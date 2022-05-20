 Skip to content
Buffalo 911 dispatcher who hung up on Tops supermarket employee because she was whispering during the shooting spree is set to be fired
    Followup, Morality, Dispatcher, 9-1-1  
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
".....Yyyes?"
 
Farkomatic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm calling bullshiat on this story.
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

little big man: [Fark user image 640x480]


AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
.....hopefully out of a cannon pointed towards the Sun.

Bet she won't be whispering when that happens.
 
bthom37
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Eh, gonna say there's a whiff of sacrificial lamb to this firing to give someone to blame besides the cops who said he wasn't a threat after threatening to shoot up the school.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Thereby solving systemic racism in America forever.
 
Mambo Bananapatch [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Farkomatic: I'm calling bullshiat on this story.


Curious, which part and why?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mambo Bananapatch: Farkomatic: I'm calling bullshiat on this story.

Curious, which part and why?


Isn't there audio?
 
turboke
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
At this rate, they may as well assume that every call they can't clearly understand is a mass shooting.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Mambo Bananapatch: Farkomatic: I'm calling bullshiat on this story.

Curious, which part and why?

Isn't there audio?


All 911 calls are recorded.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Farkomatic: I'm calling bullshiat on this story.


You think she got promoted?  Could be
 
Sgt. Expendable [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Mambo Bananapatch: Farkomatic: I'm calling bullshiat on this story.

Curious, which part and why?

Isn't there audio?


I don't know if it's out publicly but yes, all 911 calls are recorded.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ToastmasterGeneral: little big man: [Fark user image 640x480]

[Fark user image 259x194]


But that's the real number:

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The White 18-year-old accused in the shooting has pleaded not guilty to a first-degree murder charge.

Yeah no, you filmed yourself doing it shiathead.
 
I Browse [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Apparently, you can also text 911 instead of calling them. I had to look it up because I didn't know that. Useful info to remember if we're ever in this situation.
 
undernova
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Assuming dispatcher's being fired because they broke a cardinal rule of the job: take the call seriously, even if you know you don't have Prince Albert in a can.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Public Enemy 911 Is A Joke (Audio)
Youtube AXHeTt2XV38

True on so many levels here ...
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

bthom37: Eh, gonna say there's a whiff of sacrificial lamb to this firing to give someone to blame besides the cops who said he wasn't a threat after threatening to shoot up the school.


Around here it's the school and the mental health offices that make that call not the police.  The police can't keep a kid out of school.
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
While I was not a 911 dispatcher, I was a alarm dispatcher. There were a few alarm calls where I answered and heard people being beaten, or the homeowner/business owners had no idea why the alarm went off.

I stayed on the line with them, and immediately alerted my cubicle buddy to hop on the account to call the non 911 number and verbally tell the 911 dispatcher that I verified a break-in or an incident happened where the person couldn't 100% verify a false alarm.

I always always told my customers if they needed to stay in place, to get small, hide, don't make a sound. I would tell them if help arrived. I NEVER invalidated their fears. The scary ones were the ones that were getting violently beaten and I couldn't help. Police arrived immediately, but the suspect was out so quickly they didn't get them.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I Browse: Apparently, you can also text 911 instead of calling them. I had to look it up because I didn't know that. Useful info to remember if we're ever in this situation.


YOU: help I'm in danger my location is ...

911: New phone who dis?
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: Thereby solving systemic racism in America forever.


ONCE AND FOREVER.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bthom37: Eh, gonna say there's a whiff of sacrificial lamb to this firing to give someone to blame besides the cops who said he wasn't a threat after threatening to shoot up the school.


Seems to be some ass covering shuffle, but if true, that was definitely piss poor training and handling of the situation.
 
clintster [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Maybe she's just one of those low talkers.
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

undernova: Assuming dispatcher's being fired because they broke a cardinal rule of the job: take the call seriously, even if you know you don't have Prince Albert in a can.


That's for the dispatcher. Officers could go on a murderous rampage and still have a job. They have an I-feared-for-my-life card to play.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I want to understand the logic of: Why you whispering?
Maybe listen and find out?

/
I have to ask, 911 digging Reps for call length and this one was already in trouble for it?
 
Sgt. Expendable [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

I Browse: Apparently, you can also text 911 instead of calling them. I had to look it up because I didn't know that. Useful info to remember if we're ever in this situation.


Careful, not all 911 dispatch centers have that capability. Also they can't automatically pull your location. And if you're roaming it may not work even if the dispatch center has the ability to do it.
 
LL316
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Farkomatic: I'm calling bullshiat on this story.


So she's a crisis actor?
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
She was previously asked give up, step, step down.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: .....hopefully out of a cannon pointed towards the Sun.

Bet she won't be whispering when that happens.


Username checks out.
 
colon_pow
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
biden likes to whisper.
we should fire him!
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Farkomatic: I'm calling bullshiat on this story.


Oh you do, huh?
 
Unright
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Why is this in the politics tab?
 
Drunk Southern Taser Bait
‘’ 1 minute ago  

whidbey: The White 18-year-old accused in the shooting has pleaded not guilty to a first-degree murder charge.

Yeah no, you filmed yourself doing it shiathead.


They don't led you plead guilty right off the bat. They do discovery and stuff.
 
jjorsett
‘’ less than a minute ago  

turboke: At this rate, they may as well assume that every call they can't clearly understand is a mass shooting.


Or drunks ordering a pizza.
 
Godscrack
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"The dispatcher's name would not be released"

Well of course not.
White privilege.
Blue Lives Masters must protect their master race from justice.
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ less than a minute ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: ToastmasterGeneral: little big man: [Fark user image 640x480]

[Fark user image 259x194]

But that's the real number:

[external-preview.redd.it image 320x240]


Sure, but why would Eddie know that?
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Farkomatic: I'm calling bullshiat on this story.


Why, because she's black?

Given that the 911 department supervisor is confirming her account, and wanting to fire the dispatcher, sounds like you're just a straight-up racist shiatheel.
 
