(MSN)   In the past 21 days Elon Musk has lost $100,000,000,000. Almost half of his entire fortune
83
83 Comments
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ehhhh, kind of fuzzy math there.

What we do know is that Elon agreed to buy Twitter, the Twitter board has his balls in a vice and he has to find a why to back out now while saving face
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rwa2play: Ehhhh, kind of fuzzy math there.

What we do know is that Elon agreed to buy Twitter, the Twitter board has his balls in a vice and he has to find a why to back out now while saving face


Elon thought he was the con man here.  It turns out the Twitter board out conned him.  They're not going to let him keep the $1 billion back-out fee.  In fact it sounds like they're positively giddy at getting a free billion dollars.  I know I would be.  It's popcorn time.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ohwellanyway.jpg
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wake me when he's living under a bridge, and trying to trade his body for wine money.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this mean he can's afford to complete the building of his secret volcano lair?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a twat.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And it couldn't happen to a more deserving guy.
 
Zenith
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he's only that rich (or was) cos Tesla was so over valued.
he'll still be fabulously wealthy when it's at a sensible value
 
iaazathot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was assured that Elon Musk was simultaneously the most richest, smartest, handsomest man ever and at the same time unable to produce cash, while also being the genius manipulator of tax laws, while not being able to pay taxes on an income he didn't receive. So, this can't be true.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, if Musk is going to follow in TFG**'s footsteps to power and presidency, he is going to have to bankrupt a corporation or two.
It's a long way to the top if you want to,,,
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zenith: he's only that rich (or was) cos Tesla was so over valued.
he'll still be fabulously wealthy when it's at a sensible value


Probably true. Nobody is expecting Elon Musk to go flat broke.
But he's about to learn a very expensive lesson about limitations.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess I'll have to retire this one...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This image is even funnier since Twitter will wind up owning Tesla at the current rate.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Musk also dismissed reports, which surfaced last night, that he had sexually harassed a flight attendant on a private jet in 2016 as "utterly untrue", saying it was a "politically motivated hit piece" and adding there was "a lot more to this story."

"Yeah, she wanted to see the D. When you're famous they let you do it."
 
Zenith
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: Zenith: he's only that rich (or was) cos Tesla was so over valued.
he'll still be fabulously wealthy when it's at a sensible value

Probably true. Nobody is expecting Elon Musk to go flat broke.
But he's about to learn a very expensive lesson about limitations.


he'll hopefully shut the fark up a bit
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even rich people eventually have to face the consequences of their actions.
There's no escaping karma.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cbsnews1.cbsistatic.comView Full Size


He's cozying up to the American right because they seem to actually LIKE people who sexually assault and harass others. But what they don't do is buy electric cars as often.

So, in order to salvage something of his personal reputation (at least with a very vocal minority of Americans) he's turning his brand toxic to his main customers.

/TonyStarkNotAGreatPlan.gif
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zenith: Weaver95: Zenith: he's only that rich (or was) cos Tesla was so over valued.
he'll still be fabulously wealthy when it's at a sensible value

Probably true. Nobody is expecting Elon Musk to go flat broke.
But he's about to learn a very expensive lesson about limitations.

he'll hopefully shut the fark up a bit


If he doesn't, then he gets to pay out even more money.
Doubling down costs him cash.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All on paper, and without actual backup.

No wonder he loves Trump. Scumbag business, sexual harassment, and bankrupting themselves.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's that? Sad Trombone isn't available?
How about Tiny Violin? No?
So who do we get?
Two Inch Pianist? I guess he'll have to do.
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zenith: Weaver95: Zenith: he's only that rich (or was) cos Tesla was so over valued.
he'll still be fabulously wealthy when it's at a sensible value

Probably true. Nobody is expecting Elon Musk to go flat broke.
But he's about to learn a very expensive lesson about limitations.

he'll hopefully shut the fark up a bit


A guy as desperate for attention and validation as him? Unlikely.

Besides, he can't manipulate the market if he's silent, and that's one of his hobbies.
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That number...just...lost that money?  Where'd it go?

Just for play sake, if that money was to be evenly distributed based on the latest census numbers, 303.49 to every US resident (pop 329.5 million).

or

$2,352.94 to each person living below the poverty line.

But, no, it's just gone.  *poof*

Just a fanciful post with numbers; in the end it's his money and he can do what he wants.
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's pretty clear that he did all of this to get ahead of the sexual misconduct allegations before they were made public. Now he can claim that the LiBrUl MeDiA iS pErSeCuTiNg HiM
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhoGAS: That number...just...lost that money?  Where'd it go?

Just for play sake, if that money was to be evenly distributed based on the latest census numbers, 303.49 to every US resident (pop 329.5 million).

or

$2,352.94 to each person living below the poverty line.

But, no, it's just gone.  *poof*

Just a fanciful post with numbers; in the end it's his money and he can do what he wants.


