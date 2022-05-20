 Skip to content
(Fark)   Poetry Contest: Man's best friend. In celebration of National Rescue Dog Day, write some poetry about our furry friends. Any poetic form   (fark.com) divider line
3
IndianaLiberal
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Chase the geese, swim in the lake, howl at the moon.
Sleep on the big bed.
Eat eggs for breakfast then go for a walk.
GO FOR A DRIVE!
I smell chicken. What's she cooking?
Play the game and find hidden cookies.
What a day! Time for bed.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I took my dog to a party
He was indeed quite a hit
Just don't go into the hallway
That's where he took quite a big shaving cream
Be nice and clean
Shave every day and
Your dog thinks you're keen.
 
King Something
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Roses are red
The oceans are blue
Doggos are cute
Cats are cute too
Burma Shave
 
