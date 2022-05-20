 Skip to content
(WRAL)   Old news: Wells Fargo opened fake accounts. New News: Wells Fargo staged fake job interviews   (wral.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't know how they're still in business. It's one scandal after another with them. "Scandal" is not even the right word, just out and out breaking the law. Real evil stuff too.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They got the idea from the NFL.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they operate ANY legitimate business, or is it all fraud?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And this just broke today. Wells Fargo breaking the law trifecta in play:

Wells Fargo Advisors fined $7 million as SEC probes failures in money-laundering oversight

https://www.nbcnews.com/business/corporations/wells-fargo-advisors-fined-7-million-sec-anti-money-laundering-probe-rcna29789
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, it worked for the NFL!
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the_rhino: Do they operate ANY legitimate business, or is it all fraud?


Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even Goldman Sachs is more legit than this..And they are the scum of the Earth...
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has anyone mentioned the NFL yet, because this sounds like the NFL...
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like my old Kaiser department where we had to cancel all vacations and sick days for 5 years but somehow they were never able to hire a single person despite interviews
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Big Four banks need to be broken up into their pre-merger components.
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm beginning to believe that Jim Hardie was the last honest person working for Wells Fargo.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Wells Fargo representative commented "We don't talk about Bruno"
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: Hey, it worked for the NFL!


There aren't nearly enough white or female players. It's like the NFL doesn't care about diversity at all.
 
StrandedInAZ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone still banking with Wells Fargo after all the other things they've been caught doing deserves to get scammed and ripped off. I can't think of a single reason not to use a credit union or small community bank. My credit union allows me to access it from more ATMs than any of the big banks have. I just don't understand people who bank with Wells Fargo.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When my brother died we found out he had a safety deposit box at WF...it took us weeks to get permission to open it. We had to threaten legal action.

BTW  WF stands for Well, FUCK!
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: Arkanaut: Hey, it worked for the NFL!

There aren't nearly enough white or female players. It's like the NFL doesn't care about diversity at all.


Well, that's not wrong.
Or to be precise, not even wrong.
 
KB202
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
To be fair, I use banks for my own fake job interviews for practice before I go to interview the companies I really want to work for.
 
bughunter
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Yet they whine all the time about being mistrusted and reviled.

Have they tried NOT behaving like Milburn F*cking Drysdale?
 
bughunter
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Also, whenever a Libertarian starts going off about "rational actors" and "free market innovations," point them to Wells Fargo.

When bankers or stock brokers talk about "innovation," they really mean "fraud that's not illegal yet."
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Has anyone mentioned the NFL yet, because this sounds like the NFL...


The NFL is essentially the plantation system with a weird shaped ball...

One rich white guy gets his biggest (n-gong) field workers to go against his rich white plantation owning neighbors biggest (n-gong) workers..And all the local crackers and sharecroppers can pay a fee to watch..

That's the NFL in a nutshell...

Football went from a frat boy grab-ass game..To be the epitome of plantation competition in about 50 years..
 
the_rhino
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Walker: And this just broke today. Wells Fargo breaking the law trifecta in play:

Wells Fargo Advisors fined $7 million as SEC probes failures in money-laundering oversight

https://www.nbcnews.com/business/corporations/wells-fargo-advisors-fined-7-million-sec-anti-money-laundering-probe-rcna29789


Do they even notice a fine that low?
 
Watubi
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
CEOs need to start going to prison.  Or, in the very least, corporations need to have "prison terms".  If they get a five year sentence, that means 5 year fine of all revenue and halt stock trading for the entire "prison term".  If corporations can't be held accountable by fines, let them be accountable to shareholders.
 
dustman81
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Walker: I don't know how they're still in business. It's one scandal after another with them. "Scandal" is not even the right word, just out and out breaking the law. Real evil stuff too.


chitownmike
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

the_rhino: Do they operate ANY legitimate business, or is it all fraud?


Well, it's all fraud but only some of it is fraud fraud. There a fine line, just like with rape
 
chitownmike
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Walker: And this just broke today. Wells Fargo breaking the law trifecta in play:

Wells Fargo Advisors fined $7 million as SEC probes failures in money-laundering oversight

https://www.nbcnews.com/business/corporations/wells-fargo-advisors-fined-7-million-sec-anti-money-laundering-probe-rcna29789


oOoOO, 7 mil, that'll show em
 
bughunter
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dustman81: Walker: I don't know how they're still in business. It's one scandal after another with them. "Scandal" is not even the right word, just out and out breaking the law. Real evil stuff too.

Wells Fargo's secret motto is like the opposite of Google's (now forlorn) motto.

"Don't not be evil."
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
OgreMagi
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Wells Fargo is the very definition of a toxic corporation.  If corporations are people, then it's time to implement the death penalty.  Break up the business and sell off the parts to the highest bidder.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Wells Fargo is the very definition of a toxic corporation.  If corporations are people, then it's time to implement the death penalty.  Break up the business and sell off the parts to the highest bidder.


That's how we got here
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
05_Wells Fargo Wagon
Youtube g8LHlJSBkg0
 
Sleeper_agent [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"even though the decision had already been made to give the job to another candidate"

This happens in every place everywhere.

They have to interview people to make it look legit.  Herb's nephew already has the job.

(Herb's nephew is not that bad, Herb is a real dick though).
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: "even though the decision had already been made to give the job to another candidate"

This happens in every place everywhere.


Yep. Years ago my brother tried to get a job with the town. Found out later the job had been filled by some other employee's kid before the job ad was even posted. They just had to go through the motions of interviewing people.
 