42.5 million below poverty line...sorry, no edit.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: Even rich people eventually have to face the consequences of their actions.
There's no escaping karma.


Ehhhh... I think we could post a long list of American robber barons, oligarchs, and demagogues who never fell prey to such a fate. Folks who harmed a lot of other people throughout their lives and died in wealth and comfort, receiving the best medical care our civilization has to offer, surrounded by loved ones, after a long life.

Karma never caught up to Rush Limbaugh. Karma never caught up to David Koch, and it will almost certainly never be any trouble to Charles either.
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Rwa2play: Ehhhh, kind of fuzzy math there.

What we do know is that Elon agreed to buy Twitter, the Twitter board has his balls in a vice and he has to find a why to back out now while saving face

Elon thought he was the con man here.  It turns out the Twitter board out conned him.  They're not going to let him keep the $1 billion back-out fee.  In fact it sounds like they're positively giddy at getting a free billion dollars.  I know I would be.  It's popcorn time.


With that billion they might actually be able to report a profit this year!

/Jokes
//Jokes like Elon Musk
///Threes
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: Even rich people eventually have to face the consequences of their actions.
There's no escaping karma.


The part we want is: when rich people face karma more often than the rest of us.
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zenith: he's only that rich (or was) cos Tesla was so over valued.
he'll still be fabulously wealthy when it's at a sensible value


Counterpoint:

That's still not a sensible value.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kryptoknightmare: It's pretty clear that he did all of this to get ahead of the sexual misconduct allegations before they were made public. Now he can claim that the LiBrUl MeDiA iS pErSeCuTiNg HiM


If so, them musk overextended himself and hurt his cash flow to gain... nothing. This has been a lose/lose/lose scenario for him.
He would have been better off just paying off the victims and having them sign an NDA.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iaazathot: I was assured that Elon Musk was simultaneously the most richest, smartest, handsomest man ever and at the same time unable to produce cash, while also being the genius manipulator of tax laws, while not being able to pay taxes on an income he didn't receive. So, this can't be true.


Well said and all truthy.
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: Musk also dismissed reports, which surfaced last night, that he had sexually harassed a flight attendant on a private jet in 2016 as "utterly untrue", saying it was a "politically motivated hit piece" and adding there was "a lot more to this story."

"Yeah, she wanted to see the D. When you're famous they let you do it."


"It was a business transaction! I offered money! How is that not a compliment? It was overpriced anyways and they were not real, there was too much silicone!"
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: [cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com image 850x478]

He's cozying up to the American right because they seem to actually LIKE people who sexually assault and harass others. But what they don't do is buy electric cars as often.

So, in order to salvage something of his personal reputation (at least with a very vocal minority of Americans) he's turning his brand toxic to his main customers.

/TonyStarkNotAGreatPlan.gif


The main customers that represent a larger portion of the actual population.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Rwa2play: Ehhhh, kind of fuzzy math there.

What we do know is that Elon agreed to buy Twitter, the Twitter board has his balls in a vice and he has to find a why to back out now while saving face

Elon thought he was the con man here.  It turns out the Twitter board out conned him.  They're not going to let him keep the $1 billion back-out fee.  In fact it sounds like they're positively giddy at getting a free billion dollars.  I know I would be.  It's popcorn time.


Dumb stupid f*ck should have just stayed in Texas and played with his model rockets, but NNNNNNOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO! He just HAD to act like his own media persona.

Now everyone can see that he's just another moron who won the uterus lottery. Now Tesla stock is tanking, his attempt to turn Twitter into 8Chan Jr is falling apart, and his little "suck my peeny for a pony" pickup routine has been outed.

At the rate things are going, all we need next are Starlink satellites to start deorbiting into populated areas.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gosh, if only that had been paid in taxes.
 
bbcard1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: [cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com image 850x478]

He's cozying up to the American right because they seem to actually LIKE people who sexually assault and harass others.

/TonyStarkNotAGreatPlan.gi

I couldn't agree more that it's strictly a Republican problem.


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

WhoGAS: That number...just...lost that money?  Where'd it go?


It didn't actually exist. It's not actual money he had, it's the value of his stocks and holdings.

Not a good analogy for a number of reasons (and I'm sure some people will step in to say why!), but I'll still roll with it: If I had some collectible that was worth $100, then the value increased to $500, then went back down to $200, I didn't actually lose $300, I lost a potential $300. That $300 wasn't really in my pocket and wouldn't be until I cashed out, it was just a number attached to an investment.

Of course, the ultra rich make this work for themselves because they use their on-paper wealth to borrow huge sums, which can then be used for profitable ventures without much out-of-pocket costs.

That $500 collectible doesn't do shiat for you until you sell it, but if you've got $500 million in stocks in your portfolio, you can make a lot of things happen for yourself.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

bbcard1: mongbiohazard: [cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com image 850x478]

He's cozying up to the American right because they seem to actually LIKE people who sexually assault and harass others.

