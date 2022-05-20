 Skip to content
(Kare11)   Sheriff who drive drunk and crashed his county vehicle is allowed to take a Leave of Absence for "health" reasons, rather than being fired   (kare11.com) divider line
    Sheriff, Douglas County sheriff's deputy  
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sheriffs are elected officials and can't be fired, subby.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sounds like someone knows where are all of the closets full of skeletons are located.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Submitter who write headline seems tense.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
To be fair alcoholism is actually a medical issue that does require treatment.
Jfc.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Sheriffs are fired through something called a recall election, or so I've heard.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
For the health of everyone else in the county, sure.
 
vabeard
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Who wrote the headline?  Jeez.  And those shoes...
 
hammettman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Hutchinson first denied driving the vehicle he later admitted to crashing... and then even later, he swore, should the vehicle make a full recovery, he was fully prepared to marry it.
 
Farkin Charlie
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm on the fence on this one. 20 years ago I might have been on the torch and pitchfork crowd calling for his head, but I've seen so many suffer from addiction issues across the spectrum all I can hope is that he will get the help he needs.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ less than a minute ago  
no sh/&t and the 1st thjng AA says is ABABDON ALL HOPE YE HO ENTER HERE AND PRAISE

/blah blah
//Baphomet Jr
 
