, she'll be set free to destroy the world!
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

The Southern Dandy: wildsnowllama: My ancestors were death marched from their fishing grounds around the Great Lakes to Oklahoma.

My ancestors were hung in Salem.  Ain't Christianity great! :)


You mean "hanged"?

/They said you was hung...
//...and they was right!
 
dennysgod
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Let me see if I can dissect this word salad: the Founding Fathers, who were born here, came to America to worship Jesus. So I guess they left for a while, found they couldn't worship Jesus wherever they were, and then came back.

Also, Native Americans, who came to the Americas between 30,000 and 10,000 years before the birth of Christ, also came here to worship Jesus, who didn't exist yet. I guess they just wanted a really, REALLY big head start.  Good for them!

Finally, our fighting forces also came here to worship Jesus. Again, I guess they left, found out wherever they were Jesus was a big no-no, so they came back.

Did I miss anything? Oh yeah, her point.  I don't get it.
 
hammettman
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
At first glance, I think, holy shiat, she is so farking stupid.
Then I see that she is a candidate for governor of Georgia.
The same Georgia that also sent us MTG.
She's not leading, but anything can happen.
*backs into hedge*
 
Displayed 50 of 71 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.