/TonyStarkNotAGreatPlan.gi

I couldn't agree more that it's strictly a Republican problem.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x566]


No one under 40 has ever voted for Bill.

Let that sink in Boomer
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Now everyone can see that he's just another moron who won the uterus lottery. Now Tesla stock is tanking, his attempt to turn Twitter into 8Chan Jr is falling apart, and his little "suck my peeny for a pony" pickup routine has been outed.


And he may crash out a whole lot of the stock market (between tech stocks, Tesla, even crypto to some degree) on the way.  Not that it wasn't a recession in the making before, but in a "straw that broke the camel's back" sort of way.
 
deanis
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

bbcard1: mongbiohazard: [cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com image 850x478]

He's cozying up to the American right because they seem to actually LIKE people who sexually assault and harass others.

/TonyStarkNotAGreatPlan.gi

I couldn't agree more that it's strictly a Republican problem.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x566]


When will you morons learn? IF HE"S GUILTY, THEN FRY HIS ASS TOO. WE DO NOT STICK UP FOR SEXUAL DEVIANTS. You guys do. You always have.

now fark off
 
thornhill
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Rwa2play: Ehhhh, kind of fuzzy math there.

What we do know is that Elon agreed to buy Twitter, the Twitter board has his balls in a vice and he has to find a why to back out now while saving face

Elon thought he was the con man here.  It turns out the Twitter board out conned him.  They're not going to let him keep the $1 billion back-out fee.  In fact it sounds like they're positively giddy at getting a free billion dollars.  I know I would be.  It's popcorn time.


Sigh. I'll say this for the last time: The $1 billion fee only comes into play if the deal dies because of something Musk cannot control, like his finance collapsing.

What he's facing is far more serious: breach of contract. And Twitter could sue him to complete the deal. Musk's only defense is to claim Twitter massively defrauded him, which he's trying to do. But that argument is weakened because he rushed the due diligence.

And that's why Twitter has him by the balls -- they have a contract with Musk that cannot be easily broken.
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Marcus Aurelius: Rwa2play: Ehhhh, kind of fuzzy math there.

What we do know is that Elon agreed to buy Twitter, the Twitter board has his balls in a vice and he has to find a why to back out now while saving face

Elon thought he was the con man here.  It turns out the Twitter board out conned him.  They're not going to let him keep the $1 billion back-out fee.  In fact it sounds like they're positively giddy at getting a free billion dollars.  I know I would be.  It's popcorn time.

Dumb stupid f*ck should have just stayed in Texas and played with his model rockets, but NNNNNNOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO! He just HAD to act like his own media persona.


Someone said in a thread yesterday that if they had billions, you'd never hear from them.

Hell yes to that.

I fart around on Fark because I'm a working stiff with time to kill. If I had the financial wherewithal to do anything, the last damn thing I'd be doing is looking for cheerleaders on Twitter or whatever. Dear lord, if you've got access to billions, go live a legendary and PRIVATE life!

Most of the uber top tier elite, we don't know who they are. Musk, Bezos, Gates, those guys are exceptions.

There's a reason for that.
 
virgo47
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: Weaver95: Even rich people eventually have to face the consequences of their actions.
There's no escaping karma.

The part we want is: when rich people face karma more often than the rest of us.


If karma was real, they wouldn't be rich.
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That's why I take my pay in real money, not fake money.
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
LOL! The promise of future money...
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

bbcard1: mongbiohazard: [cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com image 850x478]

He's cozying up to the American right because they seem to actually LIKE people who sexually assault and harass others.

/TonyStarkNotAGreatPlan.gi

I couldn't agree more that it's strictly a Republican problem.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x566]


Thanks for the hot take from Derp Mountain.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Good.

He's now challenging the "flight attendant" masseuse to describe his junk:

https://www.cnn.com/2022/05/20/tech/elon-musk-sexual-harassment-denies-allegations/index.html

Can someone please kick this asswad in the nuts?
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Probably true. Nobody is expecting Elon Musk to go flat broke.
But he's about to learn a very expensive lesson about limitations.


He's not going to learn sh*t from this.  As long as he has his businesses and his remaining billions, any amount he loses falls into the category of acceptable losses because he'll eventually recoup it all.

The ultra-rich only learn lessons when those lessons resulted in destitution, which doesn't happen all that frequently.
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Zenith: he's only that rich (or was) cos Tesla was so over valued.
he'll still be fabulously wealthy when it's at a sensible value


What's a sensible value? Like I said in the other thread, it's lost half its value from all time high earlier this year and it STILL has a P/E ratio of 90 with about a gazillion new EVs hitting the market in the next 1000 days. It's still priced like TSLA will sell every car sold in the world. For years. Toyota's PE is 8. Ford's is 10. GM's is 6. VW is 4. Honda is 6. People say all kinds of bullshiat about TSLA's other lines of business but 81 percent of TSLA revenue last year came from selling cars. They are a car company.
 
