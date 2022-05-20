 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Leader of the Catholic Church meets God   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
30
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nice one.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is Benedict still alive? He "retired" due to poor health but that was ages ago.
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's a beautiful day


/Lemon
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: Is Benedict still alive? He "retired" due to poor health but that was ages ago.


We'll see him in the Sequel Trilogy.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Ambivalence: Is Benedict still alive? He "retired" due to poor health but that was ages ago.

We'll see him in the Sequel Trilogy.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


Somehow, Benedict XVI returned...
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lemmy died in 2015.
 
hoey222
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lefty248
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't see Eric Clapton in that photo.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lefty248: I didn't see Eric Clapton in that photo.


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
wildsnowllama
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Ha.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Was the meeting under a blood red sky?
 
Monocultured
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"|The Pope and U2 singer Bono Vox launched a 'Pontifical foundation' for women's education together in Rome on Thursday at the Pontifical Urban University"

Gonna withhold my cynicism in regards to the optics a group of religious men starting up an organization to educate women.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Monocultured: "|The Pope and U2 singer Bono Vox launched a 'Pontifical foundation' for women's education together in Rome on Thursday at the Pontifical Urban University"

Gonna withhold my cynicism in regards to the optics a group of religious men starting up an organization to educate women.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I hope they prayed Psalm 40 together and I really hope it started with Bono shouting "sing this with me, this is 40!"
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monocultured
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Monocultured: "|The Pope and U2 singer Bono Vox launched a 'Pontifical foundation' for women's education together in Rome on Thursday at the Pontifical Urban University"

Gonna withhold my cynicism in regards to the optics a group of religious men starting up an organization to educate women.

[Fark user image 425x194] [View Full Size image _x_]


No, I'm not. You got me ;)
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I would have thought U2 would have been too Edgy for the pope.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

hoey222: [Fark user image 245x160] [View Full Size image _x_]


Amazing how much Steve Buscemi looks like Dave Grohl.
 
mononymous
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Bad subby. No Christ on a cracker for you.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: lefty248: I didn't see Eric Clapton in that photo.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 220x190]


Pshaw.  Dog has it right.  When Clapton's feeling down, he sits in front of a mirror, in his underwear, holding a guitar, and pretends he's David Gilmour.
 
ifky
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Impossible. The pope never stopped by my house today.
 
jayphat
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: [Fark user image 540x303] [View Full Size image _x_]


Yes. Now watch us sit here on our fat asses and watch as you get annihilated.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: [Fark user image 540x303] [View Full Size image _x_]


media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Lemmy died in 2015.


Came for that. Thank you.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Internet Meme Rogers
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Who the fark calls him Bono Vox? i know the origin of his name, but nobody, nobody uses the Vox like it's his surname.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
'Women know more about harmony than we men do,'

Obviously he's never sat around a table of women talking about other women not at the table.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Internet Meme Rogers: Who the fark calls him Bono Vox? i know the origin of his name, but nobody, nobody uses the Vox like it's his surname.


i love it so much that this is your take-away from the whole story.  actual lol :)
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Internet Meme Rogers: Who the fark calls him Bono Vox? i know the origin of his name, but nobody, nobody uses the Vox like it's his surname.


Bono has a last name? Well I learned something new today.
 
shabu
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Monocultured: Fireproof: Monocultured: "|The Pope and U2 singer Bono Vox launched a 'Pontifical foundation' for women's education together in Rome on Thursday at the Pontifical Urban University"

Gonna withhold my cynicism in regards to the optics a group of religious men starting up an organization to educate women.

[Fark user image 425x194] [View Full Size image _x_]

No, I'm not. You got me ;)


Me neither.

FTFA: 'We need poetry and courage to care for our common home, we must defend the harmony of creation and women know more about harmony than we men do,' said Francis.

Just because it seems nice to say doesn't mean it isn't a stereotype.

And if the church wants to enable more educational opportunities for women, they might start by letting women choose when they take on the obligation to start a family. Or to peel off most of their pointless gold relics and 'treasures' and use that money to provide scholarships or just feed the hungry.
 
